“I Am Reporting”: Couple’s Therapist Ruins Lady’s Mental Health, Then Marries The Man, Folks Aghast

Just a few years back, mental health was considered taboo, so it’s really amazing that people today are seeking help when they need it. However, choosing the right therapist is very important, as the wrong one can actually make things worse.

Unfortunately, the original poster (OP) got stuck with a horrid couple’s therapist who ganged up with her boyfriend and exploited her during a vulnerable time. While OP broke up with the man, she found out that he had married their therapist, not even a year after. Read on to find out what she decided to do next!

Picking the right therapist is very important, as the wrong one can actually mess things up

The poster and her (now ex) boyfriend went to a couple’s therapist, but this lady flirted with the guy and made the poster feel awful about herself

Image credits: lemonadedays

2 months after the sessions, the poster broke up with her boyfriend, but she later found out that just a few months later, he married their therapist

Image credits: lemonadedays

While she has moved on from him, she thinks that what the therapist did to her is completely awful, as it just messed with her mental health

Image credits: lemonadedays

She found proof that this is the 3rd name that the “therapist” has practised under, and she definitely plans to report her unprofessionalism

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about something shocking that she found out about her ex. Back when they were together, they went to a couples therapist as they were going through a rough patch. Just 3 sessions later, the poster refused to go to this woman as she was unabashedly flirting with her boyfriend, and kept terribly belittling her.

That’s the exact opposite of what a therapist is supposed to do, right? When she pointed this out to her boyfriend, her called her delusional, but the two broke up just 2 months after the sessions. However, one day she had to go to his house to pick up her mail, and she found a woman who was going biking with him.

Although the woman was wearing a helmet, OP was definitely sure it was none other than their therapist! Later on, one of her friends showed her a picture of her ex’s wedding, and all her doubts were cleared. She seriously considered reporting the therapist, not because she married her ex, but because of how she traumatized OP.

She also gave us an update that, after a little digging around, she found out that this was the 3rd name that the woman was practising psychotherapy under. Unsurprisingly, she also had some criminal charges against her in the past. The poster was going to use all the proof that she could gather and then report the woman to the American Counseling Association.

Netizens were scandalized by this therapist, and many wondered whether she was even a real one or just a fraud. We hear a lot of news about fake therapists these days, so what they are saying could actually be true. The fact that she didn’t make OP sign a consent form is also a big red flag that people online found quite baffling.

Some even claimed that since her ex is the one who found her, scheduled all appointments, and managed the payments, they could have been having an affair from before, too. The American Counseling Association dictates that a counselor must wait for 5 years after the last professional engagement before getting involved in a romantic or physical relationship with a former client.

Well, she definitely broke that rule, didn’t she? Besides, experts warn that clients can report a therapist if they provided services that weren’t therapy or that were harmful or dangerous. That’s exactly what she did to the poster, so she has enough reason and proof to report the woman. Many therapists also commented, urging her to do it because this woman sounded quite dangerous.

I think the poster made the right decision to report her because a therapist is supposed to help you, not worsen your condition. Unfortunately, OP didn’t really give an update about what happened after she reported the woman, but I truly hope she doesn’t cause any further damage to someone who was as vulnerable as the poster was when she went to her.

Would you have reported her, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

People also said that it was better to report her, and many wondered whether she is even a real therapist or just a fraud

