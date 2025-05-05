I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness
In 1988, my mother converted to a Jehovah’s Witness, and for a while, I found myself drawn in as well. What began as a simple curiosity and a Bible study soon led to me knocking on doors and distributing copies of The Watchtower. Here’s what happened when I tried to leave…
There’s no easy exit from a group like the Jehovah’s Witnesses
Finding my freedom was just the beginning
Image credits: MARDOU
Wow, this is so moving and meaningful. Keep speaking your story. Healing yourself will heal the world around you. Remember who you are, God's love, embodied. We are creation experiencing itself. I am you, you are me and we are spiders. Weaving a new web. One that will shelter and nourish all those who choose it, I AM LOVE. 🤍✨️🌎✌️
OR...so many religions, they can't all be right, so why believe any of them? Is an infinite being, who can create something this big and complex, really bothered whether or not you pray? Don't waste your time.
