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Dutch illustrator Bodil Jane creates vibrant, playful works that celebrate femininity in all its boldness and softness. From editorial illustrations and book covers to product collaborations and branding campaigns, her distinctive style—full of expressive characters, lush plants, and joyful color—has caught the attention of global names like Adidas, Nike, and The New Yorker.

Her art feels both intimate and instantly recognizable—rooted in everyday moments, yet elevated through a dreamy, feminine lens. Inspired by watercolor textures and a love for detail, Bodil’s work invites viewers to slow down and notice the beauty in simple things—whether it’s a quiet morning, a patterned dress, or a playful glance.

More info: Instagram | bodiljane.com