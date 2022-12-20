“Won’t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead”: Guy Maliciously Complies After Boss Won’t Refund Him For A Missed Event

Recently, Redditor Modokon turned to the Malicious Compliance subreddit to share a story from a few years ago when he worked for a company on an unnamed project and was away in California for five weeks instead of the planned two.

“I had a milestone birthday present which was driving a supercar around a circuit for a day,” Modokon wrote. He explained that this was a big birthday present from his wife and worth around £800 at the time.

The problem arose when the unplanned extra 3 weeks overlapped the long-awaited Driving Event day. “If my company wanted me to stay that weekend, they would need to compensate me for the lost event money,” Modokon wrote.

However, the management had their own solution which ended up costing them way more than necessary.

