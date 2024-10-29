ADVERTISEMENT

Try typing “best life hacks” in Google’s search bar. You’ll find a laundry list of results about must-tries. What isn’t often highlighted are the ones that you may need to think twice before following. Some may even do more harm than good. 

Thankfully, we have the people of Reddit to bring these to light by answering the question, “What are some commonly recommended life hacks which are actually wrong or bad?” 

You’ll find some of the usual tips about sleeping less to achieve more, going on detox diets, and drinking coffee to sober up. Now that you think about it, these supposedly clever methods may be questionable at best and potentially harmful at worst. 

Scroll through this list and see if you’ve tried any of these hacks. Were they as helpful as advertised? Or were they all hype? 

#1

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Don’t quit, keep pushing no matter what.

Sometimes in life you need to understand when to throw in the towel and walk away.

JD054 , Drazen Zigic / freepik Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its hard to walk away when there are bills to pay

#2

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Sleeping less for success. Sleeping less and hustle more can lead into burnout, health issues, cognitive function. Sleep in essential for mental health and well being of a person.

Conscious_Permit_703:

The 'just sleep less' advice to be more productive is terrible. Lack of sleep affects health and focus, making you less efficient in the long run.

RavishingMistressVib , pvproductions / freepik Report

vernilakumaravel avatar
MoonBeam
MoonBeam
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually dependent on everyone's body. I feel tired and groggy if I get more than 4-5 hours of sleep. Although, Idk if my body is keeping tabs and will unleash all the health complications in the future.

#3

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Do not put your toaster sideways to make cheese toast as some lifehacks suggest. It is a fire hazard.

TheBassMeister , 4fmpb311cf Report

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just get a toaster oven, then you always toast sideways. Great for melting cheese or butter. Also bake two muffins, which is great if you don't want to eat 10.

#4

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good When people suggest going for a walk or working out to combat depression because “you don’t NEED medication, you just need to clear your head. Depression and anxiety are all in your head.”


B***h, no s**t it’s in my head. That’s why I take brain medicine.

BusyPaws , Tamar Willoughby / pexels Report

kirstenkerkhof avatar
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally every single person uses anti-depressants. It's just that most people produce said anti-depressants themselves in their brain or body. If you can't make a certain substance, store-bought is fine.

#5

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Any kind of "cleanse" diet or item. Your body already does that. Colonics, shakes, fasts, etc don't "cleanse" anything better than what your actual biology can do.

hovermole , Toni Cuenca / pexels Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Drink more water. Take in less of the processed stuff. It’s not rocket science. As OP says, your body can do this already: you just need to give it the chance to cope.

#6

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good I always see people on reddit say that coworkers are not friends and to not develop friendships with them. Why? That's literally the worst advice I've seen parrotted here. Like don't be a degenerate in front of them but developing friendly relationships with the people you see for a 1/4 of your life is normal and not problematic.

MasterVader420 , Jopwell / pexels Report

edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is great. Some of the best friendships I've had are through work.

#7

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good No Pain - No Gain.
Pain is the body's way of telling you that you are damaged.

nevermindaboutthaton , Eduardo Romero / pexels Report

joannetait avatar
mojo79
mojo79
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, I thankfully had a great trainer who said that if you're in pain and not having fun, then you'll quit. Push to the point you feel you can't do anymore and then stop.

#8

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good That b******t one about how we've all been "opening bananas wrong" because we don't do it upside down like chimps. It literally doesn't f*****g matter. The banana opens easily the way I do it and I'm going to keep doing it that way.

Aquatico_ , KoolShooters / pexels Report

healonesaves avatar
Annabelle
Annabelle
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😅 same. I hear enough about all the sh*t I'm doing "wrong," I don't need how I access my noms added to the list.

#9

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Dressing like security or maintenance to gain access to restricted areas of events and venues. this could endanger the safety of others if an actual emergency occurred.

chosonhawk , freepik Report

#10

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good I saw one the other day that said if you are lost in an unfamiliar location needing rescue and your battery is about to die, change your voicemail to include your approximate location. Then people who call will be able to determine where you are after listening to the voicemail.

Things that are very wrong with this advice:
* Many people can go days without getting a phone call.
* It you don’t answer the phone, most people probably won’t listen to the voicemail greeting.

What you should do, if possible, is send one of your contacts your approximate location. GPS coordinates work. And always call 911.

GreenGrandmaPoops , Kamaji Ogino / pexels Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What Three Words app is your friend in this situation too. Certainly, UK responders use it - I’ve helped an ambulance locate someone in a park. Normally, they I use postcodes, but these are useless in open areas.

#11

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good **"Multitasking makes you more productive."**

Actually, multitasking tends to make you worse at everything you’re trying to do. You end up scattered, doing a mediocre job on each thing instead of really focusing and excelling at one task. If you need to get stuff done, block out distractions and tackle things one at a time.

LyannaLL , Mizuno K / pexels Report

chrisqpw avatar
Chris
Chris
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a programmer, I have a general formula for when people asked me to work on multiple projects at the same time. If I estimate task A is 1 week, and task B is 1 week one done after the other, and I'm required to do them at the same time the estimate is 4 weeks. And it goes up doubling from there for any more projects. Giving the people involved both estimates usually solves the problem, but in rare cases with two managers (yes that was a thing for a time) both would want their projects worked on and wouldn't "wait". So, they both got their projects later than it should have taken.

#12

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Repeating constantly "Leave out of your comfort zone". Not everyone wants to leave it and some people work very hard to have a safe space and confort.

Some people just want to settle and it's fair.

CosmicChronicler9041 , Alex Green / pexels Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with a comfort zone? It's a COMFORT zone. Who wants to be uncomfortable?

#13

Any food hack that wants you to get sugar boiling hot and then spin it with a whisk in the air to make strings or says it'll turn into fairy floss or some such.

You will burn yourself, and getting it off your skin is difficult because it's sugar. And they always aim it at gd teenagers.

Howtocookthat on youtube has a lot of the food related ones and explains why they're dangerous or don't work.

EdithTheBat Report

#14

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good "Just wake up at 5 AM and your life will be fixed!" Nah, I’ve tried it, and all I got was more tired and cranky 😂

ChevalierA , Miriam Alonso / pexels Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waking up at 5 AM is horrible. I did it for 7.5 years because of work, and it never got less horrible.

#15

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Freezing hard drives: Risky. Better to use professional services.
Lemon juice as sunscreen: Bad idea. Use real sunscreen.
Coffee to sober up: Just a myth. Only time works.

No_Article690 , Collectibl3 Report

#16

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Mix vinegar and bicarb in a spray bottle for the most effective cleaner - enjoy cleaning with salt water. The effective part is the reaction of mixing the two, not the resultant solution.

Cadythemathlete , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even the reaction itself is not going to get anything any cleaner. One or the other, but both at the same time is going to achieve nothing except for some impressive fizzing.

#17

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Using toothpaste to clean or remove scratches from surfaces (like phones or cars).

DevotedResidency , DreaminginDarkness Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toothpaste is a mild abrasive. Abrasives do not *remove* scratches.

#18

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Putting your phone in rice.

bergg98 , Xcyelm Report

#19

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good The advice I see on Reddit about asking for an itemized receipt is incomplete.

Asking for an itemized receipt does not automatically drop the total cost. Instead, asking for an itemized receipt allows you to identify line items that don't make sense, don't apply to you, or weren't rendered.

For instance, I was charged a materials delivery fee as part of a home renovation project, even though I transported all the materials to my home myself. Since the service was not rendered, I got that cost stricken from my total, but I had to first identify it manually and draw attention to it--it didn't just automatically go away when I asked for the itemized receipt.

ChuushaHime , Brad Montgomery / flickr Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A co-worker was once astounded that I kept receipts. I explained that this allowed me to check my credit card statements each month. I was once victim to a repeat charge scam, and was able to report it to the card company (later, the FBI wrote me a letter to ask if I’d stand witness at the trial, so it was effective - I had to decline on geography grounds). I’m amazed that anybody wouldn’t check everything they spend.

#20

The whole "freeze a wet sponge for an ice pack that won't drip" is wrong on every level. If the sponge is saturated, it will absolutely drip as it melts. If it was only damp, it won't drip so much, but it also won't have much thermal mass and thus won't delivery much cold. Either way, it will be a stiff rectangle that won't conform to the body part you need chilled. So many things make much better ice packs, including the classic of ice cubes in a plastic bag.

BranwynOfTheTower Report

#21

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good "Always carry a small balance on your credit card to build credit"

No. Paying off your debts consistently builds credit.

jeffbarge , Anete Lusina / pexels Report

#22

To "do it anyway" or "do it scared".

Sometimes you do need to get yourself together/calm down before you do something. Like driving.

anon Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do it scared"??? That's just begging for trouble. 'Do it anyway', maybe, depending on the context, but if you're scared you can't think straight and that's when trouble starts.

#23

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good It's ok to wipe your eye glasses with your shirt, TP or paper towels. No that s**t can still scratch the lenses and you should use the cloth that came with your glasses instead.

Themodssmelloffarts , Polina Tankilevitch / pexels Report

#24

Drinking Lemon Water for Detox. While lemon water can be refreshing, the body already has efficient detoxification systems (like the liver).

Due-Degree137 Report

#25

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good That putting bicarb soda down your drain will unblock it. It doesn't do s**t.
Source: I'm a plumber and I'll charge you more as it makes it harder to clear the waste or drain.

alfredhospital , HomeSpot HQ / pexels Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who does that? If cleaning drains with bicarbonate it always need a chaser of vinegar and water, then the bubbles might clean your drain, but I've always found that boiling water and a suction thingy does the trick.

#26

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Stop applying lemon on your face thinking its gonna heal your acne and pigmentation! and for gods sake putting random food in your hair!! It's better to just eat that food instead.

LOLED_AKAASI , RDNE Stock project / pexels Report

rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is stupid. *Some* foods are effective applied to hair (honey)

#27

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Drinking cod liver oil to induce labour is never a good idea. It can make the baby poop inutero.

'I did it and it worked for me.' Good for you. You are lucky. A percentage of babies aren't so lucky and they inhale the poop and get very sick or worse.

Idobeleiveinkarma , athriftymrs.com / flickr Report

#28

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Tell the truth 99% of the time. Then when you have that credibility, you can lie and people will believe you.

Narrow_Cattle6428 , Jack Sparrow / pexels Report

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just lie 100% of the time. It's like opposite day, but all the time.

#29

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good I used to sell mattresses and commonly had customers who believed that the harder their mattress, the better it was for them.
Untrue. If you lay down and you're comfortable, then it's a good mattress. You don't need to sleep on a slab of stone for health benefits.

Also, it's a pain, but turning your mattress every now and them is good for it's long term health.

hetep-di-isfet , Max Vakhtbovycn / pexels Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate that in the passed 10 years I have yet to find an afforable mattress that would let me flip it over and still be comfortable. They're all one sided...

#30

Storing the next trashbag in the bottom of the trashcan. F*****g nasty.

ScreamingLightspeed Report

#31

Using Dawn dish soap on kittens to kill fleas. It doesn’t work. It’s a hoax. Even Dawn said it doesn’t kill fleas.

MerlinsMomma2024 Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It also takes the oils out of their fur and skin and that's not good

#32

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good "Just drink more water" seems to be the universal answer for everything!

Lord--Shadow , freepik Report

#33

That whole : ask your doctor to put it in your chart and then they'll do whatever you want.

I'm a doctor. Just no. All the chart is for is a record of what we did to be billing insurance for in the appointment. If your request doesn't line up with your symptoms, we are well within our rights to deny it. And considering the chart isn't for negative diagnostic loops, we don't have to put that our patient asked for some unrelated medicine, test, or thing.

That won't get you any resolution unless your doctor was already a people-pleaser to begin with.

will0593 Report

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it will leave a record, so when you say, i have been having these issues for a year, there's a record. It takes an average of five years to get a PCOS diagnosis because doctors dismiss symptoms. If they are on the chart, this can speed up the process to about two years.

#34

The saying "it will come when you least expect it", you have to look and fight for what you want.

Vegetable_Ad_7940 Report

#35

People talk about the advice of cleaning as you cook, and while it’s not a bad idea, I think it has some drawbacks:

There are hot surfaces, and washing pans with water immediately when they’re hot is bad. After eating, you still have to wash the plates, glasses, and utensils... I don’t see many advantages compared to cleaning after eating, or if you have a dishwasher, it’s much more convenient and uses less water.

It’s fine, cleaning while cooking has its advantages, but people talk about it as if it’s a game changer and almost as if it’s foolish to do it any other way, when there are several reasons not to. To each their own.

SorryForMyEnglish Report

philmusselwhite avatar
ucp
ucp
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a bowl of hot soapy water ready to use when I’m cooking. I clean everything but the cooker as I go (or put things in the dishwasher). We have 90% of our home meals at our kitchen table, and I don’t want to see mess whilst I’m eating.

#36

They can be bad in what people often do with them, even if the theory is good.

For example, big batch meal prep *can be* bad for your health by reducing the variety of foods people consume and by slightly increasing food hygiene risk as meals are prepared, cooled, stored and reheated.

Done well though, for many people, it can actually increase the quality and variety of what they eat. It’s all in the execution not the theory.

LanewayRat Report

#37

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Vinegar and baking soda is not a cleanser.

mapetitechoux , trenttsd / flickr Report

#38

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good The idea that drinking cold water burns calories comes from the fact that your body uses energy to heat the water to body temperature, but the amount is minimal (around 8 calories per glass).

verykitty05 , RDNE Stock project / pexels Report

#39

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Put your phone in the microwave to charge it faster.

hengjurmg , ultowich Report

#40

Leidenfrost effect for stainless steel pans.

Causes more problems than it solves if all the posts complaining about how people keep burning their food is anything to go by.

giantpunda Report

#41

41 Questionable Life Hacks That Might Do More Harm Than Good Sucking in your stomach to lose weight, it actually damages your insides

capsicum10282 , Photo By: Kaboompics.com / pexels Report

