ADVERTISEMENT

The reFocus Awards has announced the winners of its 2025 Color Photography Contest, celebrating some of the most exceptional talent in the field today. With entries from over 80 countries, the competition’s most diverse pool yet, the contest highlighted artistic excellence, technical mastery, and powerful storytelling across a wide range of subjects. From striking portraits that challenge convention to breathtaking aerial perspectives and surreal captures of everyday life, this year’s winning images stand out for their innovation and emotional depth.

Selected by a distinguished panel of judges from organizations including ABC News, National Geographic Society, BBC World Service, Shutterstock, and Condé Nast, the winning works reflect the reFocus Awards’ mission to honor and elevate global photography talent. Established in 2022, the platform continues to shine a light on the lasting power of the photographic image and its ability to inspire, connect, and move audiences worldwide.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | refocus-awards.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Underneath The Surface By Kirvan Baldassari

Surfer captured under ocean wave showcasing stunning aerial color photography and Earth's hidden patterns in vibrant blue hues.

Professional - Gold - Underwater

Underwater in French Polynesia, a surfer rides through the barrel of a wave. Nearby, another person floats, watching the moment unfold.

Kirvan Baldassari Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Earth’s Galaxy By Navaneeth Unnikrishnan

    A person standing inside a glowing cave filled with blue light patterns revealing earth hidden patterns in aerial photography.

    Professional - Gold - Nature

    Beneath the earth lies a glowing realm, where bioluminescent glow worms create a galaxy-like spectacle. This image captures the awe of exploration, blending the soft glow with the cave’s textures, highlighting nature’s fragile, otherworldly beauty in a moment of quiet wonder.

    Navaneeth Unnikrishnan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Supercell By Uwe Schellscheidt

    Aerial color photography capturing a dramatic storm with lightning over a golden field revealing Earth’s hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Nature

    A thunderstorm formed a supercell, including a small and short tornado, in Texas. The light blue area is where the hail comes out.

    Uwe Schellscheidt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Incoming By Maddison Woollard

    Underwater close-up of a sea lion with bubbles showcasing revealing Earth’s hidden patterns in stunning aerial photography.

    Professional - Gold - Wildlife

    This is my only capture of this adult Australian fur seal. The pups were curious and playful, and this fella would float in the distance, ignoring us. A younger seal was chasing and nibbling him, and that interaction sent him charging in my direction. Unveiling this remarkable, dynamic encounter.

    maddisonwoollard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    This Icecap Is To Go By Jacquie Matechuk

    Aerial view of explorers in a boat navigating icy waters showcasing Earth’s hidden patterns in color photography.

    Professional - Gold - Travel

    Gliding through a cathedral of ice, this moment in the Arctic feels suspended in time. But beneath the stillness lies urgency—these ancient giants, reflected in fleeting waters, remind us just how swiftly beauty can disappear.

    jacquiematechuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Blue Swallow By William Mark Sommer

    Vintage car parked under neon Blue Swallow Motel sign at night, showcasing stunning aerial color photography patterns.

    Professional - Gold - Film/Analog

    Seeing Route 66 change from boom to bust, season to year, surviving the loss of the surroundings and the bypass of old routes, The Blue Swallow survives as a living part of history for the nostalgic traveler that seeks the roadside relics that convey America's passing culture.

    williammarksommer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two Time By Nikolay Schegolev

    Aerial view showing earth’s hidden patterns with atmospheric light and steam at a train station platform at sunrise.

    Professional - Gold - Street

    Past and present, light and cold shadow, man and woman... One morning, I came to the train station and took this photo shortly before the departure of the retro train.

    schegolev_n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A Quiet Moment By Manuela Palmberger

    Aerial color photography of rugged mountain terrain with mist and two hikers revealing Earth’s hidden patterns.

    Professional - Gold - Landscapes

    A quiet moment captured in the geothermal area of Kerlingarfjöll, Iceland.

    manuela_palmberger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Traditions From Above By Chris Ha

    Aerial color photography of a person working with large teal nets revealing Earth’s hidden patterns from Refocus 2025 winners.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Fine Art & Travel

    A celebration of Vietnam’s living traditions—captured from above to reveal the quiet poetry of daily labor. From tea fields to salt flats, each frame honors the hands, heritage, and harmony shaping the soul of a culture through craft.

    Chris Ha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    As The World Before Us Burns, 1 By Kristine Vann

    House engulfed in flames with intense fire and smoke, revealing earth’s hidden patterns from an aerial color photography perspective.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Photojournalism

    Altadena, CA.

    _xkr1xs_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    In Limbo By Ana Julia Gobbi

    Dark stairwell with two silhouetted figures illuminated by contrasting warm and cool lights, showcasing hidden patterns and color photography.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Conceptual

    Steps echo. Lights flicker. Two shadows cross paths in silence. Not lost—just in limbo. Between the glow and the void, something pulses.

    anajugob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Traditions From Above By Chris Ha

    Aerial color photography showing workers harvesting crops in patterned green fields revealing Earth’s hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Fine Art & Travel

    A celebration of Vietnam’s living traditions—captured from above to reveal the quiet poetry of daily labor. From tea fields to salt flats, each frame honors the hands, heritage, and harmony shaping the soul of a culture through craft.

    Chris Ha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Traditions From Above By Chris Ha

    Aerial color photography showing a person among rows of large earthen jars revealing Earth’s hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Fine Art & Travel

    A celebration of Vietnam’s living traditions—captured from above to reveal the quiet poetry of daily labor. From tea fields to salt flats, each frame honors the hands, heritage, and harmony shaping the soul of a culture through craft.

    Chris Ha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Elephant Herder By Sarah Wouters

    Child with white face paint peeking through legs painted in white and black patterns, reflecting Earth's hidden patterns in photography.

    3rd Place, non-professional category

    The mahout and his elephant at Ban Ta Klang village of Surin province, Thailand. The villagers raise elephants like friends. They sleep under the same roof as the owner until the elephants become similar to being a part of the family. This has caused a strong bond between humans and the elephants.

    Sarah Wouters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Chile Pepper Workers By Serkan Dogus

    Aerial color photography showing workers sorting red chili peppers, revealing Earth’s hidden patterns in a stunning view.

    Professional - Gold - People

    Bangladeshi women contribute to the household economy by working in chile pepper factories during the summer.

    srkndogus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    In The Light By Daniela Schnabel-Sahm

    Dog sitting in geometric brick space, showcasing Earth’s hidden patterns through stunning aerial color photography.

    Professional - Gold - Domestic Animals

    When I saw this church, I knew I had to take photos there. The church has a light channel in front of its entrance. And I was lucky; the model fit perfectly with the stones of the church, and during the shoot, the sun came out and shone directly into her face.

    wiedasdingvomvogeltierfoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Nowhere By Alessandro Tagliapietra

    Aerial view of a small island with a house and trees reflecting perfectly on calm water, showcasing earth’s hidden patterns.

    Professional - Gold - Minimalism

    These photographs are part of a series taken in the northern part of the Venice lagoon, where I live. All images are taken with long exposures, sometimes with the tripod directly stuck in the underwater mud. I look forward to the foggy days to isolate the subjects as much as possible.

    tagliartworks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Red Staircase By Laila Mackellar

    Curving red staircase with glowing wall lights showcasing stunning aerial color photography patterns in a vibrant interior setting.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Architecture

    The "red staircase" of the Stadtcasino Basel, Switzerland, is a striking architectural feature resulting from the building's extensive renovation by Herzog & de Meuron. This two-storey staircase serves as a functional element, embodying the fusion of neo-baroque and contemporary elements.

    ladema_pix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Liquid Soul N°7712 Extinctions By Gaëtan Changeur

    Aerial color photography revealing Earth's hidden patterns in swirling vivid clouds of pink, purple, orange, and white hues.

    Professional - Gold - Abstract

    I create visual worlds blending abstraction and nature through fluid forms born from the interaction of water, pigments, and light. In a studio setting, I photograph these dreamlike landscapes, questioning the boundary between the natural and the artificial, the real and the imagined.

    liquid8soul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Nowhere Is Safe For Them By Veronique De Viguerie

    Dark indoor scene of women in blue burqas and children, showcasing revealing Earth’s hidden patterns through aerial color photography.

    Professional - Gold - Photojournalism

    Pakistan is expelling 1,5 million undocumented Afghans, refugees in the country. These women fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took over, but now they are being forced back to their country, registering at the border with Taliban authorities.

    veroniquedeviguerie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Red On Black: Basket Stars Of False Bay By Ofek Liepaz

    Underwater macro shot of a colorful marine creature revealing Earth's hidden patterns in stunning aerial color photography.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Underwater

    Basket stars are without a doubt my favourite subject matter to photograph while diving in Cape Town. Their delicate tendrils and intricate patterns, coupled with their tendency to perch on red fans and sponges, make for some truly striking images.

    underwaterofek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Chiaroscuro By Andrea Zinn

    Various colorful flowers in glass vases casting shadows, showcasing nature’s hidden patterns in vibrant aerial color photography.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Still Life

    “Chiaroscuro” is a meditation on the nature of cycles. The cycle of the sun through the windows of my home studio and the objects I choose explore the qualities of light and the ephemeral nature of living things in their passage from freshness to fading, remnants and regeneration.

    zinnandrea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Traditions From Above By Chris Ha

    Aerial color photography showing a person arranging vibrant red bundles creating earth’s hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Fine Art & Travel

    A celebration of Vietnam’s living traditions—captured from above to reveal the quiet poetry of daily labor. From tea fields to salt flats, each frame honors the hands, heritage, and harmony shaping the soul of a culture through craft.

    Chris Ha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Chiaroscuro By Andrea Zinn

    Delicate pink and yellow flowers in a glass vase casting shadows, highlighting earth’s hidden patterns in stunning color photography.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Still Life

    “Chiaroscuro” is a meditation on the nature of cycles. The cycle of the sun through the windows of my home studio and the objects I choose explore the qualities of light and the ephemeral nature of living things in their passage from freshness to fading, remnants and regeneration.

    zinnandrea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Nowhere By Alessandro Tagliapietra

    Abandoned wooden shack reflected in calm water surrounded by mist, showcasing Earth's hidden aerial patterns.

    Professional - Gold - Minimalism

    These photographs are part of a series taken in the northern part of the Venice lagoon, where I live. All images are taken with long exposures, sometimes with the tripod directly stuck in the underwater mud. I look forward to the foggy days to isolate the subjects as much as possible.

    tagliartworks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Nowhere By Alessandro Tagliapietra

    Wooden poles fading into fog over calm water, showcasing earth’s hidden patterns in aerial color photography.

    Professional - Gold - Minimalism

    These photographs are part of a series taken in the northern part of the Venice lagoon, where I live. All images are taken with long exposures, sometimes with the tripod directly stuck in the underwater mud. I look forward to the foggy days to isolate the subjects as much as possible.

    tagliartworks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Crestline Queen By Elijah Barnes

    Woman in pink outfit with hair rollers standing beside a vintage green car on a sunny day outdoors.

    Professional - Gold - Portrait

    elixbarnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Luceatanima By Daniil Slomakin

    Person in black outfit standing on green hillside, highlighting the stunning aerial color photography and earth’s hidden patterns.

    Professional - Gold - Fashion & Beauty

    The suit is tailored to give the figure a sculptural sharpness and add an air of mystery to the image. The background is flooded with a vast, almost bleached sun or diffuse light, making the model’s silhouette appear strikingly graphic and high-contrast against the gentle outlines of the mountains.

    Daniil Slomakin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Pink Niqab, 2020 De Tweede Sekse By Jaimy Gail

    Four people dressed in pink and brown veils posing against a backdrop with floral and architectural patterns.

    Professional - Gold - Portrait

    This photo shows four women across three generations wearing a pink niqab. By replacing black with soft pink, the niqab sheds its oppressive image, symbolizing femininity and tenderness. The work challenges stereotypes, humanizes the garment, and sparks dialogue on cultural diversity and symbolism.

    Jaimy Gail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Shadow Basketball III By Kateryna Polishchuk

    Aerial color photography of a basketball court with a large tree casting shadows, revealing Earth’s hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Aerial

    Basketball court with a tree in the middle. Urban park, Kharkiv, Ukraine.

    e_polischuk_dronephoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    A Happy Accident By Luke Marcus Rosen

    A vibrant urban scene with neon lights and reflections creating abstract aerial color photography patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Film/Analog

    One of my first photographs taken as a double exposure on my Rolleiflex 2.8f, shot in 2017.

    lukemarcusrosen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Lost In A Vintage Dream By Tomas Larsen

    Young man sitting on patterned carpet in vintage room, surrounded by ornate decor and colorful upholstery, holding telephone receiver

    Non-Professional - Gold - Fashion & Beauty

    A touch of vintage, a hint of mystery. Lost in time, waiting for a call that may never come. Retro glam meets cinematic mood—where every detail tells a story.

    tomaslarsen.ph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    All The World's My Stage By Dmytro Geshengorin

    Group of people waiting on a platform with colorful tiled wall showcasing Earth’s hidden patterns in aerial photography style

    Non-Professional - Gold - Street

    Waiting for a train, I noticed that the opposite platform looked like a theatre stage with all the commuters having arranged themselves perfectly for a brief moment, and I quickly took the shot. In the glass door, you can even see my reflection taking the photo.

    dima_ges_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Iranian Girl By Kristina Makeeva

    Woman wrapped in vibrant, patterned fabric standing in a room filled with intricate aerial color photography patterns.

    Professional - Gold - Conceptual

    A woman is not decoration. A woman is not a shadow. A woman is not a ghost through which one can see the environment. She should not hide in the walls of buildings.

    Kristina Makeeva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Rose Couture By Patti Gary

    Withered pink and white rose showcasing natural textures and colors, illustrating Earth's hidden patterns in aerial photography.

    Professional - Gold - Still Life

    Rose Couture celebrates the elegance of aging. Dried roses, with petals curled into rich folds, resemble elaborate gowns. Their colors—deep magenta, blush, ochre, seafoam—reveal unexpected beauty. This series honors grace, resilience, and color in transformation.

    pattigaryphotography Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Heat Waves By David Cohen

    Aerial color photography captures vibrant, flowing patterns of light and texture revealing Earth's hidden natural designs.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Abstract

    fabfotosdave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Deep In Thought By Venkatesh Kittur

    Close-up profile of an orangutan showcasing intricate patterns and textures in its fur and skin against a black background.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Wildlife

    Here, I am presenting a portrait of an orangutan with deep, soulful eyes, reflecting both intelligence and sorrow. Their gaze speaks of a quiet plea for survival, haunted by the encroachment of deforestation and habitat loss, a silent struggle for existence and survival in a rapidly changing world.

    Venkatesh Kittur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Come Together At The Issac Theatre Royal By Chris Pegman

    Audience enjoying a live concert inside an ornate theater, showcasing vibrant aerial color photography patterns.

    This image was shot during a spectacular show by 'Come Together' (a collective of the finest NZ artists) of Led Zep IV. I used my ultrawide non-fisheye lens to capture the band, crowd and venue. The venue is a building that has been rebuilt following the Christchurch earthquakes of 2010 & 2011.

    chris.pegman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Chiaroscuro By Andrea Zinn

    Still life with fruits and flowers showcasing stunning aerial color photography capturing Earth’s hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Still Life

    “Chiaroscuro” is a meditation on the nature of cycles. The cycle of the sun through the windows of my home studio and the objects I choose explore the qualities of light and the ephemeral nature of living things in their passage from freshness to fading, remnants and regeneration.

    zinnandrea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    The Elephant Herder By Sarah Wouters

    Person with floral headdress and white face paint sitting wrapped in colorful cloth, captured in stunning aerial color photography.

    3rd Place, non-professional category

    The mahout and his elephant at Ban Ta Klang village of Surin province, Thailand. The villagers raise elephants like friends. They sleep under the same roof as the owner until the elephants become similar to being a part of the family. This has caused a strong bond between humans and the elephants.

    Sarah Wouters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Traditions From Above By Chris Ha

    Aerial color photography showing a worker pushing a cart on textured earth revealing hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Fine Art & Travel

    A celebration of Vietnam’s living traditions—captured from above to reveal the quiet poetry of daily labor. From tea fields to salt flats, each frame honors the hands, heritage, and harmony shaping the soul of a culture through craft.

    Chris Ha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Chiaroscuro By Andrea Zinn

    Still life composition featuring plants, fruit, and a shell, highlighting natural patterns and colors from an aerial perspective.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Still Life

    “Chiaroscuro” is a meditation on the nature of cycles. The cycle of the sun through the windows of my home studio and the objects I choose explore the qualities of light and the ephemeral nature of living things in their passage from freshness to fading, remnants and regeneration.

    zinnandrea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    The Elephant Herder By Sarah Wouters

    Aerial color photography revealing Earth’s hidden patterns with vibrant tribal body art and circular hand formations.

    3rd Place, non-professional category

    The mahout and his elephant at Ban Ta Klang village of Surin province, Thailand. The villagers raise elephants like friends. They sleep under the same roof as the owner until the elephants become similar to being a part of the family. This has caused a strong bond between humans and the elephants.

    Sarah Wouters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Red On Black: Basket Stars Of False Bay By Ofek Liepaz

    Aerial color photography of a marine creature showcasing Earth’s hidden patterns against vibrant red coral branches.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Underwater

    Basket stars are without a doubt my favourite subject matter to photograph while diving in Cape Town. Their delicate tendrils and intricate patterns, coupled with their tendency to perch on red fans and sponges, make for some truly striking images.

    underwaterofek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Chiaroscuro By Andrea Zinn

    Still life of delicate tulips and garlic bulbs on a wooden surface revealing Earth’s hidden patterns in natural light.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Still Life

    “Chiaroscuro” is a meditation on the nature of cycles. The cycle of the sun through the windows of my home studio and the objects I choose explore the qualities of light and the ephemeral nature of living things in their passage from freshness to fading, remnants and regeneration.

    zinnandrea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Yellow Curve (Homage To Ellsworth Kelly) By Maria Castro

    Silhouette of person standing in a room with vibrant orange and yellow lighting showcasing hidden earth patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Minimalism

    toujours abstraite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Red On Black: Basket Stars Of False Bay By Ofek Liepaz

    Unusual marine creature resembling an aerial color photograph revealing Earth’s hidden patterns in dark underwater scenery.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Underwater

    Basket stars are without a doubt my favourite subject matter to photograph while diving in Cape Town. Their delicate tendrils and intricate patterns, coupled with their tendency to perch on red fans and sponges, make for some truly striking images.

    underwaterofek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Red On Black: Basket Stars Of False Bay By Ofek Liepaz

    Intricate underwater pattern resembling delicate lace coral highlighted in aerial color photography of Earth's hidden patterns.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Underwater

    Basket stars are without a doubt my favourite subject matter to photograph while diving in Cape Town. Their delicate tendrils and intricate patterns, coupled with their tendency to perch on red fans and sponges, make for some truly striking images.

    underwaterofek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    The Elephant Herder By Sarah Wouters

    Three children with intricate white face paint and colorful bracelets, showcasing revealing Earth's hidden patterns in photography.

    3rd Place, non-professional category

    The mahout and his elephant at Ban Ta Klang village of Surin province, Thailand. The villagers raise elephants like friends. They sleep under the same roof as the owner until the elephants become similar to being a part of the family. This has caused a strong bond between humans and the elephants.

    Sarah Wouters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Red On Black: Basket Stars Of False Bay By Ofek Liepaz

    Aerial color photography capturing intricate patterns of a marine creature among vibrant red coral branches.

    Non-Professional - Gold - Underwater

    Basket stars are without a doubt my favourite subject matter to photograph while diving in Cape Town. Their delicate tendrils and intricate patterns, coupled with their tendency to perch on red fans and sponges, make for some truly striking images.

    underwaterofek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!