Once you fall in love, the most precious thing becomes the time spent together. And more so for couples who live far away from each other.

Distance, which is often the most painful obstacle for any couple, can be especially challenging for those who are in a long-distance relationship. To cope with their feelings, Emi and Bry created heartwarming and, at the same time, heart-wrenching comics that other couples can relate to. From joyful reunions to sad separations, Emi and Bry cover all the common issues that every long-distance couple faces.

So, without further ado, we invite you to scroll down below for some 'Long Distance Comics,' where you will hopefully find some relief, knowing that you are not alone.

More info: Instagram

#1

#1
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#2

#2
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

LXVE
LXVE
LXVE
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I have that feelings sometimes, especially in math class

#3

#3
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#4

#4
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#5

#5
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#6

#6
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#7

#7
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#8

#8
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#9

#9
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#10

#10
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#11

#11
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#12

#12
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#13

#13
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#14

#14
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
13 minutes ago

the first time my niece sang for me on my birthday, I was in tears. It was both ugly and so cute <3

#15

#15
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#16

#16
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#17

#17
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#18

#18
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#19

#19
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#20

#20
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#21

#21
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#22

#22
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#23

#23
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#24

#24
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#25

#25
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#26

#26
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#27

#27
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#28

#28
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#29

#29
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#30

#30
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#31

#31
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#32

#32
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#33

#33
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#34

#34
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#35

#35
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#36

#36
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#37

#37
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#38

#38
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#39

#39
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#40

#40
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#41

#41
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#42

#42
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#43

#43
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#44

#44
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#45

#45
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#46

#46
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#47

#47
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#48

#48
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#49

#49
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#50

#50
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#51

#51
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#52

#52
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#53

#53
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#54

#54
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#55

#55
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#56

#56
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#57

#57
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#58

#58
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#59

#59
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#60

#60
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#61

#61
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#62

#62
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#63

#63
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#64

#64
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#65

#65
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#66

#66
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#67

#67
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#68

#68
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#69

#69
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics

#70

#70
Artist Captures Feelings Of Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

longdistance_comics Report

