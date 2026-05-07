Woman Furious Coworker Gets Special Treatment After Her Miscarriage: “You Are Being So Stupid!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Going through a miscarriage is an incredibly painful experience, both physically and emotionally. Having to carry on with everyday life after that, let alone return to work, can be exhausting on top of everything else.

So while one woman was recovering from her pregnancy loss, she was allowed to adjust her schedule. One coworker, however, noticed she kept coming in at different times and pressed her for an explanation. Thinking they were friends, the woman opened up about what had happened.

But instead of offering any compassion, the coworker did the unthinkable and blamed her for causing her own miscarriage. Completely blindsided by this cruel response, the woman turned to Reddit to share what happened. Read her story below.

RELATED:

Thinking they were friends, the woman opened up to her colleague about having a miscarriage

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But instead of offering any compassion, the coworker went off on a cruel rant and blamed her for her own pregnancy loss

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FOERDER ZONE / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nellynervous

Readers showed her support in the comments, and many suggested she should take the issue to HR

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman later returned with an update, revealing that she had spoken to her boss about it

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nellynervous

Readers were relieved to see that her boss had her back and stood up for her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT