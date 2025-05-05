Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness
Comic illustration showing a teenage Jehovahu2019s Witness telling her mother she is leaving the cult, with emotional reactions.
User submission
129
Comics

I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

sachamardou Sacha Mardou
Community member
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

In 1988, my mother converted to a Jehovah’s Witness, and for a while, I found myself drawn in as well. What began as a simple curiosity and a Bible study soon led to me knocking on doors and distributing copies of The Watchtower. Here’s what happened when I tried to leave…

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    There’s no easy exit from a group like the Jehovah’s Witnesses

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    Finding my freedom was just the beginning

    I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

    Image credits: MARDOU

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    129views

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Sacha Mardou

    Sacha Mardou

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Sacha Mardou

    Sacha Mardou

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, this is so moving and meaningful. Keep speaking your story. Healing yourself will heal the world around you. Remember who you are, God's love, embodied. We are creation experiencing itself. I am you, you are me and we are spiders. Weaving a new web. One that will shelter and nourish all those who choose it, I AM LOVE. 🤍✨️🌎✌️

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OR...so many religions, they can't all be right, so why believe any of them? Is an infinite being, who can create something this big and complex, really bothered whether or not you pray? Don't waste your time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    savannahnewman_1 avatar
    Savannah Newman
    Savannah Newman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, this is so moving and meaningful. Keep speaking your story. Healing yourself will heal the world around you. Remember who you are, God's love, embodied. We are creation experiencing itself. I am you, you are me and we are spiders. Weaving a new web. One that will shelter and nourish all those who choose it, I AM LOVE. 🤍✨️🌎✌️

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OR...so many religions, they can't all be right, so why believe any of them? Is an infinite being, who can create something this big and complex, really bothered whether or not you pray? Don't waste your time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Comics
    Homepage
    Trending
    Comics
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Comics Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda