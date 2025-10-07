ADVERTISEMENT

Will Mc﻿Phail is a Scottish cartoonist known for his sharp observational humor and minimalist drawing style. Although he originally studied zoology, he soon discovered that his real passion was sketching and storytelling through art. His cartoons appear regularly in The New Yorker and are celebrated for their blend of wit, empathy, and social insight.

McPhail often draws inspiration from everyday moments, turning awkward conversations, inner thoughts, and modern absurdities into simple yet striking panels. He once joked that his zoology degree only left him with “three armadillo facts,” but his work shows a deep understanding of people and the quiet humor hidden in human behavior.

More info: Instagram | willmcphail.com | x.com

#1

Hilarious comic with unexpected twists showing two lizards, one holding a horn and the other missing its tail.

46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay on a side note, those tails are weirdly shiny and gorgeous.

    #2

    Black and white comic illustration depicting a magician couple with a clever unexpected twist at a table.

    #3

    Cartoon of a bartender spraying a whale on the bar counter, showcasing hilarious comics with unexpected twists.

    #4

    Black and white comic showing a worried man on a subway saying he can't swim, with hilarious unexpected twists.

    #5

    Man playing a claw machine filled with live eels in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists and turns.

    #6

    Soldier in uniform joyfully greets a black cat at the doorway in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists.

    #7

    Two people in a comic scene illustrating a hilarious unexpected twist with witty dialogue and cartoon humor.

    #8

    A hilarious comic with an unexpected twist showing a modern woman and biblical figures in a long room.

    #9

    Man holding a Rubik's Cube while sitting at a table with a woman in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists.

    #10

    Black and white comic showing a man surprised at a restaurant, highlighting hilarious comics with unexpected twists.

    #11

    Black and white comic of a person with a gumball machine for a head, spelling out I’m fine using lettered gumballs, unexpected twist.

    #12

    Cartoon brain singing karaoke while a heart lies awake in bed, a hilarious comic with unexpected twists.

    #13

    Comic of frogs working underwater at Calm on the Surface Industries, illustrating hilarious twists in a cartoon office setting.

    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must be what you see when you inhale correction fluid vapors for too long...

    #14

    Two people looking at a TV disguised as a piece of art in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists.

    #15

    Black and white comic sketch showing a snake-like creature with a human head asking to eat a book, featuring unexpected twists.

    #16

    Woman with snake hair waves at waiter in hilarious comic with an unexpected twist by The New Yorker cartoonist.

    #17

    Two-panel comic showing a girl reading under a tree that reacts with unexpected emotions in a hilarious twist.

    #18

    Cartoon of a man in a hot tub with two penguins, a funny comic with unexpected twists and turns style.

    #19

    Black and white comic showing people kicking through fallen leaves in autumn, a humorous twist by a New Yorker cartoonist.

    #20

    Couple and animals watching TV in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists and turns by a New Yorker cartoonist.

    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kitties seemed miffed you've missed their fantastic performance

    #21

    Cartoonist’s hilarious comic shows a man grilling by a pool filled with people, capturing unexpected twists and humor.

    #22

    Man apologizing to son outside karaoke bar in a hilarious comic with an unexpected twist by The New Yorker cartoonist.

    #23

    Man making pottery on a wheel with ceramics on shelves in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists and turns.

    #24

    Black and white comic showing a woman jogging with an angry child holding a golf club in a humorous twist cartoon style.

    #25

    Hilarious comic shows a mother in labor reaching out, confused, as doctor holds a baby instead of a bug in a hospital scene.

    #26

    Black and white comic showing a woman in a top hat following a goose, with a family watching nearby, humorous unexpected twist.

    #27

    Black and white comic showing a man and woman repeatedly saying sorry before a humorous unexpected twist.

    #28

    Cartoonist’s hilarious comic with unexpected twists showing a bull turning from a charge to a calm tea party.

    #29

    Hiker calls for mountain rescue in hilarious comic with unexpected twists and turns by The New Yorker cartoonist.

    #30

    Woman lying in bed worried about last night, then relaxing with cat, in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists.

    #31

    Black and white comic showing a genie pouring tea for a woman, from hilarious comics with unexpected twists and turns.

    #32

    Black and white comic showing a man inside a small whale, a humorous comic with unexpected twists and turns.

    #33

    Black and white comic showing a fisherman and a talking fish with an unexpected twist in the dialogue.

    #34

    Cartoon of a bird wearing a donut as a hat, showcasing a hilarious comic with unexpected twists and turns.

    #35

    Couple in bed with woman asking man what he is thinking about in a hilarious comic with unexpected twists.

