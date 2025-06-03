ADVERTISEMENT

If your sense of humor is a little twisted, you're in for a treat! We at Bored Panda have handpicked some of the best community comics that all share one thing in common: a dark, unexpected twist.

From wordless panels to sharp punchlines, these comics hit all the dark spots you probably never saw coming. In the list below, you'll find famous creators like War and Peas and Rémi Lascault, among others—so let’s dive into a world of humor you might prefer to keep to yourself.

#1

Comic with dark twists showing a police officer questioning a driver about the trunk, part of funniest comics with dark twists.

li_ingemundsen Report

    #2

    Comic strip showing a man being put in jail to get rest, then happily released, illustrating dark twist humor.

    simonsaidcomics Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing a woman receiving a heavy breathing call, anger, and a dark twist ending at an emergency call center.

    li_ingemundsen Report

    #4

    Comic showing a birthday gift with a dark twist featuring a magical notebook and a silent, emotional moment.

    cujkocomics Report

    #5

    Comic with dark twist showing a child and parent digging a grave near a tombstone labeled beloved grandma.

    cujkocomics Report

    #6

    Birthday comic with dark twist showing a cake message that surprises a happy son wearing a party hat.

    cujkocomics Report

    #7

    Comic strip featuring a dog with dark twists as it searches for its missing master and wakes up from a bad dream.

    samdicomics Report

    #8

    Comic strip showing a shark inviting sea creatures to a birthday party, with a dark twist ending underwater.

    samdicomics Report

    #9

    Comic featuring a dark twist where a biker ignores warnings and crashes into a cow, shared by the Bored Panda community.

    samdicomics Report

    #10

    Comic strip showing a man ignoring calls with a dark twist featuring the Grim Reaper in a funny comic style.

    sandserifcomics Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing a dark twist with a child asking about Santa and the fire, from funniest comics with dark twists.

    war.and.peas Report

    #12

    Comic strip showing a dark twist with two men at a birthday party exchanging an unsettling confession.

    war.and.peas Report

    #13

    Black and white comic panels showing a man throwing a brain at a target labeled thinking, depicting dark twisted humor.

    sandserifcomics Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing a princess kissing a frog with a dark twist, illustrating funny comics with dark twists concept.

    remi_lascault Report

    #15

    Comic with a dark twist showing a man handing a teddy bear puppet to a boy, revealing a bloody skeleton inside.

    remi_lascault Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing a person smashing a piggy bank with a dark twist, illustrating dark humor from funniest comics.

    remi_lascault Report

    #17

    Comic strip with dark twists showing a character sharing conspiracy theories and a baby accidentally dropped 23 years ago.

    darklinescomic Report

    #18

    Minimalist comic with dark twist showing two characters discussing wolves inside a person, highlighting dark comics humor.

    darklinescomic Report

    #19

    Comic superhero praised by family says he saves the city for kids in a funny comic with dark twists.

    lightroastcomics Report

    #20

    Comic showing a person using humor as a shield against a dark figure labeled depression in a dark twist comic.

    sow_ay Report

    #21

    Blue comic showing a funny dark twist with a lively Christmas tree character enjoying a great week with a family.

    okbluecomics Report

    #22

    Comic strip with a dark twist featuring characters demanding money, highlighted in funny comics shared by Bored Panda community.

    okbluecomics Report

    #23

    Comic strip with a dark twist showing a wish for fifty bucks and a pun about being tapped out, illustrating dark twist humor.

    okbluecomics Report

    #24

    Father and son at work with dark twist in a funny comic from 50 funniest comics with dark twists collection.

    simonsaidcomics Report

    #25

    Two hikers enjoying nature realize no internet or phone signal, leading to a dark twist in this funniest comics with dark twists.

    li_ingemundsen Report

    #26

    Comic showing a fun dark twist with characters discussing unusual taco building in a dark humor comic style.

    li_ingemundsen Report

    #27

    Cartoon comic with dark twist showing astronaut finding no life, then a gamer playing League of Legends as the only life seen.

    cujkocomics Report

    #28

    Comic with dark twist showing a father humorously responding to his daughter's question about adoption.

    cujkocomics Report

    #29

    Comic strip showing Earth and Sun with humans evolving, then Earth saddened by pollution and destruction in dark twist comic.

    samdicomics Report

    #30

    Black and white comic with dark twists showing a man revealing he is always sad, featured in funniest comics collection.

    sandserifcomics Report

    #31

    Comic with dark twists showing a stork dropping a baby, then an airplane engine damaged with a funny dark twist.

    remi_lascault Report

    #32

    Comic panels showing a tree revealing dark twisted roots with skeletons underground in a funny dark twist comic style.

    war.and.peas Report

    #33

    Two characters in a dark setting with candles and a floor pentagram, a comic with dark twists and humor.

    war.and.peas Report

    #34

    Comic strip with a dark twist featuring a man named Roy and a fishbowl, part of funniest comics with dark twists.

    simonsaidcomics Report

    #35

    Simple comic panels showing a person eagerly asking a doctor for results in a dark twist comic style.

    darklinescomic Report

    #36

    Comic panels depict a witch and executioner with a dark twist, illustrating a humorous yet grim scene at a public execution.

    lightroastcomics Report

    #37

    Comic character struggles with dark twists while creating art, reflecting on tough decisions common in dark twist comics.

    lightroastcomics Report

    #38

    Comic with dark twists showing a character needing more stability, revealing a bandaged leg and crutches at the table.

    lightroastcomics Report

    #39

    Comic showing a dark twist where a genie offers eternal sleep and a scene with a person in a glass coffin surrounded by dwarfs.

    sow_ay Report

    #40

    Comic showing a person unaware of a large, angry anxiety bomb flying toward them, illustrating dark twist humor.

    sow_ay Report

    #41

    Person waking up in bed, feeling relieved in a dark twist comic about surviving the night and facing the day.

    sow_ay Report

    #42

    A comic of a tired person with anxiety and depression notes, featuring a dark shadow, illustrating dark twist humor.

    sow_ay Report

    #43

    Comic panels showing people around a fire with a dark twist highlighting warmth lasting a lifetime in a dark humor comic.

    zayatoon Report

    #44

    Comic with dark twist showing a courtroom scene where a woman defends stabbing her co-worker over loud chewing.

    li_ingemundsen Report

    #45

    Comic strip showing a vendor giving free cotton candy, then a dentist treating the same boy, highlighting dark twist humor.

    cujkocomics Report

    #46

    Comic panels showing a mountain melting its snowy peak as a cloud rains on it, dark twist in funny comic style.

    remi_lascault Report

    #47

    Comic strip with a dark twist showing a man carrying a cross, ending with a humorous unexpected moment.

    remi_lascault Report

    #48

    Two people on a bench discuss friendship choices in a comic with a dark twist shared by Bored Panda community.

    war.and.peas Report

    #49

    Comic character washing dishes with a dark twist, showcased in funniest comics with dark twists collection.

    lightroastcomics Report

    #50

    Comic showing a character humorously discussing onions and mushrooms with a dark twist, from funniest comics series.

    zayatoon Report

