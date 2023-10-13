“Seeing Double Edits”: 37 Pictures Of Adult Pets And Their Younger Selves Put Together By This Artist (37 New Pics)
It feels like our pets grow up way too fast. And after they do, what we have left are the memories, adorable pictures, and chewed-up shoes.
To savor those precious moments when they were little, Mandy Helwege had the urge to combine the picture of her puppy dog with the grown version. After she received results from the people who provide such a service, Mandy was left disappointed, which inspired her to do it herself.
Since then, she has become a master at creating memorable pictures for people under the name "Seeing Double Edits". So without further ado, we invite you to scroll down and see them for yourself.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | seeingdoubleedits.com
They look like big stuffed animals covered in powdered sugar 🥰
Not really related but holy cow that water is so clear!!
Ahhh, soo adorable. As the proud owner of a very mischievous and sassy sun conure, I approve.
I love how French bulldogs look like fuzzy potatoes with legs, ears, and adorable faces.
imma call that number, tell them how cute their dog is. they already know this tho...
This furthers my proof that all French bulldogs look like furry, fuzzy potatoes.
Great job integrating the young and older shots, even down to the shadows and reflections! Very sweet subjects too!
So cute to see how some of their facial expressions have not changed at all, and others are completely different.
This was a really sweet thread. It was kind of bitter-sweet in a way as sadly dogs do not live as long as their human companions. I wish these good doggy girls and boys lived so much longer.
