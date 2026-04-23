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“Do You Have Eyes Of An Eagle?”: This 21-Question Color Blindness Test Will Reveal The Truth
Ishihara plate with green numbers against a tan background, a color blindness test for eagle eyes.
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“Do You Have Eyes Of An Eagle?”: This 21-Question Color Blindness Test Will Reveal The Truth

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Think your eyes catch everything?

This color blindness quiz might prove otherwise. Hidden inside these colorful patterns are numbers, shapes, and objects – but not everyone sees the same thing. That’s where it gets interesting.

Some images will seem obvious, while others might leave you staring way longer than expected. Don’t worry – that’s part of the challenge.

Take your time, trust your instincts, and type what you see.

Ready to find out how sharp your vision really is? 🦅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A fanned-out color blindness test with a rainbow of hues. Do you have eyes of an eagle?

    Image credits: Peter Olexa

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    ervinconn avatar
    Ervin Conn
    Ervin Conn
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should have accepted airplane for plane and ball for circle.

    4
    4points
    reply
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the full definition "airplane" is incorrect, but the shortened "plane" is not? Weird. Think you should fix that, BP-writers!

    2
    2points
    reply
    johnwhitehead_2 avatar
    John Whitehead
    John Whitehead
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So yacht is incorrect but boat is?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ervinconn avatar
    Ervin Conn
    Ervin Conn
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should have accepted airplane for plane and ball for circle.

    4
    4points
    reply
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the full definition "airplane" is incorrect, but the shortened "plane" is not? Weird. Think you should fix that, BP-writers!

    2
    2points
    reply
    johnwhitehead_2 avatar
    John Whitehead
    John Whitehead
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So yacht is incorrect but boat is?

    0
    0points
    reply
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