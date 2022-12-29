A Twitter user named @anloremi started a thread on the platform in which he invited people to complete the T-rex image to prove that there is no way AI could replace human art. The results are unique and clever, with a human-like humorous twist to it.

This is the primary image on which users expressed their creativity.

"Complete this image in a way that proves you won’t be replaced by AI"

More info: twitter.com

#1

Raccoonnook Report

8points
POST
#2

Taylor_DSD Report

8points
POST
#3

youngandsick Report

7points
POST
#4

CakeNygard Report

6points
POST
#5

iamiojen Report

6points
POST
#6

liboar Report

6points
POST
#7

TheMacPapi Report

6points
POST
#8

liboar Report

6points
POST
#9

mariinksarts Report

6points
POST
#10

TheLairdOfWar Report

6points
POST
#11

EthanSBrewerton Report

5points
POST
#12

Surrealistrasyo Report

5points
POST
Verinder of the Valley
Verinder of the Valley
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one's my favorite. Def. So pretty!!!!

0
0points
reply
#13

jaxestudios Report

5points
POST
#14

BroslavskiyNick Report

5points
POST
#15

thehateart Report

5points
POST
#16

epicthundercat Report

5points
POST
#17

showchicken Report

4points
POST
#18

kreeznotic Report

4points
POST
#19

Bstract_Art Report

4points
POST
#20

mahsan_khoshhal Report

4points
POST
#21

Babarobot_ Report

4points
POST
#22

GGuiArts Report

3points
POST
#23

vissyarts Report

3points
POST
#24

web3nullity Report

3points
POST
#25

L8blummer Report

3points
POST
#26

XkissEth Report

2points
POST
#27

MichelePetrelli Report

2points
POST
#28

TeslaTruckClub Report

2points
POST
#29

subtle_bubble Report

2points
POST
#30

NoglandG Report

2points
POST
#31

toadswiback Report

2points
POST
#32

DSlim71 Report

2points
POST
#33

wanlipengcheng1 Report

2points
POST
#34

@thisjackkaido Report

2points
POST
#35

jmpailhon Report

2points
POST
#36

gremplin Report

2points
POST
#37

ItsAdamtastic Report

2points
POST
#38

anloremi Report

2points
POST
#39

sorrisopng Report

2points
POST
#40

BYViktor86 Report

2points
POST
#41

bckwrdsgeometry Report

2points
POST
#42

ermenautilus Report

2points
POST
#43

bryanbrinkman Report

1point
POST
#44

maximxiii Report

1point
POST
#45

CryptoDale Report

1point
POST
#46

jaendotart Report

1point
POST
#47

ArguriusGC Report

1point
POST

