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Woman Furious Coworker Gets Special Treatment After Her Miscarriage: “You Are Being So Stupid!”
A woman sitting at a desk with her hand over her face, looking upset, surrounded by stacks of papers.
Relationships, Work

Woman Furious Coworker Gets Special Treatment After Her Miscarriage: “You Are Being So Stupid!”

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
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Going through a miscarriage is an incredibly painful experience, both physically and emotionally. Having to carry on with everyday life after that, let alone return to work, can be exhausting on top of everything else.

So while one woman was recovering from her pregnancy loss, she was allowed to adjust her schedule. One coworker, however, noticed she kept coming in at different times and pressed her for an explanation. Thinking they were friends, the woman opened up about what had happened.

But instead of offering any compassion, the coworker did the unthinkable and blamed her for causing her own miscarriage. Completely blindsided by this cruel response, the woman turned to Reddit to share what happened. Read her story below.

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    Thinking they were friends, the woman opened up to her colleague about having a miscarriage

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But instead of offering any compassion, the coworker went off on a cruel rant and blamed her for her own pregnancy loss

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    Image credits: FOERDER ZONE / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Nellynervous

    Readers showed her support in the comments, and many suggested she should take the issue to HR

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    The woman later returned with an update, revealing that she had spoken to her boss about it

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Nellynervous

    Readers were relieved to see that her boss had her back and stood up for her

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    elishaoloyede82 avatar
    Sea Bunny
    Sea Bunny
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people are so miserable they need to make others miserable to make themselves feel better.

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    User avatar
    POST
    elishaoloyede82 avatar
    Sea Bunny
    Sea Bunny
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people are so miserable they need to make others miserable to make themselves feel better.

    1
    1point
    reply
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