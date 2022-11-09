Here at Bored Panda, we're avid crafters! All you have to do is take one look at Crafty Panda, and you’ll know that we love to keep our paws busy by crafting, creating and embarking upon DIY projects galore. But we’re not the only ones who love a great art project. The Craft Projects subreddit has over 2 million members and is full of some of the most impressive and brilliant creations the internet has ever seen.

So to marvel at some of the best creations of the craft kings and queens of  the world, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from r/Crafts down below, as well as an interview with craft expert and the woman behind the Gluesticks blog, Brandy. Be sure to upvote the projects you wish you had thought of yourself (or you wish you had the skills to recreate!), and let us know in the comments if you’ve recently been working on any DIY projects that you’re particularly proud of. Then if you’re interested in even more art project inspiration, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the Craft Projects subreddit right here!

#1

Needle Felted Fruit Bat, One Of My Most Recent Woolen Miniatures

Needle Felted Fruit Bat, One Of My Most Recent Woolen Miniatures

y_fedorova Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
33 minutes ago

AAAAAH ITS SO CUTE I MIGHT JUST HAVE TO STEAL IT-

As children, arts and crafts were an integral part of many of our routines. Art class at school ensured that we kept our imaginations active and our creativity fresh, and many of us came home to scribble in coloring books or create little projects to present to our parents as gifts. But somewhere down the line, many of us stopped making time to incorporate crafting into our daily routines. We become busy with the hustle and bustle of adult life and forget that it can actually be extremely peaceful and calming to dive into a cross stitch or painting every now and then.

We hope this list will inspire you to get back to your roots and embark on an arts and crafts project of your own. You don’t need to be an expert or turn DIY into your entire life, but remember how rewarding it can feel to complete a project. Arts and crafts can be great fun, and there is nothing more satisfying than being able to say, “I made that myself!” As one of the posts in the Craft Projects subreddit says, “Why buy it for $7 when you can make it yourself with $92 of craft supplies!” 
#2

Snake Earrings

Snake Earrings

VallaVica Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Awww what pretty little danger noodles!

#3

I Thought I’d Share This Little Polar Bear Pot I Made Out Of Porcelain!

I Thought I'd Share This Little Polar Bear Pot I Made Out Of Porcelain!

everyonelse Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Its so tiny... I need this in my life!

To learn more about crafting from an expert, we reached out to Brandy, the woman behind the crafting blog Gluesticks. She told Bored Panda that she had originally had a family blog, but she found herself sharing so many DIY projects on it that she eventually decided to create a separate blog to showcase her creative side. Thus, Gluesticks was born!

We asked Brandy what her favorite part of crafting is, and she told us she loves the process. “Sometimes it turns out exactly like what I envisioned, other times it doesn’t turn out at all, and sometimes it turns out better than I could have imagined,” Brandy shared. “No matter what, I learn something new!”
#4

Something Different To Top My Tree This Year. I Wonder If My Relatives Will Notice

Something Different To Top My Tree This Year. I Wonder If My Relatives Will Notice

tabloach Report

CaliCoast
CaliCoast
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Cute a$$!

#5

Been Wanting To Do This Guy For A While And I Think It's My Favorite Piece Of Glass I've Done So Far

Been Wanting To Do This Guy For A While And I Think It's My Favorite Piece Of Glass I've Done So Far

kazoo3179 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
40 minutes ago

That is adorable!!! I’m gonna draw an emo version of him with a guitar now lol

#6

Made A Corset And Didn’t Have Anyone To Share It With So I Hope Someone Enjoys!

Made A Corset And Didn't Have Anyone To Share It With So I Hope Someone Enjoys!

black_sunflower610 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
36 minutes ago

She’s definitely a fairy in disguise.

We also wanted to know if there were any craft or DIY projects that Brandy is particularly proud of. “The most popular thing I ever shared was my Pop Tart gingerbread house in 2020,” she told Bored Panda. “It was so fun to see so many families make pop tart houses that year, but I think the project that I am most proud of are my sock pumpkins!”

“I love projects that are EASY (my pumpkins take 10 minutes), but are cute and things you’d want to display in your home,” Brandy shared. “I made them with a group of 20 girls at my church’s youth group, and it was so fun to see how excited they were to take their pumpkins home.”
#7

I Crocheted A Parasol

I Crocheted A Parasol

iamacraftyhooker Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I like how in in some languages (like French for example) you distinguish between "parasoleil" (to protect you from the sun) and "parapluie" (to protect you from the rain). Otherwise when these two are fused into one word, I feel we're missing out.

#8

Made A Red Cardinal From Wool. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well

Made A Red Cardinal From Wool. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well

FeltedBird Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
32 minutes ago

You think? Its amazing!

#9

Someone Recently Called Me Bob Floss

Someone Recently Called Me Bob Floss

jadeillustrates Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
17 minutes ago

A rightful title!

And according to Brandy, crafting can be for anyone and everyone. “I think we all have the desire to create,” she shared. “Whether it’s food, crafts, a cozy home, writing, etc. Just remember that it’s a learning process. Many, many recipes and crafts that I made when I was first starting out ended up in the trash.”

“I remember my husband taking a sewing project out of the trash and saying, ‘I think you may want to come back to this when you’ve calmed down.’ And he was right,” Brandy shared with a laugh. “If you find yourself making stupid mistakes, stop and pick it up again another day.”

If you'd like to learn more about Brandy's best crafts or find some inspiration for what to make yourself, you can find her blog Gluesticks right here!
#10

Shark Night Light Made By Me!

Shark Night Light Made By Me!

AmoyCK Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
38 minutes ago

OMG WOW! I just wonder how you made it?

#11

Lighthouse Keeper Bjorn And His Friend A Seagull Named Bert

Lighthouse Keeper Bjorn And His Friend A Seagull Named Bert

Dunaeva13 Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Bert pretending to be asleep so that Bjorn carries him...

#12

This Embroidery I Made Is Dedicated To Us, Procrastinators

This Embroidery I Made Is Dedicated To Us, Procrastinators

rebordacao Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
28 minutes ago

#procrastin

If you’re looking for some motivation to begin your arts and crafts journey, one great reason might be to build a sense of community or to strengthen your relationships with others. Creating together can be a bonding experience, if you work with someone else or value their input on your project, and you will both feel a sense of accomplishment after you’ve completed your pieces. 

If you’ve made something to display in your home, you’ll both have a permanent, tangible reminder of the time you spent together, and this shared hobby can be a way to strengthen your relationship even more in the future. You’ll always have something to discuss and do together. If you’re a parent, crafting with your kids can be a great activity to encourage as well. You can help them take pride in their work, and you’ll never run out of artwork for the refrigerator, walls and their bedroom. 
#13

Fan Art For Harry Potter, Hermione, Ron. Colored Polymer Clay. How Do You Like It?

Fan Art For Harry Potter, Hermione, Ron. Colored Polymer Clay. How Do You Like It?

Elena3332005 Report

The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
23 minutes ago

They are very good. I even see Harry's scar.

#14

Found An Old Tube TV By The Trash. Now My Cats Have A New Spot!

Found An Old Tube TV By The Trash. Now My Cats Have A New Spot!

vianetzy Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
40 minutes ago

The only channel I ever needed.

#15

My Dog Passed Away, So I Turned Her Leash Into A Keychain And Bookmark

My Dog Passed Away, So I Turned Her Leash Into A Keychain And Bookmark

HiveFleetOuroboris Report

MagicalUnicorn
MagicalUnicorn
Community Member
30 minutes ago

that's a beautiful and practical tribute

Crafting can also be a great way to relieve stress. Most of us spend at least 8 hours a day working for someone else, unable to commit that time and energy to anything we are really passionate about. Because of this, it’s important to have ways to unwind after clocking out for the day. Arts and crafts can be a great way to do this because they often don’t require a great amount of brain power. Getting out of your head and into your hands to work on a piece of visual art can be a great way to clear your mind, and focusing on a repetitive task such as knitting or crocheting can allow your brain to relax. 

There have even been scientific studies on how relaxing crafting can be, as one study found that patients recovering from anorexia reported feeling much less anxiety, and instead a feeling of satisfaction, pride and accomplishment, after being given knitting lessons and access to free supplies. Once they occupied their hands and had something to focus on aside from their disordered thoughts, these women made great progress in their recovery. 
#16

I Made A 7ft Long Octopus Plushy. He's Called Octopus Prime, And He's The Most Ridiculous Thing I've Made This Year

I Made A 7ft Long Octopus Plushy. He's Called Octopus Prime, And He's The Most Ridiculous Thing I've Made This Year

goodpigeon Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Eeeee imagine just wrapping yourself up in him, so cozy!

#17

I Have Been Making Glass Figures For Several Years Now. I Want To Share This Spider With You, What Do You Think?

I Have Been Making Glass Figures For Several Years Now. I Want To Share This Spider With You, What Do You Think?

Nikita_GlassSymphony Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I think it’s the only spider I’d be able to hold and not screech and run away.

#18

The Jade Brick Bowl! I Cast These Oak "Bricks" In Green Resin And Turned Them Down To A Bowl. What Do You Think?

The Jade Brick Bowl! I Cast These Oak "Bricks" In Green Resin And Turned Them Down To A Bowl. What Do You Think?

FormanWoodworking Report

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I genuinely woul like to know how to keep even spaces between the blocks whil the resin is still liquid.

Art projects and crafting can also be great ways to express ourselves, particularly when we can’t easily articulate our feelings. When words fail, art is the perfect form of expression. A picture is supposedly worth a thousand words anyway. So if you prefer to process traumatic events or the stress of your daily life through shapes and images on a canvas, that is perfectly valid. If you want to create a sculpture that depicts your inner turmoil, it can be quite therapeutic to put that out into the world. Bottling up our emotions and feelings is never healthy, but there are a variety of ways we can let them out. If your favorite vehicle for unleashing stress, anger and/or sadness is through a paintbrush and canvas, more power to you! Experience the sweet catharsis and turn those emotions into something tangible that you can be proud of.
#19

Hi There! This Is One Of My Very First Grimoire That I Did With Polymer Clay, Acrylic Paint And Glass

Hi There! This Is One Of My Very First Grimoire That I Did With Polymer Clay, Acrylic Paint And Glass

Les_Nadises Report

#20

I Made A Harry Potter (Chamber Of Secerets) Themed Ring With A Set Moissanite. Let Me Know What You Think!

I Made A Harry Potter (Chamber Of Secerets) Themed Ring With A Set Moissanite. Let Me Know What You Think!

Boxhead2424 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
31 minutes ago

If she doesn’t propose with a ring like this i’m not getting married /j

#21

My Mother Is Too Shy To Post, So I’m Posting Some Pictures Of Her Mini House - The Kitchen

My Mother Is Too Shy To Post, So I'm Posting Some Pictures Of Her Mini House - The Kitchen

EarthcitizenA Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
30 minutes ago

It looks so real, I almost thought the 2nd pic could be an actual kitchen! Outstanding!

Crafting is valuable even when it’s simply a hobby, as it can add enjoyment and satisfaction to your life. But if you are passionate about your crafting and you want to turn it into a source of income, selling impressive art projects online can be quite profitable. People will pay big bucks on sites like Etsy to get their hands on expertly crafted goods that they can’t find anywhere else. I personally love Etsy and have purchased some fantastic items from the site, like a phone case with dried fruits and flowers imprinted into it and gorgeous bandanas that slide perfectly onto my dog’s collar. But if you need some ideas of what you can sell online, first you’ll want to look at your strengths and consider what is trending at the moment.    
#22

Have Found A Perfect Background For This Embroidery Piece I Made!

Have Found A Perfect Background For This Embroidery Piece I Made!

rebordacao Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
18 minutes ago

It should be accepted for the complementary collection

#23

Made This Stained Glass For A Friend Who Moved To Kansas Recently

Made This Stained Glass For A Friend Who Moved To Kansas Recently

kazoo3179 Report

The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
25 minutes ago

LOL

#24

I Painted Comic Book Shoes This Week And I Think I've Started An Obsession

I Painted Comic Book Shoes This Week And I Think I've Started An Obsession

MoxieMama326 Report

Some popular crafts that are commonly sold on Etsy are prints, ceramics, jewelry, phone cases, headbands, stickers, candles, homemade soaps, mugs, jewelry and blankets. You can sell almost anything and everything on the site though, so if none of those options stand out to you, I’m sure you can still think of a profitable craft that you’re capable of perfecting. If you’re a photographer, you can sell prints. If you’re a painter, you can sell paintings or other objects that you’ve painted. If you’re great at sewing, you can sell pillow cases or articles of clothing. And if you’re great at needlework, cross stitches with cute designs or funny sayings are quite trendy as well. 
#25

I Make Pressed Frames From Real Dry Flowers

I Make Pressed Frames From Real Dry Flowers

Bohemialife1 Report

#26

I Made Watermelephant Ornaments For This Christmas

I Made Watermelephant Ornaments For This Christmas

Hannahporcelain Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Are you planning on selling this?

#27

I Made This Cactus Coasters Set With Leather For My Aunt's Birthday. Do You Think The Flower Pot Is A Bit Too Wide At The Base To Be Somewhat Realistic?

I Made This Cactus Coasters Set With Leather For My Aunt's Birthday. Do You Think The Flower Pot Is A Bit Too Wide At The Base To Be Somewhat Realistic?

taod86 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Def not too wide at the base, looks perfect to me!

Are you feeling inspired to head down to your local arts and crafts store and go on a spending spree? Try not to get too carried away, but feel free to enjoy the bliss of pure, unadulterated crafting. Whether you plan to paint a canvas, sew a pillowcase, fill up a scrapbook or start a woodworking project, we hope you can find a little DIY time in your life. And if you can’t, no worries. You can always live vicariously through the members of r/Crafts. Keep upvoting the pics of projects you find particularly impressive, and then if your appetite for art project inspiration still isn’t satiated, you can find our last article on the same topic right here.  
#28

A Dachshund Quilt I've Just Finished As A Gift For My Sister In Law

A Dachshund Quilt I've Just Finished As A Gift For My Sister In Law

FuriousWanker Report

The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
19 minutes ago

LOL

#29

I Created This Design For My Friends

I Created This Design For My Friends

imolha Report

Mylittlecorgi
Mylittlecorgi
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Gorgeous! What a beautiful gift of friendship!

#30

My Very First Mugs!

My Very First Mugs!

lanadelclay Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I love the black one with the bursts of color! Very nice!

#31

Just Finished. Crocheted Sweater

Just Finished. Crocheted Sweater

Theyenney Report

Elvee K
Elvee K
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Lovely color :)

#32

My Kid’s Theatre Teacher Asked For Fake Food For Their Play, And Fake Food They Shall Have!

My Kid’s Theatre Teacher Asked For Fake Food For Their Play, And Fake Food They Shall Have!

razzelledazzle Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited)

*Swallows* Ohh that was fake...

#33

My Grandmother Passed Away This Weekend And I Wanted To Share One Of The Many Things She Made. She Made This Entire Doll. She Poured The Molds For The Hands And Face, She Pained The Doll, She Sewed The Dress, And Crafted The Hat And Mask

My Grandmother Passed Away This Weekend And I Wanted To Share One Of The Many Things She Made. She Made This Entire Doll. She Poured The Molds For The Hands And Face, She Pained The Doll, She Sewed The Dress, And Crafted The Hat And Mask

mightycranberry Report

lwolf1952
lwolf1952
Community Member
1 minute ago

Such a talented lady she was. And the face on the doll is amazing.

#34

I Made This Embroidery As A Gift To My Religious Grandma And She Loved It!

I Made This Embroidery As A Gift To My Religious Grandma And She Loved It!

rebordacao Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 minutes ago

That's more appropriate for a teenage boy room 🙃

#35

A Stop Motion Puppet I Made For Someone! She Was Made From Milliput, Balsa Wood, Wire, Latex And Fabric

A Stop Motion Puppet I Made For Someone! She Was Made From Milliput, Balsa Wood, Wire, Latex And Fabric

ilovesheep123 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Look like A LOT of work

#36

Making An Axolotl Head For Your Mannequin Counts As Craft, Right?

Making An Axolotl Head For Your Mannequin Counts As Craft, Right?

pm_me_your_amphibian Report

Epona
Epona
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Absolutely! Cool leather/pleather jacket too!

#37

Bird Embroidery On Tulle Featuring Barbed Wire. 12" Hoop

Bird Embroidery On Tulle Featuring Barbed Wire. 12" Hoop

Bethcarrollart Report

#38

One Of My Hobbies Is Making Prop Replicas, I Just Completed My Replica Of Mrs. Potts From Disney's Beauty And The Beast, Made By Customizing A Real Teapot. Here She Is Along With My Lumiere (Who Lights Up) And Cogsworth

One Of My Hobbies Is Making Prop Replicas, I Just Completed My Replica Of Mrs. Potts From Disney's Beauty And The Beast, Made By Customizing A Real Teapot. Here She Is Along With My Lumiere (Who Lights Up) And Cogsworth

KOMakesThings Report

The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Mrs. Potts will be missed.

#39

Using Real Lavender Impressions To Create This Ceramic Jewelry Dish

Using Real Lavender Impressions To Create This Ceramic Jewelry Dish

VuvuCeramics Report

Epona
Epona
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I follow VuvuCeramics Instagram account. It's really pretty and interesting stuff! I want to try that kind of pottery.

#40

3 Years Of Progress With My Ceramics! Can’t Wait To See What This Will Look Like In The Next 3 Years

3 Years Of Progress With My Ceramics! Can’t Wait To See What This Will Look Like In The Next 3 Years

everyonelse Report

Epona
Epona
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I like both of them!

#41

Made This From Some Plastic Bags And Old Wires

Made This From Some Plastic Bags And Old Wires

klm_wtf Report

Jelena
Jelena
Community Member
16 minutes ago

It's the first time I've seen something so beautiful made from a plastic bags!

#42

My Favorite Time Of Year Is Almost Here. Always Woodburned By Hand, Never Laser!

My Favorite Time Of Year Is Almost Here. Always Woodburned By Hand, Never Laser!

misscareer Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
24 minutes ago

6 yo fairy enthusiast me would have loved this lol (I still do like it though!)

#43

My Wife Asked Me To Make A Ring Holder

My Wife Asked Me To Make A Ring Holder

tirapolo Report

MagicalUnicorn
MagicalUnicorn
Community Member
27 minutes ago

need!

#44

Today I Sewed A Bucket Hat For My Kitten

Today I Sewed A Bucket Hat For My Kitten

Inakostory Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Awhhh look at that little stylish fur ball !!

#45

I Made These Bat Scrunchies For My Daughters. What Do You Make Of It?

I Made These Bat Scrunchies For My Daughters. What Do You Make Of It?

OwlOnBoard Report

#46

I’ve Been Making Brooms For The Past Roughly 3 Months And I Just Made My First Double/Wedding Broom

I’ve Been Making Brooms For The Past Roughly 3 Months And I Just Made My First Double/Wedding Broom

goldfishgwen Report

#47

Needle Felted Dog Miniature

Needle Felted Dog Miniature

Marysiowe_Misie Report

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
6 minutes ago

The hours....!

#48

This Is My First Wooden Ring On Which I Have Worked Long Enough

This Is My First Wooden Ring On Which I Have Worked Long Enough

Vivaldi_Antonio Report

#49

Front Entryway Doors

Front Entryway Doors

Normal_Diamond3067 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
8 minutes ago

To Narnia?

#50

I Made This Macrame Choker With Rose Quartz, Let Me Know What You Think!

I Made This Macrame Choker With Rose Quartz, Let Me Know What You Think!

Physalia- Report

#51

I Tried To Do A Stained Glass Shrunken Head And This Is The End Result

I Tried To Do A Stained Glass Shrunken Head And This Is The End Result

kazoo3179 Report

Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Reminds me of Achmed!!

#52

I Made An Oil Painting Showing How It Felt To Lose My Dog Of 15 Years

I Made An Oil Painting Showing How It Felt To Lose My Dog Of 15 Years

tinytinatuna2 Report

Epona
Epona
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Well done! Sorry for your loss 😞😔😭🙁

#53

Girl With A Pearl Earring

Girl With A Pearl Earring

Unique-Blacksmith873 Report

#54

My Mom Made A Banana Brooch

My Mom Made A Banana Brooch

SashaShelest Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Banana for scale? Oh wait, we don’t need one!

#55

Love Dice

Love Dice

make_thing Report

#56

Making A Mushroom Bucket Hat

Making A Mushroom Bucket Hat

prettymuchparadise Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
20 minutes ago

AAAA THAT IS ADORABLE

#57

My Paper Peony And A Real One

My Paper Peony And A Real One

trivium1234 Report

#58

Asked My Grandma For A "Bag Lady" To Hold Plastic Grocery Bags... She Created This Beauty

Asked My Grandma For A "Bag Lady" To Hold Plastic Grocery Bags... She Created This Beauty

rebirthof_slick Report

#59

A Rope I Made By Hand Using Locally Foraged Daffodil Leaves & Stalks - This Rope Then Was Used As A Handfasting Cord At My Friends’ Wedding

A Rope I Made By Hand Using Locally Foraged Daffodil Leaves & Stalks - This Rope Then Was Used As A Handfasting Cord At My Friends’ Wedding

walkinglantern Report

#60

Baby Changing Table I Painted For My Nephew. Wind In The Willows

Baby Changing Table I Painted For My Nephew. Wind In The Willows

jackvaku Report

Mylittlecorgi
Mylittlecorgi
Community Member
21 minutes ago

A family heirloom now

#61

I Made A Baby Mobile For My Spooooky Friend

I Made A Baby Mobile For My Spooooky Friend

kerrietaldwell Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 minute ago

A newborn baby sees only in black and white, with shades of grey until around 4 months old. The spooky colours are quite alright.

#62

Various Rugs I've Made Recently

Various Rugs I've Made Recently

GremlynRugs Report

#63

I Just Finished My First Crochet Project And I’m So Excited!

I Just Finished My First Crochet Project And I’m So Excited!

UncleGael Report

#64

Started Making Felt Food And I Can't Stop! So Much Fun

Started Making Felt Food And I Can't Stop! So Much Fun

radioana Report

#65

Made A Wire Frame. I Wrapped It In Scotch Tape. Then I Glued On The Artificial Grass

Made A Wire Frame. I Wrapped It In Scotch Tape. Then I Glued On The Artificial Grass

ze4eg Report

#66

I Created Stained Glass Versions Of Origami Paper Boats

I Created Stained Glass Versions Of Origami Paper Boats

ilovedactyles Report

#67

I Am A Bone Carving Artist, And I Made This Knife By Carving Buffalo Bones!

I Am A Bone Carving Artist, And I Made This Knife By Carving Buffalo Bones!

IamtheZK Report

#68

My First Earring I Ever Made And My Most Recent Pair!

My First Earring I Ever Made And My Most Recent Pair!

WeekendWarrior0187 Report

#69

I Wanted To Honor Emperor Penguins With This Ceramic Piece, And Their Journey Across The Ice To Each Other. This Is High Fired Ceramic With Melted Glass And 22kt Gold

I Wanted To Honor Emperor Penguins With This Ceramic Piece, And Their Journey Across The Ice To Each Other. This Is High Fired Ceramic With Melted Glass And 22kt Gold

VuvuCeramics Report

#70

Not Perfect But Happy To Call Him Mine

Not Perfect But Happy To Call Him Mine

choijenn Report

