Woman Furious Coworker Gets Special Treatment After Her Miscarriage: “You Are Being So Stupid!”
Going through a miscarriage is an incredibly painful experience, both physically and emotionally. Having to carry on with everyday life after that, let alone return to work, can be exhausting on top of everything else.
So while one woman was recovering from her pregnancy loss, she was allowed to adjust her schedule. One coworker, however, noticed she kept coming in at different times and pressed her for an explanation. Thinking they were friends, the woman opened up about what had happened.
But instead of offering any compassion, the coworker did the unthinkable and blamed her for causing her own miscarriage. Completely blindsided by this cruel response, the woman turned to Reddit to share what happened. Read her story below.
Thinking they were friends, the woman opened up to her colleague about having a miscarriage
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But instead of offering any compassion, the coworker went off on a cruel rant and blamed her for her own pregnancy loss
Image credits: FOERDER ZONE / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Nellynervous
Readers showed her support in the comments, and many suggested she should take the issue to HR
The woman later returned with an update, revealing that she had spoken to her boss about it
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Nellynervous
30
1