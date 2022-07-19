397views
This Non-Profit Organization Makes Funny Comics That Counter Climate-Doom With A Sense Of Humor, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Interview
Generation180 is a national clean energy nonprofit inspiring individuals to take action on clean energy through creative communications campaigns with comedians, artists, and illustrators.
The following work is in partnership with John Klossner, a cartoonist and illustrator whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, & The Reader's Digest.
More info: generation180.org | jklossner.com | Instagram
Red States Are Benefit From Clean Energy Development, Too
Bored Panda also reached out to Generation180 which is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 with a mission to inspire individuals to take action on clean energy and accelerate the transition to clean energy sources in the country. According to Jamie Wertz, a representative of the company, "Our name is about taking a 180-degree turn in energy sources away from fossil fuels toward 100% clean energy– driven by a shift in people’s perception of their role in making it happen."
She explains that the majority of Americans are alarmed or concerned about climate change, however, they do not take action to reflect that concern." News reports leave people feeling helpless, and they don’t realize their own power to take action", says Wertz.
The goal of Generation180 is to help people realize their own power to take action on clean energy. Wertz says,"That’s where we step in, to inspire and mobilize individuals to take action in their homes and communities. The concept of clean energy is widely popular, but people need to see the pathways they can take."
Jamie emphasizes that some climate actions make a bigger impact than others, so Generation180 focuses on those and how individuals can play a key role. "From voting for clean energy candidates, to pressuring your university/alma mater to divest, to installing solar or pledging to make your next car electric, there are many high-impact ways to tap into the clean energy movement."
The Climate Translator
Follow The Money At Your College Or University
Jamie also recently spoke about their partnership with cartoonist and illustrator John Klossner.
"We collaborate with creatives every week in our Flip the Script campaign to help people understand their role in the energy transition," said Jamie. "We wanted to use comics and illustrations as a creative approach to grab people's attention, so we reached out to John, who was immediately interested in working with us."
John's role in Generation180's campaigns is to use comics to communicate climate and clean energy topics in fresh and effective ways. Jamie explained, "John’s comics are particularly effective because they use both pictures and words to tell stories. Studies have shown that pictures induce stronger emotional responses than words alone, and visual imagery helps our brains understand abstract and complex topics like climate change."
All Grown Up: Ev Charging
How Should We Begin Our Climate Conversation?
The representative of the non-profit also recently spoke about the inspiration behind using humor in their clean energy campaigns. According to Jamie, despite the availability of clean energy technologies and solutions, widespread clean energy action isn't happening fast enough due to the "climate gloom and doom" narrative.
"We use creative communications and cultural strategies to move people from a narrative of doom and gloom to one of agency, hope, and resolve," said Wertz. "Research has shown that comedy is uniquely persuasive and attention-getting when it comes to serious issues like the climate crisis. So far, comedy has been a vastly untapped resource to engage people who are on the fence or unsure how to act on climate change."
To that end, Generation180 created the Climate Comedy Cohort in collaboration with the Center for Media & Social Impact's GoodLaugh initiative. The cohort brings together diverse comedians from around the country to "flip the script" on how people think about climate change. "We use comedy to reach people who may not have realized they had a connection to clean energy and a role to play in turning things around. Here’s a video highlighting our work. Our 2023 application opens soon —subscribe here for updates!" She added.
“Get Clean” By Quitting Fossil Fuels
The Lowdown On Clean Energy Incentives
Generation180 has partnered with comedians, artists, and illustrators to create engaging campaigns that inspire individuals to take action on clean energy. "We work with several comedians, including members of our Climate Comedy Cohort, to create short-form video content that is funny and engaging, and introduces new audiences to our work, especially people that might not see themselves as having a role in the climate movement." One of the highlights of their work was a takeover of Comedy Central, where their favorite campaigns were featured in a recap.
In addition, Generation180 collaborates with illustrators and artists to make complex climate policies and topics easier to understand. "We collaborate with many illustrators and artists, including Nicole Kelner, who is using art to turn complex climate policies and topics into beautiful and simple watercolors." The organization also creates its own content, like a recent Instagram post featuring a climate-themed spin on the American Girl Doll trend that was featured in The Washington Post’s Climate 202 newsletter.
Ease Into The Climate Change Conversation
The $howdown: Gas vs. Electric
Generation180 is always striving to measure the impact of its campaigns and determine their effectiveness in inspiring individuals to take action on clean energy. "We’re constantly considering impact in all that we do," says the organization. "A big component of our work is about equipping people as clean energy leaders to amplify impact in their communities." Generation180 has a growing network of more than 1,100 clean energy ambassadors across the country, including Clean Energy School Leaders and EV Ambassadors. These clean energy champions are helping to inspire others to adopt clean energy.
The organization captures data to show impact. "We use social and media metrics to measure success, but we also look at outcomes," says Generation180. For example, the national media coverage about their Brighter Future report in the New York Times and CBS News has garnered many millions of media impressions, but the organization has also seen an increase in schools reaching out to learn about solar. "Our report found that solar on schools has tripled since 2015. We are proud to have played a role in shining a light on the inspiring clean energy success stories about these K-12 schools," says Generation180.
Evs: Won’t The Market Take It From Here?
Stronger, Faster, Cheaper: Clean Energy Makes The Military Better
At Generation180, staying current with the latest developments and trends in the clean energy industry is a top priority. "Our staff of 16 bring a variety of backgrounds, life experiences, and expertise–we have two former teachers, a former auto executive, public relations gurus, social entrepreneurs, designers, and sustainability professionals–who all keep up with current trends and connections to stay in the know. More than half of our team is located remotely, which also generates different perspectives. We also have terrific advisors who help make us smarter." Shared Jamie.
We Need A New Way To Talk About Clean Energy
How To Be A Voice Of Reason In An Age Of Misinformation
The non-profit also collaborates with a variety of partners to amplify its impact!
"We collaborate with a variety of partners who share our mission of a clean energy future for all–from corporate partners to nonprofits. For example, we are working with California-based Veloz on our National Going Electric Pledge to reach more car-aficionados on the West coast and break down common misconceptions about what it means to drive an electric vehicle in the U.S. today. We partnered with Fedex to bring more solar energy to more schools across Pennsylvania through our Solar for All Schools program. Solar on Pennsylvania schools has doubled since we concentrated our efforts there, and we hope to expand that model to other Southeastern states ready to take advantage of the cost savings, jobs, and health benefits solar brings. We have a “culture of abundance” mindset when it comes to partnering where there is plenty of work to be done together since we’re all working toward the same goal: to accelerate the clean energy future that everyone deserves."