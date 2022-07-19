Bored Panda also reached out to Generation180 which is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 with a mission to inspire individuals to take action on clean energy and accelerate the transition to clean energy sources in the country. According to Jamie Wertz, a representative of the company, "Our name is about taking a 180-degree turn in energy sources away from fossil fuels toward 100% clean energy– driven by a shift in people’s perception of their role in making it happen."

She explains that the majority of Americans are alarmed or concerned about climate change, however, they do not take action to reflect that concern." News reports leave people feeling helpless, and they don’t realize their own power to take action", says Wertz.

The goal of Generation180 is to help people realize their own power to take action on clean energy. Wertz says,"That’s where we step in, to inspire and mobilize individuals to take action in their homes and communities. The concept of clean energy is widely popular, but people need to see the pathways they can take."

Jamie emphasizes that some climate actions make a bigger impact than others, so Generation180 focuses on those and how individuals can play a key role. "From voting for clean energy candidates, to pressuring your university/alma mater to divest, to installing solar or pledging to make your next car electric, there are many high-impact ways to tap into the clean energy movement."