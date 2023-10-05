30Kviews
35 Funny, Dark And Twisted New Comics By Dave Contra (New Pics) Interview With Artist
Dave Contra is a distinctive artist known for crafting dark humor comics with vibrant illustrations that conclude with unexpected twists. His creative work aims to evoke laughter and contemplation among his audience on various themes, including pug faces, plumbing systems, mortality, existence, and even the universe when things get a little spiritual. With his unique approach, Contra has successfully amassed a loyal following of 9K who appreciate his peculiar sense of humor.
Despite his seemingly straightforward cartoon style, Contra admits that the drawing process is the most challenging aspect of his work, often underestimated by viewers. His comics, characterized by a blend of dark and dry humor, offer not just amusement but also insight, inviting readers to reflect on the presented scenarios. For those intrigued by Contra’s perspective and approach, an earlier collection of his dark comics is available on Bored Panda too.
More info: Instagram | davecontra.com | patreon.com
This is why we all should love the Earth, not polluting or littering.
Bored Panda reached out to Dave once again to delve into his creative process, influences, and experience in the field of comics! He shared insights on his inspirations, process, dream collaborations, handling feedback, and well, his ongoing journey in honing his skills.
In the first question regarding modern influences, Contra mentioned not drawing “much inspiration directly from other comic artists recently. I’ve been re-reading some books by Bret Easton Ellis, mainly American Psycho. I have an old copy of that book with about 50 pages that have dog-ears and highlighted sentences. There is a wonderful sickness to that book which somehow inspires me. I feel like I need to ingest violence through movies or books to stop myself from acting out animalistic urges externally."
Discussing his creative process, the artist revealed a sense of disorganization, stating, “my way of doing things has pretty much fallen apart. I don’t really have a system in place that works; I just wait for inspiration or something to trigger an idea, and then always have my phone handy to make quick notes to work on later. Not too long ago, I did a very large dose of magic mushrooms, and since then, I have been a bit destabilized. I would love to do more graphic/dark stuff in my comics, but it seems that Instagram is way too sensitive and prone to censorship, so there isn’t much point, really."
When asked about potential collaborations, Dave mentioned having done “the odd collaboration here or there on Insta, but not much more than that. What would my DREAM collaboration look like? I dunno - I would love to go to North America and get locked into a log cabin with 4 or 5 other writers/artists, with snow storms outside, and nothing but dry biscuits, whiskey, and drugs to fuel us for 2 weeks. Just see what we end up with at the other end of it. Maybe a stack of illegible doodles, or maybe a work of genius. Either way, it would be fun.”
Concerning feedback, Contra acknowledged valuing positive comments, sometimes finding them to be his primary motivation. He shared that messages indicating his comics have positively impacted someone’s day or outlook are “really rewarding.” When it came to negative feedback, the artist had some extra thoughts to share, "as for bad feedback - I’ve learned to be OK with it - especially some of the feedback I get on Reddit. There’s a lot of basement-dwelling neckbeards out there, sitting at their computers and spitting out hate while they gulp down their 2-liter bottles of Mountain Dew. In the end, who gives a shit what they think, right? They don’t really matter."
In the last interview, we already touched on Dave's drawing skills so this time we delved a little further. The artist admitted to seeking improvement but found limited options in Australia, "Yeah, this is something I have actually looked into, because at this point it’s a bit of a joke that I still can’t draw properly. But most of the drawing courses I can find in Australia are online only. I’m not interested in doing that. There are in-class courses too, but all seem to be life-drawing courses. I have no interest in that, despite the promise of naked people."
Review on Yelp: Today I was expecting a baby from Storkazon, but then the package of the baby got ruined, and my baby got one star! Now I have to get another baby! One star!
In 1827 that man better be happy. He has two living kids AND a living wife, he's not a conscript or a slave, or in debtors prison, or at war. He was born a white man, so he isn't destined to be oppressed under extreme racism or sexism, and since he seems to also be cis, he probably doesn't have to worry about being murdered by zealots for who he is. Sure, the nights might be cold without modern insulation and the work may be hard since he didn't start off rich enough to have others do all the work for him, but for his time, he had it GOOD.
Plot twist: this was not the Chicxulub meteor, and everyone pictured was ok and alive afterwards!
Nah, bro, you're already gone the other star exploding that close to you would take you too.
It might not have been a good idea to read this right before bed
Some of these are weirdly philosophical.
The amount of prejudice this author ends up showing is astonishing.
also some really disturbing things.. pedofilia (the one with ET), murdering kids etc..
LOL, you Americans with your pedo paranoia... just because a comic involves kids does not mean the author secretly craves them.
