It feels like our pets grow up way too fast. And after they do, what we have left are the memories, adorable pictures, and chewed-up shoes.

To savor those precious moments when they were little, Mandy Helwege had the urge to combine the picture of her puppy dog with the grown version. After she received results from the people who provide such a service, Mandy was left disappointed, which inspired her to do it herself.

Since then, she has become a master at creating memorable pictures for people under the name "Seeing Double Edits". So without further ado, we invite you to scroll down and see them for yourself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | seeingdoubleedits.com