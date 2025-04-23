Tired of the same old beige buildings and seas of grey concrete? Well, get ready for a feast for the eyes! Some cities around the globe decided that life is simply too short for monochrome and painted their towns in every shade imaginable. From charming European villages nestled by the sea to bustling South American barrios bursting with vibrancy, these places aren't afraid to show their true colors. Forget subtle hues; we're talking bold, bright, and downright joyful palettes that turn a simple stroll into an uplifting experience. Join us on a visual tour of 21 cities that look like they've jumped straight out of an artist's most cheerful dream.