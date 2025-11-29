Guy Keeps Taking Newbie’s $1.8K Chair, Gets Arrested On The Spot

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting a new job is always exciting, and it’s fun to make your workspace feel like your own. Maybe it’s a small plant, a quirky pen holder, or even new paper clips. But what happens when someone swipes your personal belongings, especially something pricey?

One new employee shared how they brought in an expensive chair for their cubicle, only for a senior coworker to keep taking it. Things escalated quickly when the police got involved, leading to complete chaos. Keep reading to see how it all went down.

Office chairs can often be uncomfortable, leading to back pain and frustration during work

Office chairs can often be uncomfortable, leading to back pain and frustration during work

One person shared how a coworker repeatedly stole their expensive chair and refused to return it, eventually forcing them to call the police

Text excerpt showing a person explaining how they brought their $1.8K office chair to work due to discomfort with the provided one.

Text describing a person upset over their $1.8K office chair being taken by a coworker, leading to job loss.

Man angrily confronting coworker outside office building, highlighting conflict over $1.8K office chair issue

Text excerpt about person owning a $1.8K office chair and conflict over its use leading to job loss.

Text excerpt discussing a person refusing to return a $1.8K office chair, highlighting workplace conflict.

Man explaining dispute over his 1.8K office chair with receipt showing serial number in a tense situation.

Ergonomic $1.8K office chair in a modern cubicle with multiple computer monitors and keyboard setup.

Text excerpt discussing Aeron office chairs with serial numbers and a person risking job loss over pressing charges related to the $1.8K chair.

Text from a person explaining they were fired after taking their $1.8K office chair, which led to someone being arrested for stealing it.

Man serious about his $1.8K office chair, facing consequences including job loss over the issue.

Man holding cardboard box with personal items, looking stressed after losing job over office chair dispute.

Text message discussing someone losing their job over a $1.8K office chair dispute.

The author went on to share more details about the situation, including how they ended up getting a new job afterward

Comment exchange about police involvement after theft of a $1.8K office chair and workplace consequences discussed.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing security clearance and licensing requirements for selling security systems.

Text conversation about using a $1.8K office chair and workplace hazing leading to job loss.

Screenshot of Reddit conversation about an employee’s $1.8K office chair causing job loss and company liability concerns.

Online forum discussion about person’s $1.8K office chair, wrongful termination, and job loss consequences.

Office etiquette keeps the workplace running smoothly and makes life easier for everyone

Office etiquette keeps the workplace running smoothly and makes life easier for everyone

In 2025, Statista reported that roughly 3.6 billion people were clocking in for work across the globe. And here’s the funny thing: no matter where you show up, whether it’s a quiet office cubicle, a hectic government department, or a short-term gig keeping the lights on, every workplace comes with its own unspoken rulebook. Don’t hog the printer, refill the coffee if you finish it, and please don’t start a turf war over desk supplies. Office etiquette isn’t always exciting, but it’s the invisible glue that keeps the workday running a little smoother for everyone.

Dressing for work can feel like a mystery, no one hands out an official fashion rulebook when you start. Yet every workplace has its own unwritten dress code everyone silently follows. Some professions make the expectations obvious: lawyers in sharp suits, doctors in scrubs, scientists in lab coats. Others are more relaxed, but still have standards that people naturally stick to. When you’re unsure, the safest move is to look around and match the general vibe. You never want to stand out in a way that distracts from your work. Blending in shows respect for the environment and the people in it.

Daniel Post Senning of The Emily Post Institute told Business Insider that being intentional about your professional image is always a smart start. He says that setting your own personal standards, and sticking to them, goes a long way in shaping how people perceive you. First impressions speak loudly, sometimes even louder than your first conversation. People notice effort, whether you realize it or not. Putting thought into your appearance shows care and professionalism. It also helps you feel more confident and put together. And confidence is a powerful tool in the workplace.

Shared spaces are just that, shared, and everyone using them deserves a clean, functional environment. Whether it’s the break room, the office kitchen, or the communal printer station, leaving a mess makes more work for the next person. No one wants to deal with dirty mugs, crumbs on the counter, or abandoned papers. Taking five seconds to throw away trash or wipe a spill keeps things pleasant for everyone. It’s a small courtesy that makes a big difference in daily office life. Respect for common areas shows respect for the people you work with. And it keeps unnecessary workplace tension from building up.

Work events can be fun: good food, friendly conversation, and a chance to relax outside the office walls. But even when the atmosphere feels social, it’s still a professional environment. How you behave can impact future opportunities more than you realize. Networking is usually the main purpose, even if it looks like a party on the surface. Having a good time is great, but keeping things in moderation is even better. People remember how others carry themselves in these situations. Staying composed helps you stand out for the right reasons.

Respecting your coworkers’ personal space is key to a comfortable and productive work environment

Respecting your coworkers' personal space is key to a comfortable and productive work environment

Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Noise levels can easily become a major source of workplace conflict without anyone meaning harm. Offices are busy spaces, but everyone still needs the ability to concentrate. Loud speakerphone calls, conversations shouted over cubicle walls, or blasting music can disrupt an entire section. Using headphones, lowering your voice, and being mindful of shared spaces makes the environment more comfortable. It shows awareness and courtesy toward coworkers. Little choices like these make the workday smoother for everyone. And a less distracting office means better productivity all around.

Scent sensitivity is often overlooked, yet strong smells can make shared spaces uncomfortable fast. Heavy perfume, cologne, or strongly scented food travels farther than most people think. What smells great to one person might trigger headaches or allergies in someone nearby. If you notice a scent as soon as you apply it, chances are the people down the hall will too. Light, neutral, or unscented options are usually safest. It’s a small adjustment that makes a big difference in shared environments.

Respecting personal space and belongings is one of the simplest but most important workplace courtesies. Borrowing things without asking, digging through someone’s desk, or standing too close can make coworkers feel uncomfortable or disrespected. Even in a shared office, boundaries matter. Asking before touching or borrowing something shows basic professionalism. It also helps build trust between coworkers.

While these workplace etiquettes might seem obvious, not everyone follows them, or even notices them. In this case, the author’s coworker clearly didn’t care that the chair was a personal belonging, repeatedly taking it without permission. The boss brushed off the complaint, adding to the frustration. Sometimes it feels like the rules only exist on paper. When personal property is involved, emotions run high, and tempers can flare. Calling the cops was one way to handle it, but perhaps there were other options too. It’s a tricky balance between standing up for yourself and keeping the peace. “Office etiquette fail or fair play? Tell us what you think below!

Many people online suggested that the author consider taking legal action against the company

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a person who doesn’t joke around with a $1.8K office chair and loses their job.

Comment discussing a $1,800 office chair dispute leading to job loss and legal advice on retaliatory firing.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a person losing their job over an expensive $1.8K office chair dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing wrongful termination related to a person’s $1.8K office chair dispute.

Person doesn’t joke around with his 1.8K office chair, emphasizing the importance of a good chair during long work hours.

Person securing his $1.8K office chair with a bicycle lock to prevent theft at work, highlighting office chair concerns.

Comment about suing company for retaliation firing, highlighting job loss related to pricey $1.8K office chair conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a strict “Do Not Touch” sign on a $1.8K office chair causing workplace tension.

Person reacts seriously to his $1.8K office chair, leading to conflict and eventual job loss.

Comment discussing the impact of $1.8K office chairs and the consequences related to a person’s job loss over it.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a person who takes their $1.8K office chair seriously and lost their job.

Screenshot of a comment discussing the value of an $1.8K office chair and skepticism about its worth.

Reddit comment discussing legal advice after losing job over expensive $1.8K office chair dispute with company.

Comment discussing $1.8K office chair dispute and suggesting legal advice about possible wrongful termination.

Reddit comment discussing a person losing their job over seriousness about a $1.8K office chair.

Comment about wrongful termination related to person taking $1.8K office chair seriously and losing job over it.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing rights and job loss related to a $1.8K office chair dispute.

Person with $1.8K ergonomic office chair shares story about its value and job loss over it.

