30 Countries Are Hiding Behind These Clues: See If You Can Spot And Type Them All
We all recognize countries in different ways. Some identify them by a flag or a famous food. Others by a landmark or even a certain animal.
On this quiz, you’ll get 30 clues tied to different countries. Your job here is to type in the country they belong to.
If you’re up for another geography challenge after this, try our European capitals quiz, too.
Let’s see how many countries you really recognize! 🗺️
Image credits: Ramaz Bluashvili
I think allowing for Abreviations like UAE, USA etc would be better.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
These quizzes would never be published on Sporcle: too many errors or several possible answers. Belgium is at least as famous as the answer for chocolate, and the official English name for the country with tulip tea glasses is not accepted (it changed nearly three years ago).
