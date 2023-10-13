ADVERTISEMENT

It feels like our pets grow up way too fast. And after they do, what we have left are the memories, adorable pictures, and chewed-up shoes.

To savor those precious moments when they were little, Mandy Helwege had the urge to combine the picture of her puppy dog with the grown version. After she received results from the people who provide such a service, Mandy was left disappointed, which inspired her to do it herself.

Since then, she has become a master at creating memorable pictures for people under the name "Seeing Double Edits". So without further ado, we invite you to scroll down and see them for yourself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | seeingdoubleedits.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahhh, soo adorable. As the proud owner of a very mischievous and sassy sun conure, I approve.

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how French bulldogs look like fuzzy potatoes with legs, ears, and adorable faces.

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

2140362 avatar
Ash Willier
Ash Willier
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imma call that number, tell them how cute their dog is. they already know this tho...

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This furthers my proof that all French bulldogs look like furry, fuzzy potatoes.

#36

#37

