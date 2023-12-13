This Artist Created 35 Relatable Comics For GirlsInterview With Artist
Today, we’re bringing you a collection of wholesome comics that many girls will relate to. The series by Julie Hang is just a small part of the variety of projects the artist works on. Apart from the comics, Julie is a visual development artist in LA. In her resume, we can admire extensive experience in the artistic field, including working for prominent companies like Cartoon Network, DreamWorks, and Sony Pictures Animation.
We’ve previously featured a story titled “I’m not like the other girls” created by Hang a couple of years back, so if you missed it, now is the best time to catch up. Without further ado, scroll down to see a selection of new stories we prepared for you this time.
More info: Instagram | juliehang.com
Bored Panda reached out to Julie Hang to ask some questions about her recent work. On her website, the artist states she’s “hoping to make the world a better place, one uplifting doodle at a time.” This is why we wanted Julie to share more details about her journey as a visual development artist and how she found her passion for uplifting doodles. We learned that: “I’ve always loved to draw. I attended art college in the hopes of one day having a career in animated films and TV shows. After graduating, I went on to work as a Motion Designer for 4 years before making the transition to Visual Development Artist. While working on my portfolio, I began to make comics surrounding themes of self-compassion, leading me to discover that I really enjoyed making art that made people feel good about themselves or have a better outlook on their lives. Eventually, my artwork transformed into illustrations that capture a sense of playfulness and appreciation for the little joys in life.”
Asked what or who inspires her creative process, and if there are specific artists or styles that have had a significant impact on her work, Julie answered: “My family is my biggest inspiration when it comes to creating story-driven artwork. I even made my entire visual development project based on the stories I heard from them growing up! Much of my artwork is also influenced by personal experiences. My past work especially can be described more as autobiographical pieces, as I was using art as a form of catharsis at that time.”
We were also curious what valuable lessons or experiences Julie gained after working with renowned studios like DreamWorks and Cartoon Network. The artist told us: “Working at these studios gave me a chance to meet some wonderful artists and mentors that are more than happy to share their tips when it comes to being an artist in the industry. During times when I would feel stagnant with my artwork, it was these artists that gave me the encouragement to discover new ways of developing my art style that I never would have thought of otherwise.”
Lastly, we wanted to find out more about current aspirations and goals the artist has. Also, we asked Hang if there are any specific themes or projects she hopes to explore in the future. She shared with us: “I’m passionate about helping to make a positive impact on the world as an artist. To me, that means helping to visualize stories that don’t often get told or haven’t yet been told, by people who aren’t often represented on the big screen. I hope to continue working on shows and feature films that share the same passion.”
Aww, these were cute. I think she shows a nice and healthy way to walk through life and how to handle troubles.
