Elderly Cats In This Retirement Village Get To Socialize While Receiving Whatever Care They Need

It’s estimated that there are around 600 million cats in the world. Out of the ones that enter shelters, only 5% are returned to their owners, approximately 37% are adopted and as many as 41% are euthanized.

While nowadays it’s getting more and more popular to adopt cats from shelters, the elderly ones are usually left alone, but Shropshire Cat Rescue based in England is about to change the situation.

Elderly cats in Shropshire Cat Rescue shelter can live out their golden years in cozy little cottages

Shropshire Cat Rescue was first established in 1990 and was registered as an animal charity in 1998. Located in Shrewsbury, England, this amazing shelter is rescuing homeless, abandoned, stray and unwanted cats and kittens. Yet what truly makes this place unusual and so special is its Moggie’s Mansion, which was funded through donations and sponsorship and was built back in 2009.

Marion Micklewright, co-founder of Shropshire Cat Rescue, was deeply sad and tired of seeing older cats subsequently being put to sleep simply because they were too old, so she decided to do something about it.

“We kept getting older cats that were hard to home because they had something wrong with them or because they were older, nobody wanted them. They were spending too long in a pen and [Marion] wanted to give them a space and so she created one. They have their little cottages and then there’s the mansion,” explained 42-year-old Susie Phillips, who has been volunteering at Shropshire Cat Rescue for 12 years.

“The huts are all the same but are different colors and the cats pick and choose which ones they want. Some are always in the same one all the time and others pick and choose. For example, Johnny is deaf and blind. He’s desperate to be outside, but needs his own space, so we’re going to create one for him and he’s going to have a castle,” added Susie.

The retirement home is currently taking care of 17 cats who are living out their golden years in comfort and safety. Devoted volunteers dedicate their time and effort to ensure the cats are happy and healthy. Despite the hard work, it’s always worth it.

“You can tell when you’ve been up here. There’s just a different atmosphere to the place – just sitting in the retirement village with the cats really does help. You’re helping them, but they’re helping you probably equally as much,” Susie shared her thoughts.

The residents mostly come to the shelter because their owners have gone into care homes, passed away or are no longer able to look after them, yet sometimes, people dump kittens or cats on the driveway.

Shropshire Cat Rescue is one of the UK’s largest regional cat rescue and rehoming centers that, to date, has shared love and cuddles with over 8,000 abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens. The center also has open days to raise money for the dedicated care they give to all their animals – including chickens, ponies, pigs and goats. There are also reading events where children and adults can read a book to the cats.

“Our open days now sell out really quickly. We have different activities for kids and adults and people get to meet the cats,” explained Susie.

Volunteers work around the clock to ensure the cats are well-fed, groomed and have a clean living space

Another beautiful example of a retirement home for elderly cats could be Terry and Bruce Jenkins from Florida, who have created a true paradise in their own backyard. It all started unexpectedly: “I never had thoughts of opening a senior cat sanctuary. It evolved for me. I went up to our vets and I asked ‘do you have any kittens?’ And this lady overheard and she said ‘I wish you could look at this cat. She was my father’s cat. I’m in a condo and I can’t take her’. The lady brought her there to be euthanized because she felt she had no solution. So, of course I took the cat,” Terry recalled the memories.

“We want them to come here to live, not to die,” said Bruce. “We were just kind of dipping into our own savings for a long time. But there are many people now who are very supportive of what we’re doing. They sign up to be a guardian angel, which means that they would give us a small amount every month.”

“Our mission is to rescue senior cats that need a home. I found a real purpose in caring for these animals who, in many ways, were a reflection of where I was in life, too,” explained Terry.

The couple’s backyard, which used to be children’s playground, complete with a hotel, a general store, a saloon and a sheriff’s office, has now become Disneyland for cats and now also includes feline play areas, napping spots, scratching posts and more.

“We had a vision where they could be free the way I think cats would like to be free outside, but protected. They feel secure here. The fact that they can go and sleep up on a bridge over a lake – I mean, how good is that?” Bruce shared his excitement.

“We discovered the special quality of older cats. They had qualities in their older years that young cats don’t have. Maybe that’s true of people as well. You just have to discover it. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to make a difference,” added Terry.

The Retirement Village is the ‘purrfect’ place for senior and super senior residents to enjoy their twilight years in comfort, with cuddles and fuss

Maybe such retirement homes do not stop people from abandoning their pets. Despite that, they build awareness and give the opportunity for the elderly cats to spend their last days filled with love and care where volunteers tirelessly devote themselves to ensure that the felines are living their best possible lives.

People on the internet shared supportive messages for all those who are helping elderly cats

