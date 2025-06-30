Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Chases High School Memories, Buys 1972 Ford Bronco For $23K By Deceiving Postpartum Wife
Man driving a 1972 Ford Bronco, chasing high school memories on a sunny day in the countryside.
Entitled People, Relationships

Man Chases High School Memories, Buys 1972 Ford Bronco For $23K By Deceiving Postpartum Wife

Being impulsive once in a while isn’t necessarily a bad thing unless it also affects someone else. If another person has to bear the brunt of your actions, it’s essential to think things through and make an informed decision

This is the exact opposite of what a man did when he came across the truck he used to have as a teenager. He was so worried about losing out on the vehicle that he didn’t consult his wife before spending a huge amount of money on it, which was supposed to be for their baby’s future.

More info: Reddit

    Nostalgia for material possessions is sometimes so strong that a person might do anything for them in order to relive their glory days

    Image credits: Juan Montes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that when he was a teenager, his dad had bought him a 1972 Ford Bronco, and working on it together had been one of his fondest memories

    Image credits: ksyusha_yanovich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the poster was driving through his town’s warehouse, he saw his old Ford Bronco and just had to snatch it up before anyone else laid claim to it

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The problem is that the man bought his old truck for $23,000, and a part of the money had actually been kept aside for his newborn daughter

    Image credits: Devin McGloin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When his wife found out about his purchase, she was furious, and so were her parents, who had contributed to the college fund kept aside for the newborn

    Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster felt that he was justified in buying the truck because it had been a meaningful connection to his dad, who passed away

    Image credits: my1972pony

    The man also explained that since his daughter was only six months old, there were still many years to rebuild her college fund

    The poster shared that when he was younger, his dad bought him a classic 1972 Ford Bronco. They used to spend a lot of time working on it together, and that was wonderful, father-son bonding time for them both. When he was 19, he sold the truck, and because his father passed away soon after, it had always been one of his regrets.

    Buying the truck again meant that he could relive all of those wonderful memories that he had with his dad. Research also says that when people find or do things from their past, it can help them reconnect with their childhood selves. This is a powerful experience because it often brings a lot of joy and peace.

    When the poster purchased his old truck again, he felt extremely happy and satisfied. Even though he knew it needed a lot of work, he didn’t mind at all. The only sticky situation was that he had used the money kept aside for his daughter’s college fund in order to get his old Ford Bronco, and he did so without asking his wife.

    This kind of impulse buying is more common than you’d imagine. Around 70% of shoppers confess to having purchased something on a whim. Sometimes, things like discounts, sales tactics, and even nostalgia can push a person into buying things they don’t really need. This is exactly what happened to the poster, and he couldn’t stop himself from sealing the deal.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man’s partner and her parents were furious with him, especially because he didn’t even check in with them first. They felt that if he really cared about his family, he wouldn’t have flushed away all the money kept aside for his child. Although the guy did understand their sentiments, he felt that he’d never get a chance to possess his truck unless he made a decision quickly.

    This kind of sly or calculative spending in a relationship can actually spell out doom for it. People who use their joint funds without consulting their partner engage in something called financial cheating. This can involve big or small expenses that the offender covers up from their partner.

    Even though the man had kept such a big purchase from his partner until he bought the truck, he didn’t see anything wrong with his actions. In fact, he felt that she was making a mountain out of a molehill because they had seventeen years to rebuild their child’s college fund.

    Luckily, the OP’s mom decided to help him out by buying the truck from him and covering the other expenses. She did it so that her grandkid could have a college fund, and her son wasn’t in the doghouse with his wife anymore. The man was quite smug about that, but netizens confronted him about his “mommy” bailing him out.

    Do you think the poster was justified in making such an impulsive decision, or do you side with his partner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

    People were shocked by the man’s selfishness and lack of consideration for his wife and child

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy s**tballs! I get the nostalgia but OP done f**ked up. *And* he's lying to his wife that he sold the Bronco when it's actually his mom bailed him out? I see this whole thing ending very badly.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the wife’s point of view, I think it’s best he did this NOW, right as the child is born. Had he waited until the kid was, say, 16, and THEN run off with her college fund, then justifiable homicide enters into the mix. The way things stand now, daughter is far too young to grok what an idiot and аsshole her dad is, and mom is still young enough to get herself a proper, functioning man with a WORKING BRAIN who doesn’t see objects and think “Me, me, me!” and/or “MINE, MINE, MINE! I WANT!” in other words, I think the timing is perfect. Everyone can escape and begin rebuilding their lives with a real and proper husband, father, and MAN and leave this skidmark in the dust. I’m aghast and unable to properly put my feelings to words so I’ll stop here and just end with “Holy s**t!”

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
