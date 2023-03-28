This Person’s Coworkers Weigh Themselves In Front Of Everybody, And The Internet Can’t Decide If It’s Normal, Weird Or Low-Key Harmful
Recently, a person took it to the Mumsnet forum to share a weird situation happening in their office.
The author, who works in an office with twenty people, said that one colleague has started bringing in scales. As weird as it sounds, other employees didn’t seem to mind a single bit and on the contrary, got on board with the new weighing craze.
It's bullying and demeaning. NO person should feel any pressure whatsoever to do this. It triggers certain people who have (or had) eating disorders, are struggling with their weight, or are insecure about themselves. NOT Cool ! Also, it's none of your business what some other person weighs. You wanna do this with a group? - fine, do it at a gym or your home. Not in the office.
