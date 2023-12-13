ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re bringing you a collection of wholesome comics that many girls will relate to. The series by Julie Hang is just a small part of the variety of projects the artist works on. Apart from the comics, Julie is a visual development artist in LA. In her resume, we can admire extensive experience in the artistic field, including working for prominent companies like Cartoon Network, DreamWorks, and Sony Pictures Animation.

We’ve previously featured a story titled “I’m not like the other girls” created by Hang a couple of years back, so if you missed it, now is the best time to catch up. Without further ado, scroll down to see a selection of new stories we prepared for you this time.

More info: Instagram | juliehang.com