Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, known for capturing galaxies and solar phenomena with remarkable clarity, has now added something unexpectedly wholesome to his cosmic portfolio: his rescue cat, Gregory. The new 2026 “Cosmic Cat Calendar” pairs McCarthy’s awe-inspiring space photography with Gregory’s curious expressions and playful reactions, turning distant stars and dramatic eclipses into scenes that feel warm and personal.

Each page feels like a peek into a tiny friendship between a house cat and the universe itself, and the project carries a kind purpose too, with a portion of proceeds supporting the shelter Gregory came from. This mix of wonder, humor, and compassion makes the calendar feel like a small celebration of connection, reminding us that even the vastness of space can feel close when shared with a pet who has found a home.

More info: Instagram | cosmicbackground.io

#1

January

Rescue cat edited as a rocket blast launch in the 2026 feline space calendar by an astrophotographer.

cosmicbackground Report

    #2

    October

    Cosmic rescue cat poses among stars in astrophotographer's 2026 feline space calendar for cosmic superstar theme.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #3

    May

    Orange rescue cat with mouth open next to planet Jupiter on a 2026 feline space calendar page for May.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #4

    November

    November 2026 cosmic calendar featuring rescue cat faces as planets by astrophotographer in feline space theme.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #5

    February

    Rescue cat featured as a cosmic superstar in a 2026 feline space calendar with lunar and solar eclipse imagery.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #6

    June

    Rescue cat sleeping on the moon surface in the 2026 feline space calendar by astrophotographer.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #7

    September

    Orange rescue cat looking at a cosmic space background on the September 2026 feline space calendar page.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #8

    December

    Calendar for December 2026 featuring a rescue cat as a cosmic superstar in a feline space-themed layout.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #9

    March

    Calendar page for March 2026 featuring a rescue cat as a cosmic superstar by an astrophotographer with a sun image above.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #10

    July

    Fluffy rescue cat depicted as cosmic superstar interacting with moon on a July 2026 feline space calendar page.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #11

    August

    Orange rescue cat reaching out paw against a cosmic starry background in the 2026 feline space calendar.

    cosmicbackground Report

    #12

    April

    Orange rescue cat reaching toward planet Saturn in a cosmic scene from the 2026 feline space calendar.

    cosmicbackground Report

