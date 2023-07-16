Hi! I am a part-time illustrator and cartoonist from Berlin, Germany. I've been drawing for many years and somewhat recently started cartooning.

The following cartoons express my complicated feelings toward technology. I appreciate cell phones (and the internet) to stay connected, enjoy entertaining content, and can join calls from the toilet. So cool! Given the infinite possibilities technology affords, I have been tempted to set my own boundaries, like "read more books", "shop online less", and "stop using devices after X o'clock"... with varying degrees of success. Have you been there, too?

Anyway, here it is: my love-hate relationship with technology is on full display. Perhaps you find some feelings or situations relatable? Do you also have a 'like monster' in you? Thanks for reading and enjoy!

