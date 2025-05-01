Not all artists take their work as a serious medium meant to convey deep messages to the public. Sometimes, it’s just all about fun and sprinkles.

Pepe Bratanov, the artist behind Peppy Colours, creates joyful, eye-catching pieces by taking everyday objects and covering them in colorful sprinkles, transporting you back to your childhood. Whether it’s a basketball, a graffiti paint can, or other unexpected items, Pepe loves to experiment and create unique pieces.

So, let’s hop into the post for a burst of colors like you’ve never seen them before.

More info: Instagram | peppycolours.com

#1

Abstract colorful artwork made by covering an irregular-shaped object in vibrant sprinkles with pink and white accents.

peppy_colours

In an interview with Bored Panda, Pepe told us more about his background.

“My name’s Pepe Bratanov, though most people know me as Peppy Colours. I’m a visual artist based in Toronto, Canada. For much of my career, I’ve worked as an art director and designer, which is where my creative journey really started taking shape. A lot of my work lives at the intersection of art and design, blending that sense of raw creativity with a bit of structure and strategy.”
    #2

    Basketball covered in colorful sprinkles art installation creating a burst of color effect on wall.

    peppy_colours

    #3

    Artwork featuring Homer Simpson illustrations with a pink sprinkled donut, showcasing unique sprinkle-covered art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    We wanted to know what drew Pepe to the world of artistry, to which he responded: “I’ve honestly always been doing it. I was the kid doodling on homework and painting during recess. But for most of my life, art was something I did on the side, a way to clear my head when life got a little too serious. It wasn’t until the last 4–5 years that I picked it up full-time and decided to fully dive in. And honestly, it’s been the best decision.”

    As for the essence behind his artwork, Pepe commented: “It’s vibrant, playful, and invites you to feel and think without taking yourself too seriously. There’s this idea floating around that art needs to be deep and heavy to be meaningful. I don’t really buy into that. Sometimes it’s art made with sprinkles that takes you back to your childhood, or a basketball piece that captures your favourite sports moment. Meaning can live in joy just as much as it can live in struggle.”
    #4

    Colorful artwork depicting multiple Homer Simpson figures covered in sprinkles, showcasing unique sprinkle art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #5

    Artwork featuring a cartoon bear covered in colorful sprinkles bursting from the chest, unique sprinkle art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    Pepe also shared more about his creative process.

    “For me, it’s all about constant exploration. That’s what fuels everything. Honestly, I’d get bored doing the same thing over and over. I think a lot of that mindset comes from my years in advertising, where every new project needed to feel fresh and original. Over time, “what if?” became a habit and it’s led to some of my favourite pieces. Of course, not everything makes it, a lot ends up in the trash, but that’s just part of the process. You have to be willing to explore without guarantees.”
    #6

    Art piece of cartoon dogs covered in colorful sprinkles on a blue background, showcasing unique sprinkle artwork by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #7

    White boxing gloves covered with colorful sprinkles, showcasing unique artworks with a burst of color effect.

    peppy_colours

    We were curious what Pepe hopes for his audience to take away from his work.

    He wrote: “I hope they leave feeling a little lighter and a little more curious. I want my work to wake something up inside people, a brighter, more playful version of themselves. Maybe it’s a burst of energy, maybe it’s a new question buzzing in their mind, or maybe it’s just a quiet little smile. I want to remind people that it’s not just okay to wonder and play, it’s necessary. And if someone walks away feeling a little freer, a little braver, or just a little more themselves, then that’s the real win.”
    #8

    Colorful basketball covered in pink, blue, and white sprinkles creating unique art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #9

    Basketball partially covered in colorful sprinkles held by a hand, showcasing unique sprinkle art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    Lastly Pepe added: “If I could leave you with one thing, it’s this: stay playful, stay curious, stay open. Life moves fast, and it’s easy to forget that wonder and creativity aren’t just for kids, they’re essential for anyone who wants to build a life that feels alive. Be peppy. Chase the ideas that make your heart race. Follow the colours that make your eyes light up. And if my art can be even a tiny reminder of that spark inside you, that’s the best connection we could ever have.”

    “And a quote, should you need one: ‘Art doesn’t have to be serious to be meaningful, sometimes joy says everything.’”
    #10

    Six spray paint cans covered in colorful sprinkles displayed as unique artworks by Pepe Bratanov on a white surface.

    peppy_colours

    #11

    Hand holding a colorful artwork of a dog and bird covered in sprinkles, showcasing unique sprinkle art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #12

    Colorful artwork of a basketball player with a pink sprinkle-covered donut on a light blue background.

    peppy_colours

    #13

    White sneaker with Nike logo made of colorful sprinkles mounted on a mini basketball hoop in sprinkle-covered art installation.

    peppy_colours

    #14

    White bust sculpture wearing a helmet covered in colorful sprinkles, showcasing unique sprinkle art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #15

    White and black sneakers with Nike swoosh logos covered in colorful sprinkles as unique artwork by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #16

    Colorful artwork of a football completely covered in multicolored sprinkles on a white background.

    peppy_colours

    #17

    Baseball bat covered in colorful sprinkles displayed on a cartoon background as unique artwork by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #18

    Yellow Homer Simpson figure covered in colorful sprinkles as unique artwork by Pepe Bratanov on a white wall background.

    peppy_colours

    #19

    Spray can with a Bart Simpson head and colorful sprinkles covering the lower part, unique artwork by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #20

    Hand holding basketball and football sculptures uniquely covered in colorful sprinkles as vibrant artwork.

    peppy_colours

    #21

    Colorful artwork of a cartoon character covered in vibrant sprinkles, showcasing unique sprinkle art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #22

    Mickey Mouse artwork covered in colorful sprinkles with a pink sprinkle-covered donut in vibrant art installation.

    peppy_colours

    #23

    Silhouette of a basketball player covered in colorful sprinkles with cartoon characters in soft pink background.

    peppy_colours

    #24

    Colorful artwork of a football covered in sprinkles held by a white hand, showcasing unique sprinkle art by Pepe Bratanov.

    peppy_colours

    #25

    Unique artwork featuring a football covered in colorful sprinkles mounted on a sprinkle-covered background by Pepe Bratanov

    peppy_colours

