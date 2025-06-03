ADVERTISEMENT

If your sense of humor is a little twisted, you're in for a treat! We at Bored Panda have handpicked some of the best community comics that all share one thing in common: a dark, unexpected twist.

From wordless panels to sharp punchlines, these comics hit all the dark spots you probably never saw coming. In the list below, you'll find famous creators like War and Peas and Rémi Lascault, among others—so let’s dive into a world of humor you might prefer to keep to yourself.