Guess Which Countries Were The First To Achieve Huge Things In This 28-Question History Quiz

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From groundbreaking inventions to historic firsts, every country has something to brag about. But just because they’re loud and proud doesn’t mean that everyone knows what they’ve done. So, how well do you really know the world and the nations that made history?

In this quiz, you’ll tackle 28 world-first achievements, and your challenge is to identify the country behind each one. Think it’s easy? Let’s see if you can get them all right!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich