Sometimes, conveying ideas visually is easier than trying to explain them in words. This skill is perfectly exhibited by graphic designer Behzad Nohoseini, who creates simple visuals that cleverly illustrate otherwise complex subjects.

Nohoseini's designs caught over 158K people's attention on Instagram with minimalistic logo-like illustrations that portray anything from cinematic love to different mental health disorders, to life's paradoxes, and much more. So, if you are a fan of this artist's way of thinking and how he manages to encapsulate various topics, make sure to visit his socials for more.

More info: Instagram | displate.com