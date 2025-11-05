ADVERTISEMENT

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, known for capturing galaxies and solar phenomena with remarkable clarity, has now added something unexpectedly wholesome to his cosmic portfolio: his rescue cat, Gregory. The new 2026 “Cosmic Cat Calendar” pairs McCarthy’s awe-inspiring space photography with Gregory’s curious expressions and playful reactions, turning distant stars and dramatic eclipses into scenes that feel warm and personal.

Each page feels like a peek into a tiny friendship between a house cat and the universe itself, and the project carries a kind purpose too, with a portion of proceeds supporting the shelter Gregory came from. This mix of wonder, humor, and compassion makes the calendar feel like a small celebration of connection, reminding us that even the vastness of space can feel close when shared with a pet who has found a home.

More info: Instagram | cosmicbackground.io