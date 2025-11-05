Astrophotographer Makes A 2026 Calendar Featuring His Rescue Cat Reacting To Space, And It’s The Cutest Thing In The Galaxy (12 Pics)
Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, known for capturing galaxies and solar phenomena with remarkable clarity, has now added something unexpectedly wholesome to his cosmic portfolio: his rescue cat, Gregory. The new 2026 “Cosmic Cat Calendar” pairs McCarthy’s awe-inspiring space photography with Gregory’s curious expressions and playful reactions, turning distant stars and dramatic eclipses into scenes that feel warm and personal.
Each page feels like a peek into a tiny friendship between a house cat and the universe itself, and the project carries a kind purpose too, with a portion of proceeds supporting the shelter Gregory came from. This mix of wonder, humor, and compassion makes the calendar feel like a small celebration of connection, reminding us that even the vastness of space can feel close when shared with a pet who has found a home.
More info: Instagram | cosmicbackground.io
This post may include affiliate links.