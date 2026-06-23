ADVERTISEMENT

Our memory can be confusing; sometimes we forget important things that have happened to us, and other times it stores the most useless and random facts we’ve learned for no reason. However dumb the information might be, our brains love to learn. According to research, answering trivia questions can be akin to receiving a physical or a monetary trophy.

Perhaps that’s why there are some fun facts our brains just can’t forget. Like the fact that peanut butter is actually a liquid. Or the maximum speed of a Zamboni. These are just two examples from a recent thread online where netizen @nikidonthebeat asked fellow Threads users to share random facts. So, Pandas, scroll down and see how many new random facts you can accumulate!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A pirate statue with an eye patch and hook hand, a weirdly hard to forget fact. Pirates wore eye patches to help them see below deck! They covered an eye while they were in the sun so it was always adjusted to the dark. When they went below deck they could see immediately with their adjusted eye.

karrahjo , Igor Meghega Report

11points
POST
chickenorfish avatar
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Possibly a misconception or a myth

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of two ladybugs on a pink rosebud with aphids, illustrating useless facts. A group of ladybugs is called a Loveliness.

    kmv1109 , Ali Goode Report

    9points
    POST
    skara-brae avatar
    Skara Brae
    Skara Brae
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I discovered a loveliness of ladybugs hibernated in a box of books in my garage one cold winter. Lovely little yellow stains everywhere. Had to throw them out.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    A crying woman wiping a tear from her eye, representing some useless facts. Tears are chemically much more complex than simple saltwater or sweat. The most fascinating fact is that their chemical composition actually changes based on why you are crying. Emotional tears, triggered by distress or joy, are the most chemically unique, even containing a natural painkiller that helps regulate mood. So, the theory is that emotional crying acts as a physical release to help the body excrete excess stress hormones and rebalance your system after a highly emotional event.

    natalia_ileana_ , Eduardo Ramos Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    A black crow perched on a branch, its piercing eyes a perfect subject for useless facts about birds. It's illegal to train crows because they are extremely intelligent and loyal. In some countries they have been used to clean city streets by picking up cigarette butts in exchange for food.

    colbi_lajuan , Valeriia Miller Report

    8points
    POST
    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't have to train them. Just befriend them and they'll bring you treats

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    A pigeon stands on a wooden fence, displaying its iridescent neck feathers and blue-grey plumage. Discover weirdly hard to forget facts. Pigeons can rest with one half of their brain at a time….. Literally gives meaning to sleeping with one eye open.

    its_sheta , Stuart Bartlett Report

    7points
    POST
    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They used to be war heroes... now we've forgotten about them 😭😓

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Statue of Liberty holding her torch and tablet, a famous landmark with interesting useless facts. The Statue of Liberty is made up of copper plates we all know. The random fact is they are 2 pennies stuck together thick! My daughter did a report in kindergarten. I still remember that and she’s graduated college

    lynphoenyx , Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Two bolts of lightning striking a dark field at night, highlighting weirdly hard to forget facts about weather. There is a place in Venezuela where it strikes lightning up to 300 nights a year, for roughly 10 hours at a time.

    timw915 , Max Saeling Report

    7points
    POST
    skara-brae avatar
    Skara Brae
    Skara Brae
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If anybody is interested, google 'Catatumbo lightning'

    2
    2points
    reply
    #8

    A person playing an arcade game, illustrating useless facts about video game history and culture. Tetris is known to help vets who have PTSD.
    Ilene Woods (original voice of Cinderella) had Alzheimer’s and forgot she played Cinderella. But when her caregivers play So This Is Love, she’d sing along to the tune like she’s never forgotten it

    rhea.abigaelle , Patrick Kuo Report

    7points
    POST
    #9

    A young Elvis Presley in a black and white portrait, resting his chin on his clasped hands. Dive into useless facts. When Elvis died, he probably had about 30-40lbs of waste in his colon. He was severely constipated & had about 4-5 months of compacted fecal matter in his colon.

    nikkidonthebeat , Wikipedia Report

    6points
    POST
    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could have lived my life not knowing this

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A majestic white horse runs gracefully through a lush green field with trees in the background. Explore weirdly hard to forget facts. Horses cannot throw up. They’ll die. If they get a belly ache you gotta walk those mfs til it stops.

    mamakatsweets , Helena Lopes Report

    6points
    POST
    apocalypticexcavator avatar
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They won't d*e if they throw up, they just physically cannot do it. If they have gastrointestinal problems, you should rinse their stomach.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Michael Jackson wears a sequined glove and leather jacket, smiling next to kids, one holding a Pepsi can. Enjoy useless facts. Michael Jackson Pepsi commercial accident happened on Jan 27, 1984 when he was 25 years 4 months and 29 days old. He died 25 years, 4 months, 29 days later on June 25, 2009 meaning Michael was exactly at the half way point of his life.

    uniquely_beautiful_23 , Giraldi Media Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    A person is using a mobile phone in a dark room. The phone's light illuminates their face, creating a shadow behind them. Learn useless facts. If you are in a pitch-black, perfectly quiet room and hear a faint ringing, that isn't silence. That is simply your brain listening to its own nervous system functioning

    amdean_3166 , Jonathan Castañeda Report

    6points
    POST
    chrissy_neibarger avatar
    Tweetysvoice
    Tweetysvoice
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that mean those of us that have tenitus are really good listeners?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A jar of peanut butter with a knife, alongside toast and peanuts, highlighting weirdly hard to forget facts. Peanut Butter is a liquid.

    tsa , whitebearstudio Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A glowing white and red jellyfish swimming in dark water, a fascinating useless fact. There’s a species of jellyfish that is biologically immortal. It can revert back to adolescence and reset its life. Jelly don't Crack, it jiggles.

    dharma.withnodrama , Jon Butterworth Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Hands preparing fresh pasta on a floured surface, one of the weirdly hard to forget facts. Every pasta is a noodle, but not all noodles are pasta

    noodlescompany , pixel-shot.com Report

    6points
    POST
    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A chicken running across a green lawn, a useless fact about chickens. The closing living descendant to the T-Rex is…the Chicken.

    nicolewalters , James Wainscoat Report

    6points
    POST
    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if T-Rex was as delicious 🤔

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A goldfish swimming in water, one of the useless facts. If you release a gold fish into the wild, they get big as hell.

    kiwi.akira , Hale Tat Report

    6points
    POST
    chrissy_neibarger avatar
    Tweetysvoice
    Tweetysvoice
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goldfish are just pretty fancy carp. And they'll get that big in an aquarium as well, most just don't live long enough.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Close-up of Samuel L. Jackson smiling, wearing unique glasses, a celebrity with interesting useless facts. Samuel L. Jackson kidnapped Martin Luther King (MLKJ’s dad) back in 1969 for about 48 hours. True story.

    jollyrancha_ , Philip Romano Report

    6points
    POST
    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A quick search later: "The Morehouse College Hostage Incident - in 1969, Jackson’s activism took a radical turn. Frustrated with the lack of Black studies programs and student involvement in Morehouse College's governance, Jackson and a group of activist students locked the college's board of trustees in a building for approximately 48 hours.One of the board members held hostage was civil rights leader Martin Luther King Sr. (Dr. King’s father). When the elder King experienced chest pains during the standoff, Jackson and the students put him on a ladder and safely lowered him out of a window. As a result of the incident, Jackson was convicted of unlawful confinement and suspended from Morehouse for two years."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    A close-up of a honey dipper in a glass jar of golden honey, illustrating useless facts. Honey never really spoils.

    respectfullymel , darkstoker87 Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    A Juneteenth flag, red and blue with a white star and the date June 19, 1865, waving in the wind, a hard to forget fact. Because of the Emancipation Proclamation “Freedom Day” was January 1st 1863. However, states ruled by the confederacy did not have to acknowledge it. Texas would not acknowledge this for two more years. On June 19th 1865, 2000 mostly black Union soldiers marched into Galveston Bay, TX to free more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas. That day became known as Juneteenth.

    jclydenealmusic , 2C2KPhotography Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A couple sits on a beach, gazing at the ocean waves, symbolizing one of the useless facts that are hard to forget. If you tell someone you love them to the moon and back thats only like a week

    kid_japan , Hrant Khachatryan Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    An ancient illustration of a crowned king holding a gold coin and scepter, an example of useless facts that are hard to forget. The richest man in recorded history was an African ruler, Mansa Musa.

    biografrica , Abraham Cresques Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    A great white shark swims underwater, illustrating one of the useless facts that are hard to forget. New Yorkers bite more people a year than sharks do. So statistically speaking you are more likely to be bit by a New Yorker than a shark

    x.o_kay005 , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Random fact: Your brain is about 2% of your body weight but uses roughly 20% of your body’s energy.
    Overthinking is expensive and the body likes to add tax.

    theplanetpierre Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    An aerial view of a blue whale swimming in the ocean, a completely useless fact. Blue Whales are so large that humans could swim inside their veins

    autumnrosequartz , NOAA Photo Library Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A man sleeping soundly in a white bed, symbolizing the comfort of forgetting useless facts. That random twitch/jolt you feel right when you're falling asleep is called a hypnic jerk. It’s supposed to take 15mins to fall asleep, and it happens because your body relaxed so fast that your brain panicked, assumed you were dying, and zapped you with adrenaline to save you. Thanks, brain.

    chocolatte_venom , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. Happy about falling asleep fast and - boom! - awake again. A much longer time now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    The full moon shines brightly in a dark night sky, representing one of the useless facts that are hard to forget. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s a catastrophic event.

    bobcorrigan , Tim Schmidbauer Report

    5points
    POST
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can somebody explain what this sentence wants to say?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    a few fun facts to remind you why we shouldn't have billionaires. 1 million seconds is 11 days, 1 billion seconds is 31 years. if you spent $100,000 every single day, it would take you more than 27 years to spend a billion dollars. a single person spending $1,000 every single day would take nearly 2,740 years to exhaust it. mind you.. this is just 1 billion, tax the rich, eat the rich.

    _arqiteqt Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Racecar is spelled the exact same way forward and backwards lol

    cedrazy Report

    5points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was today years old.... wow.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Two sea otters floating on their backs in the water, a memorable image for useless facts about animal behavior. Sea otters hold hands when they sleep to not drift away from each other

    sunshineoftheheavens , James Lee Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    If you want your avocados to ripen fast, just sit some bananas next to them. The gas bananas release helps ripen them quicker.

    shereeisshe Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    An octopus on the sandy seafloor, showcasing weirdly hard to forget facts about marine life. An octopus has three hearts.
    Two hearts pump blood to the gills, and the third pumps blood to the rest of the body. Even weirder? When an octopus swims, the heart that pumps blood to the body actually stops beating!
    Imagine getting tired just from walking to the kitchen

    cockymff , thomaseder151270 Report

    5points
    POST
    hans-martinsalzmann avatar
    Mr.Punch
    Mr.Punch
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they have 9 individual brains. 😲

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Bone thugs are the only group/rappers to have a track with Biggie, Tupac, and Eazy-E while they were alive

    kamakushi Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Polar bears have black skin. Yea that’s right… polar bears are brothers

    sdotcraft1122 Report

    4points
    POST
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And their fur isn't white. If you take a very close look, it is transparent without any colour. The air inside the hair isolates the body from the cold.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Michael Jackson performing on stage, embodying a memorable personality with useless facts. The reason we have a Super Bowl halftime show is because the Wayans had a special In Living Color episode airing to fill the halftime void and stole a majority of the NFL's ratings. So, the next year, they scheduled Michael Jackson, and thus, the halftime show was born.

    sassymamainla , NFL Report

    4points
    POST
    momster64 avatar
    Stephanie L Thesing
    Stephanie L Thesing
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s been halftime shows at the Super Bowl since at least 1967…

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    A man with hands on his head, looking stressed, possibly contemplating useless facts. Ear worms (song/ melody getting stuck in your head) is a way your body copes with stress. When you’re feeling very stressed, the song becomes repetitive. The next time you have a song on repeat in your head, it’s your body coping with stress and anxiety sometimes boredom

    sparkel_balboa , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Your tongue is the strongest muscle in your body relative to it's size. Powerful.

    jsdsunshine4 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    The uniforms that the firefighters from Chernobyl wore are still so radioactive that they are locked in a room in the basement of the hospital in Pripryat. Also, all the firefighters and plant workers that died as a result of Chernobyl, were so radioactive that they were put in lead lined coffins, buried in one large grave and it was filled in with concrete to prevent the spread of the radiation in the earth.

    aly.rob24 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Whales don’t die. They just get tired of swimming and either beach themselves or sink to the bottom of the ocean. Why we don’t see whale remains often.

    4eva.dredlocd Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Your brain is one of the only things in the universe that named itself.
    A three-pound organ made of electricity and memories looked around, studied stars, invented language, discovered neurons… and then gave itself a name.
    That’s either incredibly impressive or the most arrogant thing a brain has ever done.

    ifyoureadclosely Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    the crow can remember your face for up to 17 years and also warns their mates about you.
    you’d be on their wanted list for up to 17 years.

    s.ynatica Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    your brain can create false memories so vivid that you will defend events that never actually happened

    wawareporsche Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Bears don’t sleep the whole time they’re hibernating they like just live their lives in the cave.

    ashleyjonesy Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Elephants can't jump, they are the only terrestrial mama that can't physically get all fours off the ground

    youthinkyouaredeadly Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Bees don’t fly like birds. They create tiny tornados underneath themselves that lift them up and they control them.

    sparrowphoto Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    The world’s oldest dog lived to 29.5 years old. While the median age a dog reaches tends to be about 10-15 years, one Australian cattle dog, ‘Bluey’, survived to the ripe old age of 29.5.

    rakazt Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Michigan is the only state in the contiguous US where you can drive south to get to Canada.

    get2jeanne Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    They are called peafowl. The males are called peacocks and females are called peahens.

    whyprecious Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    "Pruney" fingers are your body’s nervous system response to being submerged in water. It is an evolutionary advantage because the wrinkles improve grip on wet objects similar to how tire treads help maintain traction.

    broookejordan_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Hummingbirds are the only birds that are capable of flying in any direction!

    bryanamichelles Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Dragonflies are the best hunters in the world! With an over 95% kill rate, they are capable of catching damn near everything they want. Their brain is wired so that when they have identified food, they’ve already caught it and are eating it. They are also omnidirectional fliers which means they can move in dang near any direction including upside down, backwards and in any other orientation.

    straw_hat_megoon420 Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    greenland sharks live at the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean. and because crustaceans attach to their eyes, they wander the bottom of the ocean blind with their mouths open to eat what they can. but not only that, they live for a minimum of 300 years and up to 500!

    officialtiarose Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    The smell of old books comes from the slow breakdown of paper and glue, releasing compounds that create that “old book” scent us book lovers adore

    weirdobeauty_ Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #54

    One of the first sci fi books ever written was published in 1666. It was called “the blazing world” and it was written by Margaret Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle

    jupiterbaal Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Beavers produce their own waterproof oil from special glands near the base of their tail. During grooming, they use their front paws and a split grooming claw on their hind feet to spread the oil through their dense fur. This creates a water-resistant coat that traps a layer of air next to their skin, helping keep them warm, dry, and buoyant even while swimming in cold water.

    viva_la_whitegirl__ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ birth.

    nathan.byron.gilmore Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    During ancient times couples were gifted jars of honey to commemorate their union, for good luck they would drink the honey during the first full moon; that's where the term 'Honeymoon' comes from. I learned that while traveling through Greece.

    niecysays Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Africa has 54 countries and over 2,000 languages, which means you can travel the continent for a lifetime and still keep discovering new cultures.

    513travel Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Magnetars (basically neutron stars) have the strongest magnetic field known. If you got within 1000km of one, it would kill you by essentially pulling all of the electrons out of your body. Also, a tablespoon of one has the mass of over 100 million tons.

    the.ray.porter Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    This is my random fact -nurse
    Your heart beats about 100,000 times per day. That’s ∼35 million times a year. No PTO, no breaks.

    shadirrra Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Dragonflies have up to 30,000 lenses that make up their eyes so they see in 360 rotation

    thatsnine Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    No person born blind has ever been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

    sew_curious Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    The last confirmed child of an American Civil War veteran died this month. William Pool, a WWII veteran, was born in 1925 to 80 year old Union veteran Charles Parker Pool. He was 101 years old when he passed in Bolivar, Missouri.

    civil_war_daily Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    The doorway effect is why when you walk into a room you forget why you went in there. Our brain segments.

    meghanporee Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    The 'Jesus Christ' character was actually a variant and or iteration of Osiris (the Egyptian god of the underworld and resurrection) from Ancient Egyptian theology.

    killbill_345 Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    Your eyes actually make a sound when they move ( like scratching sandpaper) but your brain actively suppresses it like noise cancelling.

    oniekayr Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Your tongue is the fastest healing organ in your body and your skin is the largest organ.

    rel_legit Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    MT Rushmore is built on stolen land. In 1980 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Black Hills were unlawfully seized and awarded the tribes financial compensation. The Sioux Nation has refused to accept the money, which has grown to over a billion dollars, demanding the return of their sacred land instead.

    willdotmp4 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Not all dinosaurs lived at the same time. T-rex never saw a Stegosaurus.. they lived millions of years apart!

    shashamarissa Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    A woodpecker’s tongue wraps around its brain to keep it from banging against its skull

    miz_nellie Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    You can’t create faces in your dreams. If you’ve dreamed them, you’ve seen them before.

    thechronictalesoftay Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    White people suffering from dementia forget, their name, how to care for themselves, forget to eat/defecate but remember that they hate Black people.

    dink1119m Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Female Piranhas attach men to their bodies (up to 7), absorb them/ feast off the livelihood and energy, so that they can make babies and survive. Also the dangly thing that lights up the front part of their face ain’t even them. It’s a whole other organism not related to her……. Yup

    coty_dani Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow