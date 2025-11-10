ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Gauld is a cartoonist who has mastered the art of saying a lot with very little. His clean lines, quiet humor, and sharp observations have earned him a place in publications like The Guardian, The New Yorker, and New Scientist, where readers have come to look forward to his gentle yet pointed commentary on books, science, daily life, and the small absurdities that tie them all together.

Gauld’s work often takes familiar ideas and nudges them just enough to reveal the strange logic hiding underneath, reminding us that both creativity and comedy can thrive in the simplest shapes and the most precise words.

More info: Instagram | tomgauld.com | x.com | myjetpack.tumblr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Library scene comic by Tom Gauld featuring books, art, and science with a humorous libertarian character speaking.

tomgauld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Venn diagram comic by Tom Gauld illustrating how books, art, and science overlap in archaeology, dogs, and pirates.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic illustration by Tom Gauld showing a conspiracy theory board connecting various big ideas with tiny comics style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Minimalist bookshop staff hanging a decoration, illustrating art and science in Tom Gauld’s tiny comics style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Tom Gauld illustrating art and science by turning big ideas about dark matter into tiny comics.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Cartoon by Tom Gauld showing a man buying fresh ideas from a street vendor, highlighting books, art, and science themes.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon by Tom Gauld showing a hiker walking past mountains with smiling faces, illustrating books, art, and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Scientists in hazmat suits conducting virus research outdoors in a comic style by Tom Gauld focusing on books, art, and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two animated books sitting and talking on stage in a comic style illustrating books art and science concepts.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon by Tom Gauld showing two people discussing a biology notice about larval progeny infestation at a science department.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic illustration by Tom Gauld showing stick figures on a basketball court symbolizing books, art, and science concepts.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon by Tom Gauld showing astronauts choosing between white and orange space suits in a comic about books, art, and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic by Tom Gauld showing a person sitting next to a talking fallen tree, illustrating books, art, and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic panel by Tom Gauld showing space junk with a character humorously redefining it as vintage technology in orbit.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Pile of discarded wrapping paper drawn in comic style illustrating books, art, and science by Tom Gauld with a humorous caption.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. January is the shîttiest month of the year. I usually try to read through it, but other people won't let me. And my DH certainly won't leave a pile of paper lying around, so there's little hope for me to hide.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Woman sitting with cat on lap, working on comic draft, illustrating how Tom Gauld turns big ideas into tiny comics.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic illustration by Tom Gauld featuring a charged particle performing stand-up for a neutron audience, blending art and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic by Tom Gauld showing two stick figures discussing an espresso machine powered by a laboratory apparatus.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic panel by Tom Gauld showing a character running to join a travelling library, blending books, art, and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Comic by Tom Gauld illustrating science and behavior with a quantum supercomputer chart for gifts and naughty lists.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Colorful comic characters illustrating different levels of anger in a tiny comic by Tom Gauld showcasing books, art, and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic illustration by Tom Gauld showing stages in the life of a scientist exploring big ideas through tiny comics.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic by Tom Gauld showing two children discussing books and art with a focus on science and social critique.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic illustration by Tom Gauld depicting experimental agriculture with quirky robots and creatures in a farm setting.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Three people in a comic by Tom Gauld discussing a program detecting signals needing an upgrade to reply.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Comic panel by Tom Gauld illustrating fungi as a distinct kingdom, combining books, art, and science in tiny comics style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic strip by Tom Gauld showing three armored guards by doors, illustrating art and science concepts in tiny comics.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic illustration by Tom Gauld showing a Venn diagram comparing English warrior and literary agent traits for representing books.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic strip by Tom Gauld showing characters discussing a drone mission over a volcano in a tiny comic style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Flowchart comic by Tom Gauld illustrating complex gift decisions with books, art, and science themes in a minimalist style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic by Tom Gauld illustrating big ideas about black holes with simple art and text on a chalkboard in tiny comics style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cartoon-style comic by Tom Gauld illustrating science and books with whimsical art and a humorous story.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Comic strip from Tom Gauld’s Books, Art & Science showing a man and dog discussing life understood backwards, lived forwards.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Comic strip by Tom Gauld illustrating science and art through tiny comics featuring lifeforms observing each other in various scenes.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Comic by Tom Gauld showing a figure presenting complex formulas and diagrams linking books, art, and science.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Comic by Tom Gauld showing a man discussing a manuscript in a lost property office with minimalist art style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Comic strip by Tom Gauld showing two people discussing the most intelligent machine and its purpose in a science setting.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Comic strip illustrating New Year's resolution ideas using numbers, reflecting Tom Gauld's art, books, and science style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comic illustration showing three badge colors with descriptions, related to books, art, and science in Tom Gauld's tiny comics style.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cartoon by Tom Gauld showing a prehistoric man with a spear and suitcase, blending books, art, and science in tiny comics.

    tomgauld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!