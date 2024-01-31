ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, conveying ideas visually is easier than trying to explain them in words. This skill is perfectly exhibited by graphic designer Behzad Nohoseini, who creates simple visuals that cleverly illustrate otherwise complex subjects.

Nohoseini's designs caught over 158K people's attention on Instagram with minimalistic logo-like illustrations that portray anything from cinematic love to different mental health disorders, to life's paradoxes, and much more. So, if you are a fan of this artist's way of thinking and how he manages to encapsulate various topics, make sure to visit his socials for more.

More info: Instagram | displate.com

#1

Film Directors

Film Directors

behzad.nohoseini Report

#2

Cinematic Love

Cinematic Love

behzad.nohoseini Report

#3

University

University

behzad.nohoseini Report

#4

Line Graph

Line Graph

behzad.nohoseini Report

#5

Pencils

Pencils

behzad.nohoseini Report

#6

Movie Titles

Movie Titles

behzad.nohoseini Report

#7

Mental Health

Mental Health

behzad.nohoseini Report

#8

Brain Food

Brain Food

behzad.nohoseini Report

#9

behzad.nohoseini Report

#10

Google Translate

Google Translate

behzad.nohoseini Report

#11

Paradox

Paradox

behzad.nohoseini Report

#12

behzad.nohoseini Report

#13

Shortcuts

Shortcuts

behzad.nohoseini Report

#14

Numbers Change Everything, It’s All About Order

Numbers Change Everything, It's All About Order

behzad.nohoseini Report

#15

behzad.nohoseini Report

#16

Time Spent

Time Spent

behzad.nohoseini Report

#17

Actors

Actors

behzad.nohoseini Report

#18

Playlist

Playlist

behzad.nohoseini Report

#19

Controller Settings

Controller Settings

behzad.nohoseini Report

#20

Move

Move

behzad.nohoseini Report

#21

behzad.nohoseini Report

#22

behzad.nohoseini Report

#23

Wc

Wc

behzad.nohoseini Report

#24

behzad.nohoseini Report

#25

Field Of View

Field Of View

behzad.nohoseini Report

#26

Virtual World

Virtual World

behzad.nohoseini Report

#27

Series

Series

behzad.nohoseini Report

#28

Elon Mask

Elon Mask

behzad.nohoseini Report

#29

behzad.nohoseini Report

#30

Chainless

Chainless

behzad.nohoseini Report

