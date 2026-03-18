“Are You As Good As Bad Bunny?”: Name All 35 Countries In The Americas

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The Americas are a big place. From Canada all the way down to Argentina, there are a lot of countries spread across this map – and plenty of them are easy to mix up. Add in the Caribbean islands, and it gets even trickier.

In this quiz, you’ll see a country highlighted on the map. Your job is pretty simple – type the name of the country. There are 35 in total across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. Ready to give it a try? 🗺️

Maybe Europe is more your thing? Try naming the European countries from the map next here!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Amar Preciado