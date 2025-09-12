ADVERTISEMENT

The reFocus Awards has announced the winners of its 2025 Color Photography Contest, celebrating some of the most exceptional talent in the field today. With entries from over 80 countries, the competition’s most diverse pool yet, the contest highlighted artistic excellence, technical mastery, and powerful storytelling across a wide range of subjects. From striking portraits that challenge convention to breathtaking aerial perspectives and surreal captures of everyday life, this year’s winning images stand out for their innovation and emotional depth.

Selected by a distinguished panel of judges from organizations including ABC News, National Geographic Society, BBC World Service, Shutterstock, and Condé Nast, the winning works reflect the reFocus Awards’ mission to honor and elevate global photography talent. Established in 2022, the platform continues to shine a light on the lasting power of the photographic image and its ability to inspire, connect, and move audiences worldwide.

