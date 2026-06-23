Perhaps that’s why there are some fun facts our brains just can’t forget. Like the fact that peanut butter is actually a liquid. Or the maximum speed of a Zamboni. These are just two examples from a recent thread online where netizen @nikidonthebeat asked fellow Threads users to share random facts. So, Pandas, scroll down and see how many new random facts you can accumulate!

Our memory can be confusing; sometimes we forget important things that have happened to us, and other times it stores the most useless and random facts we’ve learned for no reason. However dumb the information might be, our brains love to learn. According to research, answering trivia questions can be akin to receiving a physical or a monetary trophy.

#1 Pirates wore eye patches to help them see below deck! They covered an eye while they were in the sun so it was always adjusted to the dark. When they went below deck they could see immediately with their adjusted eye.

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#2 A group of ladybugs is called a Loveliness.

#3 Tears are chemically much more complex than simple saltwater or sweat. The most fascinating fact is that their chemical composition actually changes based on why you are crying. Emotional tears, triggered by distress or joy, are the most chemically unique, even containing a natural painkiller that helps regulate mood. So, the theory is that emotional crying acts as a physical release to help the body excrete excess stress hormones and rebalance your system after a highly emotional event.

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#4 It's illegal to train crows because they are extremely intelligent and loyal. In some countries they have been used to clean city streets by picking up cigarette butts in exchange for food.

#5 Pigeons can rest with one half of their brain at a time….. Literally gives meaning to sleeping with one eye open.

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#6 The Statue of Liberty is made up of copper plates we all know. The random fact is they are 2 pennies stuck together thick! My daughter did a report in kindergarten. I still remember that and she’s graduated college

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#7 There is a place in Venezuela where it strikes lightning up to 300 nights a year, for roughly 10 hours at a time.

#8 Tetris is known to help vets who have PTSD.

Ilene Woods (original voice of Cinderella) had Alzheimer’s and forgot she played Cinderella. But when her caregivers play So This Is Love, she’d sing along to the tune like she’s never forgotten it

#9 When Elvis died, he probably had about 30-40lbs of waste in his colon. He was severely constipated & had about 4-5 months of compacted fecal matter in his colon.

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#10 Horses cannot throw up. They’ll die. If they get a belly ache you gotta walk those mfs til it stops.

#11 Michael Jackson Pepsi commercial accident happened on Jan 27, 1984 when he was 25 years 4 months and 29 days old. He died 25 years, 4 months, 29 days later on June 25, 2009 meaning Michael was exactly at the half way point of his life.

#12 If you are in a pitch-black, perfectly quiet room and hear a faint ringing, that isn't silence. That is simply your brain listening to its own nervous system functioning

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#13 Peanut Butter is a liquid.

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#14 There’s a species of jellyfish that is biologically immortal. It can revert back to adolescence and reset its life. Jelly don't Crack, it jiggles.

#15 Every pasta is a noodle, but not all noodles are pasta

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#16 The closing living descendant to the T-Rex is…the Chicken.

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#17 If you release a gold fish into the wild, they get big as hell.

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#18 Samuel L. Jackson kidnapped Martin Luther King (MLKJ’s dad) back in 1969 for about 48 hours. True story.

#19 Honey never really spoils.

#20 Because of the Emancipation Proclamation “Freedom Day” was January 1st 1863. However, states ruled by the confederacy did not have to acknowledge it. Texas would not acknowledge this for two more years. On June 19th 1865, 2000 mostly black Union soldiers marched into Galveston Bay, TX to free more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas. That day became known as Juneteenth.

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#21 If you tell someone you love them to the moon and back thats only like a week

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#22 The richest man in recorded history was an African ruler, Mansa Musa.

#23 New Yorkers bite more people a year than sharks do. So statistically speaking you are more likely to be bit by a New Yorker than a shark

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#24 Random fact: Your brain is about 2% of your body weight but uses roughly 20% of your body’s energy.

Overthinking is expensive and the body likes to add tax.

#25 Blue Whales are so large that humans could swim inside their veins

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#26 That random twitch/jolt you feel right when you're falling asleep is called a hypnic jerk. It’s supposed to take 15mins to fall asleep, and it happens because your body relaxed so fast that your brain panicked, assumed you were dying, and zapped you with adrenaline to save you. Thanks, brain.

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#27 When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s a catastrophic event.

#28 a few fun facts to remind you why we shouldn't have billionaires. 1 million seconds is 11 days, 1 billion seconds is 31 years. if you spent $100,000 every single day, it would take you more than 27 years to spend a billion dollars. a single person spending $1,000 every single day would take nearly 2,740 years to exhaust it. mind you.. this is just 1 billion, tax the rich, eat the rich.

#29 Racecar is spelled the exact same way forward and backwards lol

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#30 Sea otters hold hands when they sleep to not drift away from each other

#31 If you want your avocados to ripen fast, just sit some bananas next to them. The gas bananas release helps ripen them quicker.

#32 An octopus has three hearts.

Two hearts pump blood to the gills, and the third pumps blood to the rest of the body. Even weirder? When an octopus swims, the heart that pumps blood to the body actually stops beating!

Imagine getting tired just from walking to the kitchen

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#33 Bone thugs are the only group/rappers to have a track with Biggie, Tupac, and Eazy-E while they were alive

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#34 Polar bears have black skin. Yea that’s right… polar bears are brothers

#35 The reason we have a Super Bowl halftime show is because the Wayans had a special In Living Color episode airing to fill the halftime void and stole a majority of the NFL's ratings. So, the next year, they scheduled Michael Jackson, and thus, the halftime show was born.

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#36 Ear worms (song/ melody getting stuck in your head) is a way your body copes with stress. When you’re feeling very stressed, the song becomes repetitive. The next time you have a song on repeat in your head, it’s your body coping with stress and anxiety sometimes boredom

#37 Your tongue is the strongest muscle in your body relative to it's size. Powerful.

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#38 The uniforms that the firefighters from Chernobyl wore are still so radioactive that they are locked in a room in the basement of the hospital in Pripryat. Also, all the firefighters and plant workers that died as a result of Chernobyl, were so radioactive that they were put in lead lined coffins, buried in one large grave and it was filled in with concrete to prevent the spread of the radiation in the earth.

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#39 Whales don’t die. They just get tired of swimming and either beach themselves or sink to the bottom of the ocean. Why we don’t see whale remains often.

#40 Your brain is one of the only things in the universe that named itself.

A three-pound organ made of electricity and memories looked around, studied stars, invented language, discovered neurons… and then gave itself a name.

That’s either incredibly impressive or the most arrogant thing a brain has ever done.

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#41 the crow can remember your face for up to 17 years and also warns their mates about you.

you’d be on their wanted list for up to 17 years.

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#42 your brain can create false memories so vivid that you will defend events that never actually happened

#43 Bears don’t sleep the whole time they’re hibernating they like just live their lives in the cave.

#44 Elephants can't jump, they are the only terrestrial mama that can't physically get all fours off the ground

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#45 Bees don’t fly like birds. They create tiny tornados underneath themselves that lift them up and they control them.

#46 The world’s oldest dog lived to 29.5 years old. While the median age a dog reaches tends to be about 10-15 years, one Australian cattle dog, ‘Bluey’, survived to the ripe old age of 29.5.

#47 Michigan is the only state in the contiguous US where you can drive south to get to Canada.

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#48 They are called peafowl. The males are called peacocks and females are called peahens.

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#49 "Pruney" fingers are your body’s nervous system response to being submerged in water. It is an evolutionary advantage because the wrinkles improve grip on wet objects similar to how tire treads help maintain traction.

#50 Hummingbirds are the only birds that are capable of flying in any direction!

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#51 Dragonflies are the best hunters in the world! With an over 95% kill rate, they are capable of catching damn near everything they want. Their brain is wired so that when they have identified food, they’ve already caught it and are eating it. They are also omnidirectional fliers which means they can move in dang near any direction including upside down, backwards and in any other orientation.

#52 greenland sharks live at the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean. and because crustaceans attach to their eyes, they wander the bottom of the ocean blind with their mouths open to eat what they can. but not only that, they live for a minimum of 300 years and up to 500!

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#53 The smell of old books comes from the slow breakdown of paper and glue, releasing compounds that create that “old book” scent us book lovers adore

#54 One of the first sci fi books ever written was published in 1666. It was called “the blazing world” and it was written by Margaret Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle

#55 Beavers produce their own waterproof oil from special glands near the base of their tail. During grooming, they use their front paws and a split grooming claw on their hind feet to spread the oil through their dense fur. This creates a water-resistant coat that traps a layer of air next to their skin, helping keep them warm, dry, and buoyant even while swimming in cold water.

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#56 Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ birth.

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#57 During ancient times couples were gifted jars of honey to commemorate their union, for good luck they would drink the honey during the first full moon; that's where the term 'Honeymoon' comes from. I learned that while traveling through Greece.

#58 Africa has 54 countries and over 2,000 languages, which means you can travel the continent for a lifetime and still keep discovering new cultures.

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#59 Magnetars (basically neutron stars) have the strongest magnetic field known. If you got within 1000km of one, it would kill you by essentially pulling all of the electrons out of your body. Also, a tablespoon of one has the mass of over 100 million tons.

#60 This is my random fact -nurse

Your heart beats about 100,000 times per day. That’s ∼35 million times a year. No PTO, no breaks.

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#61 Dragonflies have up to 30,000 lenses that make up their eyes so they see in 360 rotation

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#62 No person born blind has ever been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

#63 The last confirmed child of an American Civil War veteran died this month. William Pool, a WWII veteran, was born in 1925 to 80 year old Union veteran Charles Parker Pool. He was 101 years old when he passed in Bolivar, Missouri.

#64 The doorway effect is why when you walk into a room you forget why you went in there. Our brain segments.

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#65 The 'Jesus Christ' character was actually a variant and or iteration of Osiris (the Egyptian god of the underworld and resurrection) from Ancient Egyptian theology.

#66 Your eyes actually make a sound when they move ( like scratching sandpaper) but your brain actively suppresses it like noise cancelling.

#67 Your tongue is the fastest healing organ in your body and your skin is the largest organ.

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#68 MT Rushmore is built on stolen land. In 1980 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Black Hills were unlawfully seized and awarded the tribes financial compensation. The Sioux Nation has refused to accept the money, which has grown to over a billion dollars, demanding the return of their sacred land instead.

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#69 Not all dinosaurs lived at the same time. T-rex never saw a Stegosaurus.. they lived millions of years apart!

#70 A woodpecker’s tongue wraps around its brain to keep it from banging against its skull

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#71 You can’t create faces in your dreams. If you’ve dreamed them, you’ve seen them before.

#72 White people suffering from dementia forget, their name, how to care for themselves, forget to eat/defecate but remember that they hate Black people.

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#73 Female Piranhas attach men to their bodies (up to 7), absorb them/ feast off the livelihood and energy, so that they can make babies and survive. Also the dangly thing that lights up the front part of their face ain’t even them. It’s a whole other organism not related to her……. Yup