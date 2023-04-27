Mom Orders Custom Cake From Costco, Gets A Blank One And A DIY Decorating Kit

Imagine that you are about to host a birthday party for your child. What troubles can await you along the way? Well, for example, you can invite several dozen people, and when you arrive at the venue, you find that nobody showed up. Or, for example, you can encounter some birthday cake fail.

Many parents prefer not to bake their own cakes, but order a custom cake from a local bakery or from one of the stores of a large chain – for example, Costco. Usually retail giants don’t let you down – but sometimes funny troubles happen, like what happened to this mom, whose video ended up with almost a million views on TikTok.

The author of the video was arranging her 2 Y.O. kid’s birthday party and wanted a special cake for sure

The mom ordered a cake at Costco but received a blank white cake the evening before the day of the party

“Tonight I went to pick up my son’s second birthday cake from Costco”

“And I got a blank cake instead. Of course, no decorators work in the evening, which was when I came to pick this up. So no one there knows why it was blank. The best I can assume is that because it’s a Sesame Street-themed birthday party, and I know they can’t do licensed things.”

“So all I asked for was a little street sign”

“This is a recreation of my order that I gave them. You know, ‘Happy Birthday.’ I asked for some 1,2,3s. ABCs on it, a top border and a bottom border. But I guess maybe because of the sign they wouldn’t do any of it. The person there gave me a couple of colors to take home. And the manager offered $5 off for this inconvenience, which I didn’t even bother finding him when we checked out.”

“I took it home. I don’t like my handwriting. I’ve done cake stuff in the past before this”

“So this was the best I could do. But I guess because of the sign they wouldn’t do it? That’s my assumption. What confuses me the most is why they wouldn’t do the bare minimum of at least ‘Happy Birthday Teddy.’ And the border colors like they just left it blank white instead.”

The woman made the design on her own using the icing Costco workers had attached, but was surely upset with the whole situation

The Original Poster (OP) is Katelynn Ross (@katelanterman). She was arranging a party for her 2 year-old kid, and what’s a party without a birthday cake? Mom had been working around ten years in bakeries, according to herself, but this time she decided to order a custom cake from Costco. The manager said that they could fulfill such an order, so the woman asked for a fairly typical design with a congratulatory inscription.

What came to Katelynn’s surprise was when, on the eve of her toddler’s birthday, Costco delivered a cake – as blank as a paper sheet! But that was not all – as an addition to the cake, she received several tubes of icing. Such a DIY kit … And all this, just to remind you, took place late in the evening on the eve of the party!

It’s good that Katelynn had a lot of experience working in bakeries, so although the woman complained about her handwriting not being the most calligraphic, in the end, the cake came out well, and the congratulatory inscription turned out really beautiful. But it took the OP a lot of time and nerves. The manager, when the author of the video contacted them, offered a $5 discount in return as some kind of compensation for the fact that the store could not fully fulfill the order. Well, in this case, who can compensate Katelynn for the spent nerve cells?

According to information provided by the CostcoMenu website, “Costco is an excellent option if you’re looking for an affordable and delicious birthday cake. They offer a wide selection of cakes, and you can choose from several different flavors and designs.” However, no matter how we searched, we could not find an ordinary blank sheet among the available cake designs…

By the way, in the comments to the video, Katelynn also admitted that she had several missed calls while she was working that day, and it is likely that this was a Costco manager who wanted to warn the customer about design problems. However, what surprised some folks in the comments is that the cake arrived on time at all. On the other hand, some decorators who came to the comments said that if there is no way to get in touch with the customer, then it is probably better to deliver a blank cake than not to bake it at all.

What all the commenters are unanimous about is that Katelynn did a great design job herself, and actually saved her kid’s birthday party! Now, if you, too, have ever faced some strange situations while arranging any birthday celebration, please let us know about them in the comments.

However, people in the comments massively praised the mom for doing a great job of saving her toddler’s birthday party