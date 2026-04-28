ADVERTISEMENT

Next to a kitten, a cat looks enormous—until you place it beside a lion. Your childhood bedroom—the one that once felt like its own little universe—turns out to be barely bigger than a closet. And that dark alleyway that used to give you the creeps looks a lot less intimidating in broad daylight.

In other words, everything in the world is a matter of perspective. We’ve rounded up some of the most interesting side-by-side comparisons we could find to prove exactly that. Scroll down and see for yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Feral Kitten Picked The Right Driveway To Try Her Luck At. Took Mercy On Her Now She’s Living Like A Queen. 6 Weeks vs. 6 Months

Side-by-side comparisons of a tiny kitten with milk on its nose, and the same cat grown up with green eyes.

luckaeweb Report

15points
POST
kimett81 avatar
TsavoE
TsavoE
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living la vida loca 🎶

3
3points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart

    Side-by-side comparison of a canal with a vibrant orange sunset and the same canal on a foggy, grey morning.

    Shenannegans Report

    14points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huge difference when the fog rolls in. It was the same when I lived on Boston Harbor.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Skinny Cat vs. Fat Cat (Snow Edition)

    Side-by-side comparison of cat paw prints in snow: a narrow path from a skinny cat and a wider trench from a fat cat.

    Metalkon Report

    13points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, who ate all the pies? I've got a fat cat who's been on a diet for 6 years. When she gets hungry she goes next door and nicks their cat's food. She's even beaten up an elderly cat for his food. She's a shameless thug who belongs in prison.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Cat vs. Lion Fang

    A large tooth tied with rope next to a small tooth and a quarter, side-by-side comparisons that put the world into perspective.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks

    Side-by-side comparison of a wilted plant versus a healthy, watered plant, putting the world into perspective.

    porcelainpappi Report

    12points
    POST
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My old co-worker & I called these "diva plants" because of their dramatic droops if we were a day late watering them, and equally dramatic recovery within an hour after getting it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Before And After Baking My Clay Crocodile

    Side-by-side comparisons of an unpainted and painted ceramic alligator, showing a transformation in perspective.

    pawlascollections Report

    12points
    POST
    #7

    A Live Sand Dollar vs. Not

    A hand holding two sand dollars and a blue toy shovel at the beach, providing comparisons of different sizes.

    MisterBuzz Report

    11points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since a sand dollar's shell is hard, I'm assuming it doesn't shrink. I like all the spines and cilia on the live one.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Before/After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up

    Side-by-side comparison of a neglected backyard vs. a neatly landscaped backyard with a stone patio. World into perspective.

    rpgmgta Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Before And After Processing Of The Andromeda Galaxy From My Backyard

    Side-by-side comparison of the Andromeda galaxy, before and after long exposure photography, putting the world into perspective.

    tomsmithreddit Report

    11points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incredible difference! I admire your talent in image processing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Size Of A Husky vs. Size Of A Wolf

    A side-by-side comparison of a small husky and a large white wolf, highlighting their size difference in perspective.

    michaolek Report

    10points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I forget how big and intimidating wolves are.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Ground Transportation From Different Eras. Walked By This Pairing In Austin, TX Last Night

    A side-by-side comparison of mounted police officers on horses next to a Tesla Cybertruck on a city street at night.

    SubtractPlusOne Report

    10points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The horse can take a dump in the cyber bin

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    My Ford Ranger Compared To My Coworker's Ford F350. My Truck Is The Height Of His Windows

    Side-by-side comparison of a modern, large silver pickup truck next to a smaller, older white pickup.

    560guy Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hair Shrinkage Compared To Hair Straightener

    Side-by-side comparisons of hair textures: a woman's naturally curly hair contrasted with her straightened hair.

    Clear_Constant_3709 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The War Crime My Brother Calls A Toothbrush

    Side-by-side comparison of two toothbrush heads, one worn and splayed, the other new and neatly aligned, highlighting the world into perspective.

    Eric7584 Report

    9points
    POST
    corny-cat-lady avatar
    Eternally Invested
    Eternally Invested
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well at least we know he brushes his teeth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Polar Bear Track With A Human Handprint For Size Comparison

    A side-by-side comparison of large and small animal paw prints in the snow, putting the world into perspective.

    Fish and Wildlife photo. Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As opposed to the Christmas Cola-Cola ads, I always keep in mind that when a polar bear is looking at a human, it's considering its next meal.

    1
    1point
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After

    A side-by-side comparison of a tiered wooden stand and its transformation into a beautiful, decorated Christmas village tree. New pics of amazing perspective.

    M4Strings Report

    8points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP doesn't have cats....

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Pics/Selfies I Take vs. The Pics My Boyfriend Takes

    Two side-by-side comparisons of a woman posing with giraffes. The left shows a selfie; the right shows her feeding a giraffe.

    ileechwo Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Relevant Mail (Left) vs. Junk Mail (Right)

    A side-by-side comparison of a small stack of mail with a checkmark and a large disorganized stack with an X.

    fokkoooff Report

    8points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not an issue these days, surely?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Trim + Exorcism Special Only 19.99

    Two side-by-side comparisons of the same Pomeranian dog, before and after grooming. The transformation puts the world into perspective.

    iRainMak3r Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both pictures are adorable. However, I suspect the first is closer his/her true nature.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Leaving A Rainstorm. Blue Skies Ahead.. Darkness Behind

    View from a car window on a highway, with the side mirror reflecting the road ahead, providing new pics and side-by-side comparisons of the world.

    Hilari_ous Report

    8points
    POST
    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see clearly now the rain is gone

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Teeth, Before And After Braces

    Side-by-side comparisons of teeth before and after dental treatment, showing improved alignment and appearance.

    ItsMehRuby Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Bus Stop Before And After Daylight Savings

    A side-by-side comparison of a school bus at night and during the day, putting the world into perspective.

    Act_True Report

    8points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate it when the clocks go back

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Tallest Man Compared To Me (5’2 And Wearing Platforms)

    Side-by-side comparison of a person next to a tall wax figure of Robert Wadlow, showing the world into perspective.

    VexingVibes Report

    8points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did they dress his dummy in modern clothes?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes

    Four side-by-side comparisons of human eyes, showing different iris colors from brown to blue, for a new pics perspective.

    spidermom4 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    The Difference In Length For Baby Boy Short vs. Baby Girl Short Both Size 1

    Two pairs of shorts, one denim and one light blue, laid on a grey surface. Comparisons to put the world into perspective.

    Random_robbo Report

    7points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its disgusting that all female clothing is so skimpy. My friends and I always wear men's sweatshirts so we get decent arm length and they're not cropped.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    How My Boyfriend Opens A Can vs. How I Open Them

    Two side-by-side cans of diced tomatoes, one opened messily, illustrating a comparison that puts the world into perspective.

    Mushroom_CuItist Report

    7points
    POST
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have that brand of tinned tomatoes in my pantry.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    My Large Fries vs. My GF’s Medium Fries

    Two McDonald's fry containers, one larger than the other, offering a side-by-side comparison putting the world into perspective.

    Fuxley Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #28

    Men's vs. Women's Toilet At My New Work Office

    A side-by-side comparison of two restrooms, one with a Western toilet and the other with a squat toilet.

    MJB9000 Report

    7points
    POST
    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing this isn't a western country

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Drawings My 4-Year-Old Made Before And After Being In Time Out For Hitting His Little Sister

    Two crayon drawings side-by-side, showcasing children's art that puts the world into perspective. Top: cheerful figures; Bottom: abstract scene.

    esc_thijs Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    New Broom Core (Left Side) Compared To Old Core (Right Side) After A Season Of Snow At An Airport

    A side-by-side comparison of a street sweeper brush, showing new blue and old yellow bristles, putting world into perspective.

    Big_Worm69 Report

    7points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trigger's broom. IYKYK.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    My Lime Lite Night Light I've Had Plugged In Since The 90s Compared To A Brand New One I Plugged In Today

    A white smart night light with a bright turquoise glow, mounted on a textured wall. A side-by-side comparison of old and new tech.

    rmm45177 Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    Difference Between A Normal Airline Seat vs. Extra Legroom Seat!

    Side-by-side comparison of airplane legroom: standard vs. exit row, highlighting the world's perspective on comfort.

    Oh_hi_Steve Report

    6points
    POST
    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think the problem here is the legroom as much as the size of the seat compared to the person in it. Airplane seats are tiny and they just keep getting smaller.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Draining Asphalt vs. Normal Asphalt During A Storm

    Driving on a wet highway with a car ahead, wipers active. The world from perspective of a driver on a rainy day.

    giuliomagnifico Report

    6points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a lot of science involved in good road construction.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Frozen Breastmilk Before And After Consuming Large Amounts Of B12

    A hand holding two bags of frozen breast milk, one white and one yellowish, against a refrigerator. Side-by-side comparisons of milk.

    strawberry_vegan Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    Egg Yolks Before And After Adding Red Pepper To Their Food

    Raw eggs, tofu, and ground meat cooking together, offering new pics of a unique food perspective.

    IllegalGeriatricVore Report

    6points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder if it alters taste? Birds cant taste hot things.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair

    A hand holding up a strand of light brown hair against darker brown hair, providing a side-by-side comparison.

    Breyber12 Report

    6points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Months, if not years, of sunshine, pollution, hot water, shampoo and assorted hair care products, not to mention breakage and damage changing the way the strands reflect light, of course the colour will change. Mine is much the same, admittedly with a slowly increasing percentage of gray as well.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    How Empty The Wife Valentine’s Day Cards Section Is Compared To Husband

    A store display with many Valentine's Day cards for husbands, wives, and someone special, putting the world into perspective.

    SchreckMusic Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    This Furniture Store Uses Cars To Compare Brands

    A banner showcasing side-by-side comparisons of car brands like Bentley and Cadillac with furniture brands, putting the world into perspective.

    fivetriplezero Report

    6points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of the most snobbish things ive seen in a long time. Where would the owner of a Toyota shop? Walmart?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    The Activity Walker My Wife Used As A Baby (CA.1996), Compared To The One Our Son Uses Today

    Two Fisher-Price baby walkers, a zebra-shaped one and a white activity walker, showcasing side-by-side comparisons of toys.

    Maskedcrusader94 Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    Me Immediately Before And After Getting Caught Drawing On The Walls With A Marker

    Side-by-side comparisons of a young child wearing a bandana and pajamas, smiling in one and held in another, putting the world into perspective.

    Dakotaleek Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Hood Of This Car Appears Damaged When Viewed Through Polarizing Sunglasses

    Side-by-side comparison of a grey Toyota car, showing its hood before and after a dent.

    kevzilla88 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

    Side-by-side comparison of a clean white glove and a dirty, smudged white glove on a light wooden surface.

    Kikilicious-Kitty Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

    A woman with face tattoos, piercings, and stretched earlobes, in a side-by-side comparison. One image shows her looking forward; the other, smiling over her shoulder.

    kaseeeey Report

    4points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I haven't seen this kind of reconstruction before. Surgeon did a nice job.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Blanket With 25 Years Of Love That’s Being Put Away For Safe Keeping vs. An Unused Version My Spouse Surprised Me With

    A vibrant Sailor Moon comforter with multiple images of the character in various poses, offering side-by-side comparisons.

    mossy_vee Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Same Ball, 3 Years Of Play Difference

    A hand holds two blue, spiky dog balls, one worn, for a side-by-side comparison, with a happy dog in the background.

    kelsiuhm Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Before And After Of Ovarian Cyst Removal

    A side-by-side comparison of a person's stomach, before and after, showcasing weight loss transformations. World into perspective.

    lyndseymariee Report

    1point
    POST
    #47

    My New Prosthetic Foot Shell Versus The One I Walked On For Two Years

    A prosthetic foot next to a damaged one, showing the internal mechanisms, offering side-by-side comparisons.

    stalnoypirat Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

    Two cheetah plush toys side-by-side. The world put into perspective with age differences in plush toys.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow