48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)
Next to a kitten, a cat looks enormous—until you place it beside a lion. Your childhood bedroom—the one that once felt like its own little universe—turns out to be barely bigger than a closet. And that dark alleyway that used to give you the creeps looks a lot less intimidating in broad daylight.
In other words, everything in the world is a matter of perspective. We’ve rounded up some of the most interesting side-by-side comparisons we could find to prove exactly that. Scroll down and see for yourself.
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This Feral Kitten Picked The Right Driveway To Try Her Luck At. Took Mercy On Her Now She’s Living Like A Queen. 6 Weeks vs. 6 Months
Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart
Huge difference when the fog rolls in. It was the same when I lived on Boston Harbor.
Skinny Cat vs. Fat Cat (Snow Edition)
Cat vs. Lion Fang
Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks
My old co-worker & I called these "diva plants" because of their dramatic droops if we were a day late watering them, and equally dramatic recovery within an hour after getting it.
Before And After Baking My Clay Crocodile
A Live Sand Dollar vs. Not
Since a sand dollar's shell is hard, I'm assuming it doesn't shrink. I like all the spines and cilia on the live one.
Before/After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up
Before And After Processing Of The Andromeda Galaxy From My Backyard
Incredible difference! I admire your talent in image processing.
Size Of A Husky vs. Size Of A Wolf
Ground Transportation From Different Eras. Walked By This Pairing In Austin, TX Last Night
My Ford Ranger Compared To My Coworker's Ford F350. My Truck Is The Height Of His Windows
Hair Shrinkage Compared To Hair Straightener
The War Crime My Brother Calls A Toothbrush
Polar Bear Track With A Human Handprint For Size Comparison
As opposed to the Christmas Cola-Cola ads, I always keep in mind that when a polar bear is looking at a human, it's considering its next meal.
Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After
The Pics/Selfies I Take vs. The Pics My Boyfriend Takes
Relevant Mail (Left) vs. Junk Mail (Right)
Trim + Exorcism Special Only 19.99
Both pictures are adorable. However, I suspect the first is closer his/her true nature.
Leaving A Rainstorm. Blue Skies Ahead.. Darkness Behind
My Teeth, Before And After Braces
My Bus Stop Before And After Daylight Savings
Tallest Man Compared To Me (5’2 And Wearing Platforms)
My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes
The Difference In Length For Baby Boy Short vs. Baby Girl Short Both Size 1
How My Boyfriend Opens A Can vs. How I Open Them
I have that brand of tinned tomatoes in my pantry.
My Large Fries vs. My GF’s Medium Fries
Men's vs. Women's Toilet At My New Work Office
Drawings My 4-Year-Old Made Before And After Being In Time Out For Hitting His Little Sister
New Broom Core (Left Side) Compared To Old Core (Right Side) After A Season Of Snow At An Airport
My Lime Lite Night Light I've Had Plugged In Since The 90s Compared To A Brand New One I Plugged In Today
Difference Between A Normal Airline Seat vs. Extra Legroom Seat!
I don't think the problem here is the legroom as much as the size of the seat compared to the person in it. Airplane seats are tiny and they just keep getting smaller.
Draining Asphalt vs. Normal Asphalt During A Storm
There's a lot of science involved in good road construction.
Frozen Breastmilk Before And After Consuming Large Amounts Of B12
Egg Yolks Before And After Adding Red Pepper To Their Food
Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair
Months, if not years, of sunshine, pollution, hot water, shampoo and assorted hair care products, not to mention breakage and damage changing the way the strands reflect light, of course the colour will change. Mine is much the same, admittedly with a slowly increasing percentage of gray as well.
How Empty The Wife Valentine’s Day Cards Section Is Compared To Husband
This Furniture Store Uses Cars To Compare Brands
The Activity Walker My Wife Used As A Baby (CA.1996), Compared To The One Our Son Uses Today
Me Immediately Before And After Getting Caught Drawing On The Walls With A Marker
The Hood Of This Car Appears Damaged When Viewed Through Polarizing Sunglasses
Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day
My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)
I haven't seen this kind of reconstruction before. Surgeon did a nice job.