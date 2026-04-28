In other words, everything in the world is a matter of perspective. We’ve rounded up some of the most interesting side-by-side comparisons we could find to prove exactly that. Scroll down and see for yourself.

Next to a kitten, a cat looks enormous—until you place it beside a lion. Your childhood bedroom—the one that once felt like its own little universe—turns out to be barely bigger than a closet. And that dark alleyway that used to give you the creeps looks a lot less intimidating in broad daylight.

#1 This Feral Kitten Picked The Right Driveway To Try Her Luck At. Took Mercy On Her Now She’s Living Like A Queen. 6 Weeks vs. 6 Months

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#2 Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart

#3 Skinny Cat vs. Fat Cat (Snow Edition)

#4 Cat vs. Lion Fang

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#5 Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks

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#6 Before And After Baking My Clay Crocodile

#7 A Live Sand Dollar vs. Not

#8 Before/After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up

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#9 Before And After Processing Of The Andromeda Galaxy From My Backyard

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#10 Size Of A Husky vs. Size Of A Wolf

#11 Ground Transportation From Different Eras. Walked By This Pairing In Austin, TX Last Night

#12 My Ford Ranger Compared To My Coworker's Ford F350. My Truck Is The Height Of His Windows

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#13 Hair Shrinkage Compared To Hair Straightener

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#14 The War Crime My Brother Calls A Toothbrush

#15 Polar Bear Track With A Human Handprint For Size Comparison

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#16 Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After

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#17 The Pics/Selfies I Take vs. The Pics My Boyfriend Takes

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#18 Relevant Mail (Left) vs. Junk Mail (Right)

#19 Trim + Exorcism Special Only 19.99

#20 Leaving A Rainstorm. Blue Skies Ahead.. Darkness Behind

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#21 My Teeth, Before And After Braces

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#22 My Bus Stop Before And After Daylight Savings

#23 Tallest Man Compared To Me (5’2 And Wearing Platforms)

#24 My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes

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#25 The Difference In Length For Baby Boy Short vs. Baby Girl Short Both Size 1

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#26 How My Boyfriend Opens A Can vs. How I Open Them

#27 My Large Fries vs. My GF’s Medium Fries

#28 Men's vs. Women's Toilet At My New Work Office

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#29 Drawings My 4-Year-Old Made Before And After Being In Time Out For Hitting His Little Sister

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#30 New Broom Core (Left Side) Compared To Old Core (Right Side) After A Season Of Snow At An Airport

#31 My Lime Lite Night Light I've Had Plugged In Since The 90s Compared To A Brand New One I Plugged In Today

#32 Difference Between A Normal Airline Seat vs. Extra Legroom Seat!

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#33 Draining Asphalt vs. Normal Asphalt During A Storm

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#34 Frozen Breastmilk Before And After Consuming Large Amounts Of B12

#35 Egg Yolks Before And After Adding Red Pepper To Their Food

#36 Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair

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#37 How Empty The Wife Valentine’s Day Cards Section Is Compared To Husband

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#38 This Furniture Store Uses Cars To Compare Brands

#39 The Activity Walker My Wife Used As A Baby (CA.1996), Compared To The One Our Son Uses Today

#40 Me Immediately Before And After Getting Caught Drawing On The Walls With A Marker

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#41 The Hood Of This Car Appears Damaged When Viewed Through Polarizing Sunglasses

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#42 Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

#43 My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

#44 Blanket With 25 Years Of Love That’s Being Put Away For Safe Keeping vs. An Unused Version My Spouse Surprised Me With

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#45 Same Ball, 3 Years Of Play Difference

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#46 Before And After Of Ovarian Cyst Removal

#47 My New Prosthetic Foot Shell Versus The One I Walked On For Two Years

#48 My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement