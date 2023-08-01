Company Executives Unaware Of Employee’s Value Fire Him, Suffer Loss Of Key Projects

When folks say it’s just business, it’s sometimes hard for some to understand what that really means.

At the very least, it means it’s nothing personal and no offense or disregard is aimed at the individual. But the thing most forget is that it quite literally means they, as employees, are hired to perform tasks using their skills and talents in exchange for money, and nothing more than just that is supposed to happen.

But vague boundaries set by the company and confusing managerial lingo sometimes blur the definition, making it sound like everyone’s family there, but the end goal ultimately is the bottom line and knifing the employee is just a sacrifice that has to be made. Until it turns back on them.

A company can act business all they like — nobody’s safe from the inevitability that is consequences of your actions. Even more so if it’s tied to nepotism

A former employee recalled how they got fired in the most corporate way possible, but it also bit the company straight on the butt afterwards

So, yeah, that guy you fired turned out to be your money printer… yeah… good luck!

Redditor u/jaketwo91 recently shared a story from his younger days on r/antiwork, a subreddit dedicated to a movement for exposing corporate lies in corporate disguise and just generally empowering folks who hate their jobs to the core. Among other things.

The story goes that OP used to work at this one Australian company doing salary package processing. One day, the company hired a person who, not two weeks in, had already pulled the “screw this” trick three times. OP thought she wouldn’t last long with that attitude, but, plot twist, she got promoted to team leader. Well, the position changed, but the attitude persisted.

The team leader did a poor job at team leading—so much, in fact, that morale dropped lower than the floorboards and a “safe space super duper no consequences meeting” was organized to tackle the issue. The team leader wasn’t invited because that would have been unprofessional.

During the meeting, OP expressed his concern and spoke against the team leader. But this is where the unprofessionalism began as the higher-up managing the meeting essentially said sike! and ratted on the employee. This in turn brought out some very inappropriate pressure from the team leader, micromanaging the employee to a new level until enough strikes were accumulated to warrant a firing.

Now, OP was a good employee—it was the management that was rotten. You know how it goes. So, sadly, OP was fired for these supposed mistakes, but here’s where the karma train got the memo and went straight for the bottom line.

OP was so good at what he did, there were two specific gold-mine clients who would only speak to him and nobody else. Well, now that OP was gone, they started asking questions, and soon enough, the silver lining to this story developed and the clients dropped the company. And its bottom line along the way.

OP had no intentions of making it into revenge of any sort, but it kinda turned out that way as OP found a better job and good for him! And folks online felt the same way.

The tone of the comment section can actually be described using this one commenter’s remark: Promoting imbeciles above actual talent—classic corporate. There was general talk of nepotism and how the suspicion is that nobody in corporate actually understands how problematic that is. Probably didn’t affect their bottom line enough.

Others suggested going to the competition the clients went to—more specifically, see if the clients can lean on the competitors to hire OP. For more pay, of course. But if OP already has a job that he’s satisfied with, that works too.

Yet others shared similar experiences, with one commenter explaining how they hired someone who became their manager, despite them having more work experience, and everyone left within 6 weeks. Another commenter told a tale of how clients would ask after her constantly after she had been fired for completely made up things (extreme reasons like abuse and the like). The store tanked months later.

On a slightly different note, can managers get fired for lying? The short answer is yes. After all, they’re employees like any other. However, most bad managers don’t really play by the rules and so they can just flat out lie enough to keep their tracks covered and they usually fly low on the radar anyway because reasons.

Weekly Update explains that bad managers often aren’t held accountable for two reasons: they don’t enforce certain goals and tracking methods to even see any problems, but also if there’s one or two employees that exceed the expectation while everyone else slacks off, it evens itself out across the team and so everything is calm in Manager Town.

But also, bad managers aren’t always truthful about their teams’ performance. They can sweep issues under the rug and don’t escalate employee concerns—enough for higher-ups to not notice.

Lastly, there is a little bit of positioning and manipulation involved on the part of bad managers. By that, Weekly Update means that managers tend to keep key domain knowledge next to them and position themselves as irreplaceable assets. And anyone above in the chain of command will quite likely not bother to dig deeper to see if it’s just a facade or not.

This can, however, blow up in their face. Keeping up a lie demands a lot of dedication and tracking, and can be exhausting in the long run. Sooner or later, some things might pile up, surface and become so obvious, management will have to intervene. Or so the hope is.

Intermission over.

The post got a modest amount of upvotes, compared to what most r/antiwork posts get, clocking in at a bit over 4,500 upvotes with a 99% positivity rate.