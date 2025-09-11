ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Duffin’s art is a gentle ode to the countryside, rooted in her upbringing on a Northamptonshire farm. Her watercolours often feature woodland animals, cozy cottages, and everyday rural life, blending realism with a touch of whimsy. Each piece carries the warmth of nostalgia while also celebrating the beauty of simple living, whether it is a rabbit nestled in cabbage leaves, a mouse preparing for a birthday, or a group of badgers and foxes gathered around a maypole.

Beyond standalone artworks, her illustrations have found homes in calendars, greeting cards, and fine art prints, offering people a way to bring a slice of pastoral calm into their own lives. Through her brush, Emily transforms small rural details into timeless storytelling moments that resonate with anyone who longs for the quiet poetry of the countryside.

More info: Instagram | emilyduffin.co.uk

#1

Watercolor animal illustration by Emily Duffin showing a rabbit peeking from pink flowers in a stone planter, capturing countryside life.

emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #2

    Wholesome animal illustration of a frog in a striped swimsuit pouring a drink on lily pads in countryside life setting.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #3

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse holding a spoon inside an egg carton, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #4

    Wicker basket with a rabbit inside, surrounded by grass, in a wholesome animal illustration capturing countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #5

    Wholesome animal illustration of a joyful mouse bathing in a rustic outdoor water basin surrounded by greenery and flowers.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #6

    Wholesome animal illustrations of two bees sitting on white daisies, capturing the magic of countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #7

    Wholesome animal illustration of a white duck and duckling beside daffodils in a March planter capturing countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #8

    Watercolor animal illustration of a brown rabbit holding an umbrella in the rain, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #9

    Wholesome animal illustration of badgers in a countryside garden with vegetables and blooming flowers.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #10

    Wholesome animal illustration of a robin in a nest with potted spring flowers on a rustic wooden table.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #11

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse serving cake on a jar of blackberry jam in countryside style.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #12

    Watercolor animal illustration of a mouse and butterfly by Emily Duffin, capturing the charm of countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #13

    Wholesome animal illustration of a dog curiously looking at a plate of fish and chips, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #14

    Illustration of a hen with chicks surrounded by potted flowers and eggs, capturing wholesome countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #15

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse holding a lit candle, capturing the magic of countryside life in soft colors.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #16

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse reading a newspaper while sitting in a decorated egg cup capturing countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #17

    Illustration of a dog wearing a red polka dot bandana holding a paintbrush, capturing wholesome animal countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #18

    Wholesome animal illustration of a hedgehog in countryside life wearing a dress and holding a basket on a path.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #19

    Wholesome animal illustration of butterflies and bees around a floral pitcher, capturing the magic of countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #20

    Wholesome animal illustration of a hedgehog beside a green cup holding brushes, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #21

    Watercolor animal illustration of a robin bathing in a decorative vintage bowl, capturing countryside life charm and detail.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #22

    Wholesome animal illustrations of a dog on a donkey by the sea with birds and countryside elements.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #23

    Wholesome animal illustration of a sleeping brown rabbit nestled inside green cabbage leaves, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #24

    Wholesome animal illustration of a rabbit sniffing flowers in a pot, capturing the magic of countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #25

    Wholesome animal illustration of a duck and duckling near flowers and eggs, capturing the magic of countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #26

    Wholesome animal illustration of a rabbit peeking over a bowl full of blackberries, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #27

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse reading by candlelight, capturing the magic of countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #28

    Wholesome animal illustration of a hedgehog with flower pots and gardening trowel, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #29

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse with blue flowers growing inside a vintage teacup, capturing countryside life magic.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #30

    Wholesome animal illustrations of a fox and badger playing on a swing under a tree in countryside life setting.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #31

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mother duck walking with three ducklings wearing small hats on a rustic countryside path.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #32

    Wholesome animal illustration of a hedgehog smelling white flowers, capturing the magic of countryside life in nature art.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #33

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse on a teacup capturing the magic of countryside life in warm tones.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #34

    Wholesome animal illustrations of ducks and duckling swimming in a countryside pond near a nest of eggs.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #35

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse with strawberries and a milk jug, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #36

    Wholesome animal illustrations of mice gardening in a countryside setting, capturing the charm of rural life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #37

    Illustration of a mouse wearing a bluebell flower hat beside a bluebell flower in wholesome animal illustrations.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #38

    Illustration of a rabbit holding a carrot, showcasing wholesome animal illustrations capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #39

    Wholesome animal illustration of a bee approaching a deep red flower capturing the magic of countryside life.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #40

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse bathing in a stone basin surrounded by countryside flowers and greenery.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #41

    Wholesome animal illustration of a mouse with a party hat holding a spoon next to a large slice of confetti cake.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #42

    Wholesome animal illustrations of countryside life featuring woodland creatures dancing around a maypole with colorful ribbons.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #43

    Wholesome animal illustrations of a fox and badger near a countryside cottage with a hot air balloon overhead.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

    #44

    Wholesome animal illustration of a rabbit curled up sleeping inside green cabbage leaves, capturing countryside life charm.

    emilyduffincountryillustration Report

