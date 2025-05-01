Not all artists take their work as a serious medium meant to convey deep messages to the public. Sometimes, it’s just all about fun and sprinkles.

Pepe Bratanov, the artist behind Peppy Colours, creates joyful, eye-catching pieces by taking everyday objects and covering them in colorful sprinkles, transporting you back to your childhood. Whether it’s a basketball, a graffiti paint can, or other unexpected items, Pepe loves to experiment and create unique pieces.

So, let’s hop into the post for a burst of colors like you’ve never seen them before.

