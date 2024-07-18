ADVERTISEMENT

At times, it becomes impossible to have a perfect neighborhood because there’s that one person who just loves to create trouble. They not only make things difficult for other people but also end up creating major problems for themselves, too.

Just like the neighbor of Reddit user, 0le_Hickory, who realized that she didn’t own the 2 lots next to her and went completely berserk. The things she pulled off annoyed the whole neighborhood so much that they just had to hand her over to the cops and she ended up right in the slammer!

When this lady bought her house, there were 2 empty lots next door so she felt that she was getting a house with a view in a quiet subdivision

But then, the poster of this story bought one lot and the other one was also bought by another family and both, the poster and new family, had kids

Both the families put fences around their houses and their kids often played together, however, the old neighbor did not like this at all and started harassing them

She did some bizarre things like calling cops on kids for playing or filming other neighbors, and when they got a restraining order against her, she broke it and got arrested

When she was offered a deal to sell and move, she refused it, and after getting bail, she again shouted at the kids and got arrested, but for good this time

Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) story about how their troublesome neighbor who had harassed the whole neighborhood was finally put behind bars. This particular neighbor bought her house early in the neighborhood of that subdivision. So, there were two empty lots next door. She felt she owned those too, as she had bought a house with a view and it was quiet.

However, both properties were sold out. One was bought by the poster and the other was bought by another family. Both these families built fences around their houses just like the other people in the neighborhood, and both had kids who started playing together. But this did not go down well with the lady in question.

She completely flipped and started harassing the families. In the beginning, it was small things like accusing them of stealing land for their fence, making false complaints about the poster to the Homeowners Association, filing a complaint against the poster’s realtor, and the worst part, calling cops just because the kids were playing outside on a Saturday at 3 pm! Looks like even children playing was a crime according to her.

But that’s not all, folks, for this woman crossed every line she could and started harassing one of the neighbor’s wife so much that they got a restraining order against her. But it seems like this woman was hell-bent on creating more trouble because guess what she did? Went and filmed the same neighbors through their window who had got a restraining order against her! Wow, the audacity of some people, right?

So these neighbors got her arrested and she was charged with a felony. People offered her a deal to sell her house and move, but she refused. Even though she got out on bail, her behavior didn’t really change. And that resulted in her bail being revoked. So, now, she’s in jail, and the house is for sale.

The Redditors were shocked by her actions as they couldn’t fathom why any person would do this. Surely, why would anyone prefer to stay in jail rather than sell their house when given the opportunity? They also said that she was living a delusional, entitled life thinking that she owned the 2 lots just because she bought her house early in the neighborhood.

Research says, “All societies have laws and customs that acknowledge the importance of human territorial behavior. Territorial behavior is a key way of regulating privacy and communicating identity. It is essential for organizing social life.”

While this may be true and if she felt territorial about her own space, it would’ve been understandable. However, as the netizens pointed out, she had no right whatsoever on other people’s land, and it was just her pure sense of entitlement that made her feel like she could harass the people living in those 2 lots.

The Berkeley Well-Being Institute states, “Entitlement refers to a personality trait characterized by pervasive feelings of deservingness, specialness, and exaggerated expectations. An entitled person believes they deserve special treatment, certain privileges, or additional resources. They typically believe that rules don’t apply to them.”

“Some mental health disorders, such as narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder, are characterized by a sense of entitlement. People with these disorders often have an inflated sense of self-importance and a lack of empathy for others.”

The shenanigans pulled off by the woman definitely show that she has no empathy for people, otherwise, why would she go and harass them so much that they have to get a restraining order against her? And the fact that she still harassed them despite being a felon just proves her negligence to other people.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, harassment is defined as “an act to create an unpleasant or hostile situation, especially by uninvited and unwelcome verbal or physical conduct.” And harassment is something that should not be taken lightly because it tends to have an adverse impact on the victims.

“The impact and consequences of harassment will vary from person to person and will be influenced by the duration and severity of the offensive behavior, but people generally react to harassment by exhibiting symptoms of increasing distress, irritability, outbursts of misplaced anger, and anxiety,” mentions an article by the University of the Fraser Valley.

It looks like her actions were harming the mental health and well-being of the people in the locality, so, as the Redditors pointed out, it was better that she was put behind bars. They exclaimed how glad they were that now the people around could finally have a peaceful neighborhood.

Well, now that you are aware of the whole story, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think the woman got what she deserved? Just scroll down and type away your thoughts in the comments, you know just how much we love to hear from you!

The netizens called out her entitled behavior expressing that they were happy that the neighbors could now be at peace with her in jail