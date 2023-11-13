ADVERTISEMENT

With technology evolving faster than ever before, the phenomenon of gaming culture is becoming bigger and more influential. It has easily infiltrated and reshaped pop culture; therefore, it should come as no surprise that it even extends into the realm of comics.

Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez are a pair of passionate gamers and animators who create hilarious comics about video games called Clueless Hero. This comic follows the adventures of a clueless hero inspired by Link, who is a silent protagonist. Besides this character, the authors also occasionally portray gamers and even game developers, poking fun at their quirks.

So, if you are a part of gaming culture, Clueless Hero is one of the comics you should definitely get to know.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com | cluelesshero.com | Facebook