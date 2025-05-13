Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
30 Countries Are Hiding Behind These Clues: See If You Can Spot And Type Them All
Flag of Thailand outdoors by a river with neon text sign saying guess the country and type it quiz clues game
Entertainment

30 Countries Are Hiding Behind These Clues: See If You Can Spot And Type Them All

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

We all recognize countries in different ways. Some identify them by a flag or a famous food. Others by a landmark or even a certain animal.

On this quiz, you’ll get 30 clues tied to different countries. Your job here is to type in the country they belong to.

If you’re up for another geography challenge after this, try our European capitals quiz, too.

Let’s see how many countries you really recognize! 🗺️

    View of London landmarks with red double-decker buses, featuring clues to spot and type 30 countries hidden in the image.

    Image credits: Ramaz Bluashvili

    How did you score compared to others?

    heatheratwood_1 avatar
    BeKind&Rewind
    BeKind&Rewind
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think allowing for Abreviations like UAE, USA etc would be better.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    isabella avatar
    Isabella
    Isabella
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor made quizz. Netherlands or United Kingdom were not accepted as correct answer, due to the lack of the article "the".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    davidmcoull avatar
    Herringbone
    Herringbone
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    These quizzes would never be published on Sporcle: too many errors or several possible answers. Belgium is at least as famous as the answer for chocolate, and the official English name for the country with tulip tea glasses is not accepted (it changed nearly three years ago).

