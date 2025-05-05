I Made Comics Showing What It Was Like To Be A Teenage Jehovah’s Witness

In 1988, my mother converted to a Jehovah’s Witness, and for a while, I found myself drawn in as well. What began as a simple curiosity and a Bible study soon led to me knocking on doors and distributing copies of The Watchtower. Here’s what happened when I tried to leave…

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

There’s no easy exit from a group like the Jehovah’s Witnesses

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

Finding my freedom was just the beginning

Share icon

Image credits: MARDOU

ADVERTISEMENT