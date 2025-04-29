ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has their own standards when it comes to maintaining a clean home. To achieve the desired results, some people adhere to a particular set of rules that they swear by.

Here are some Threads responses to give you a clearer understanding of what we’re referring to. They shared specific ingredients and methods that they have incorporated into their house cleaning routines and are not planning to change anytime soon.

Do you have your go-to non-negotiables? Feel free to share them in the comment boxes below!

#1

A person loading a dishwasher in a kitchen, emphasizing strict cleaning rules. Using the dishwasher is more environmentally friendly and is more sanitary than hand washing because of the extreme heat.

pokeebae , cottonbro studio Report

    #2

    Person drying hair with a towel, wrapped in a white robe, near a plant by a window, emphasizing cleaning routine. Do NOT put wet towels/washcloths or clothes in the hamper. Let them dry first.

    uwondacarter , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    #3

    Towels neatly hanging on hooks, illustrating cleaning rules preferences. Bathing towels are not to used for wiping spills.

    uwondacarter , Kaboompics.com Report

    #4

    Person mopping the floor, highlighting cleaning rules in action. You should vacuum/sweep before mopping. You can’t mop if you haven’t vacuumed all the crumbs and dust.

    hello.itsminji , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    #5

    Person using a wooden toothbrush, illustrating personal cleaning rules and habits. When you are sick you need to get a new toothbrush

    _mk629 , Meruyert Gonullu Report

    #6

    Person putting on rubber gloves for dishwashing, emphasizing cleaning rules with filled sink in background. Not really a cleaning rule but I never go to bed with a dirty kitchen. Nothing starts my day worse than having dishes in the sink or crumbs on the floor. Every day starts with a clean slate because I deserve it

    admartineau , Lisa from Pexels Report

    #7

    Person in a green jacket holding nose, reacting to strong odor, highlighting cleaning rules importance. A clean house doesn’t smell bad. If your house smells, you don’t need air fresheners, you need to find the source of the smell and clean it

    lucymg17 , 8photo Report

    #8

    Person in denim sitting on floor tying shoelace, representing personal cleaning habits. No shoes in the house. Not quite a cleaning rule, but def keeps your house cleaner than if you do wear them inside.

    denisebensonphotography , Natalia Blauth Report

    #9

    Person with broom and dustpan on wooden floor, highlighting cleaning rules. Do not use an indoor broom outside and vice versa

    uwondacarter , cottonbro studio Report

    #10

    Red-haired woman in kitchen wears apron, preparing dough, exemplifying strict cleaning rules. Cleaning up while cooking. Not letting the counter top get messy.

    ereenamathur , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #11

    "Person fluffing a pillow, demonstrating their strict cleaning rules in a tidy bedroom." Making the bed everyday is useless and a waste of time.

    pokeebae , Ron Lach Report

    #12

    Person cleaning shelves in a well-organized room, ensuring everything is spotless and tidy. You clean from top to bottom ALWAYS. That way dust/crumbs/etc fall to the floor before you vacuum and mop.

    pokeebae , cottonbro studio Report

    #13

    Dawn PowerSuds bottles on a kitchen counter, showcasing essential cleaning products with bubbles around. Dawn dish liquid can clean everything. I clean my tub and shower with it.

    infiniteelaine , dawn-dish.com Report

    #14

    Apple cider vinegar bottle with spray bottle and measuring spoon, related to cleaning rules. Vinegar and baking soda together are useless for cleaning.

    bargainmomma87 , Rosana Solis Report

    #15

    A person cleaning a toilet with a brush, a steadfast cleaning rule, and a green cleaning bottle nearby. I will never use “safe non-toxic” ingredients to clean my restroom.
    My restroom will ALWAYS get BLEACH cleaned. I don’t care how toxic it seems lmao

    dalyna.witte , Kaboompics.com Report

    #16

    Young woman mopping kitchen floor, illustrating personal cleaning rules. Learned this from one of my BFFs ... always keep your house "guest ready."

    uwondacarter , SHVETS production Report

    #17

    White vinegar spray and cleaning brush on a dustpan, exemplifying essential cleaning rules. A splash of cleaning vinegar in the dishwasher always makes them so clean!

    pumpsandprotractors , B&M Stores Report

    #18

    Person opening kitchen cabinet, revealing neatly stacked dishes, highlighting cleaning rules. Everything has a spot to be. Don’t put it down… put it AWAY. And put it away where it goes, every time.

    cblack_xo , Cup of Couple Report

    #19

    A person organizes kitchen items on shelves, aligning with cleaning rules. A place for everything and everything in it's place.

    nails_on_a_nickel , RDNE Stock project Report

    #20

    Woman relaxing with headphones and glasses, lying on a bed. My house is clean enough to be healthy and dirty enough to be happy. The operative words being: CLEAN ENOUGH. Martha Stewart does not live in my house. I do.

    witt2457 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #21

    Person tidying a bed, demonstrating essential cleaning rules in a bright bedroom setting. Make the bed first thing every morning. If you do nothing else, that one thing makes your room look neater.

    lori_wyrick7 , cottonbro studio Report

    #22

    Person wearing gloves cleaning a stove top with spray and a cloth, illustrating strict cleaning rules. If you can see it, clean it.

    el_tee_805 , Liliana Drew Report

    #23

    Man washing dishes, demonstrating cleaning rules in a modern kitchen setting. Do the dishes after every single meal.

    _oliviaannan , cottonbro studio Report

    #24

    Lemons and homemade cleaner on a kitchen counter representing cleaning rules. Cleaning the countertops with a solution of 1:10 lemon juice:water, it disinfects your area, smells fresh, does not harm your surface, and you can put your dough right on the counter without any risk of contamination

    chem_love_92 , Precious Plastic Melbourne Report

    #25

    Person mopping a modern kitchen floor, exemplifying strict cleaning rules in a sunlit room. Microfiber towels on the swiffer mop, floor solution in spray bottles spray the floor in sections and mop in S-motions.

    alicen.hope , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #26

    Person applying dish soap to a sponge, illustrating cleaning rules. Sponges are not used to clean countertops. Never.

    thatdaaamngretta , Kampus Production Report

    #27

    Cat sitting on a wooden table in a cozy room, reflecting personal cleaning rules for pet areas. If you’re letting your pets on your countertops/tables, your house is never actually clean.

    pokeebae , Jasmine Pang Report

    #28

    Hand dusting a wooden countertop, emphasizing strict cleaning rules. Swiffers suck.

    debpittsburgh , Liliana Drew Report

    #29

    Person cleaning a window wearing goggles and a mask, illustrating strict cleaning rules. Deep clean ALWAYS. It’s more important to actually be clean than to look clean. Top to bottom left to right

    fanslygirl69 , CDC Report

    #30

    Yellow gloved hand cleaning white sink basin diligently. Toilets and sink get cleaned every day!

    elizabethera , Kaboompics.com Report

    #31

    A woman tidying a bed, illustrating strict cleaning rules with a blue comforter and neutral bedroom decor. Deep clean my house before travelling. Include empty the laundry basket, change the bedshee, mop the floor, clean the fridge and trash out.

    sitabiantiara , Slaapwijsheid.nl Report

    #32

    Hands washing in a sink under running water, illustrating personal cleaning rules. Washing my hands prior to emptying the dishwasher or taking clothes out of the dryer. If it’s clean, it’s going to stay clean!

    pamelap.realestate , Anna Shvets Report

    #33

    Woman cleaning oven with gloves and spray bottle, highlighting strict cleaning rules. Clean as you go.
    Whether dishes, dinner, clutter, etc little tasks throughout the day so that there's not a seemingly insurmountable task at the end of the day.

    _lighter.days_ , Liliana Drew Report

    #34

    Under-sink area with plumbing and a trash bin, illustrating strict home cleaning rules. I clean my garbage can and wipe down my dust pan with disinfectant wipes

    officialchriaunab , Meruyert Gonullu Report

    #35

    Person putting on yellow gloves near a blue cleaning sponge, symbolizing strict cleaning rules. Cleaning with gloves on changed my life.
    I didn’t realize how much I avoided cleaning things because I didn’t want to get my hands in there, or because my hands would smell like the cleaning products afterwards. Gloves change the whole thing. I just get a box of vinyl ones and it lasts me a while.

    alexamc26 , Jonathan Borba Report

    #36

    Person joyfully cleaning, wearing red overalls, holding a mop in a bright living room. Put on music and clean nonstop for one song. It’s amazing how much you can get done!

    kimlovey3 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #37

    Person cleaning a window with a spray bottle, illustrating strict cleaning rules. A mixture of Dawn, vinegar, and water will clean and disinfect anything.

    prompterchick , Liliana Drew Report

    #38

    Person loading dishes into a dishwasher, illustrating a cleaning rule. Dishwashers use hotter water and much less water than hand washing. Dishes are more sanitized in a dishwasher.

    mfrancij , Daiga Ellaby Report

    #39

    Windex Multi-Task wipes packet on a table, used for cleaning rules people might never budge on. Windex is a universal cleaning chemical…used for anything and everything

    kimraimondi , AFL-CIO America's Unions Report

    #40

    Folded clothes on a yellow chair next to a drying rack, reflecting personal cleaning rules. The chairdrobe is allowed, but if you can’t see the back of the chairdrobe, it is time to organise.

    synesthesiac , Nik Report

    #41

    Person wearing gloves washing dishes, illustrating unyielding cleaning rules. DO NOT ADD DISHES TO THE SINK WHILE IM WASHING THEM. I HAVE A SYSTEM.

    sophiabienke , Getty Images Report

    #42

    If you maintenance clean just a little bit each day you rarely have to do giant deep cleans!

    emilygallagherrogers Report

    #43

    Do a 10-minute reset every night—waking up to a clean space makes such a difference! Plus, it keeps the mess from piling up.

    thelizzieann Report

    #44

    Organized desk with laptop, headphones, and decorative lights, showcasing cleaning rules in home office setup. MAKE YOUR SPACE PRETTY AND PERSONAL. It makes you feel more motivated to keep it nice because YOU did it, it’s yours.

    synesthesiac , vadim kaipov Report

    #45

    Bottle of Johnson's baby oil, a common choice in essential cleaning rules. If you’re out of metal polish baby oil is a good fill in

    mlucero82 , roemspzoo Report

    #46

    Person organizing kitchen cabinet, demonstrating cleaning rules. Don’t put it down, put it away.

    themaceyheim , Meruyert Gonullu Report

    #47

    Person folding laundry, reflecting unique cleaning rules. Fold the laundry as the dryer finishes.

    _oliviaannan , Annushka Ahuja Report

    #48

    A person loading laundry into a washing machine, following a strict cleaning rule. Start with laundry and dishes

    mackenzie.hawks , RDNE Stock project Report

    #49

    Person collapsed on a couch with a vacuum cleaner, illustrating strict cleaning rules in a humorous context. As with most things, the hardest thing about cleaning is starting.

    rexracergram , RDNE Stock project Report

    #50

    Person sweeping a sunlit kitchen floor, illustrating strict cleaning rules. A rule I learned from a mother figure in my life is sweep once a week per person living in the household: so 3 ppl means 3 times a week should be sufficient.

    mamazdollz , Ron Lach Report

    #51

    I shop once a week and I clean out my refrigerator before I put in the new stuff .

    omawumiobozuwa Report

    #52

    Wipes. I do largely try to be environmentally friendly, and wipes are not, but as a solo dweller with intense periods of inertia, wipes keep me in control of my space.

    synesthesiac Report

    #53

    Cleaning the stove after cooking. People hate when I do it but I cannot stand crumbs and sticking residue

    _amancie Report

    #54

    Single use clorox toilet scrubbies. I know it’s bad for the environment but I am so grossed out at the thought of the icky brush just sitting there being reused for months.

    tritchalyssa Report

    #55

    As an Southeast Asian, it's compulsary that we remove our outdoor shoes and slippers as we enter the house. Keeps our house cleaner so we don't have to overdo cleaning and can get a clean house with minimal cleaning.

    themarrrceline Report

    #56

    If you do the dishes you gotta clean the whole kitchen!

    ms.angel111 Report

    #57

    Shower towels must be washed hot (60-90)

    karinareitm Report

    #58

    You don’t have to clean everything spotless everyday, but you do have to pick up after yourself to maintain the cleanliness.

    mss_nthng13 Report

    #59

    Wood cutting boards should be cleaned then sprinkle baking soda and lemon juice

    _madelynnnnnn Report

    #60

    The less you own, the less you don’t have to clean. People get overwhelmed by the mess, by having so much that they don’t feel like washing the dishes or washing clothes. Then it piles up. I keep 2 of every dish. It’s just me. I don’t need 20 bowls, cups plates, mugs etc.

    morenadelrio11 Report

    #61

    Man sitting on bed, using phone, amidst a tidy room, representing personal cleaning rules. Do not sit on your bed in “street clothes.”

    staceyaltherr , Ivan Samkov Report

    #62

    Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets package on store shelf, highlighting thin eraser cleaning solution. Mr. Clean. MAGIC. ERASERS. For anything. Especially if you have kids.

    littleswisschalet , A Yee Report

    #63

    My cleaning lady is awesome and I love her. She makes my life better. She comes every other Thursday, and our house never gets out of control

    daxifamily_ Report

    #64

    Bleach will forever be my best friend.

    officialchachipaulino Report

    #65

    You do not mop the bathroom with the same mop head you mop the rest of your house with!

    lauralomelil Report

    #66

    I scrub the food off my dishes before loading the dishwasher. Everyone says this is a waste nowadays, but my Grandma always told me to do it. Plus, when we moved into our house, the previous homeowners were clearly not scrubbers and the dishwasher was disgusting. I found crab cartilage stuck in the sprayers.

    mulberrytreats Report

    #67

    Person wearing yellow gloves, cleaning a floor with a blue cloth, illustrating strict cleaning rules. Never use a mop to clean the floor. Always on your hands and knees and rinse the cloth frequently.

    murdoch_denise , Karolina Grabowska Report

    #68

    The dish towel is for clean dish drying only. It is NOT for drying hands or wiping the water spots off the counter!

    potomac_valley_candle Report

    #69

    You have to keep moving to get it done. The moment you sit down.. even for a split second.. it’s all over, productivity out the window.

    shaynotchea Report

    #70

    Wash your food containers / dishes at the office immediately after use & before you come home!

    britny_xo Report

    #71

    Cordless vacuum cleaner forever!

    lana.creates Report

    #72

    I have to wash my floors with dish detergent & bleach at least 3 times a week. Water & fabuloso does nothing for me. I want to be able to EAT off my floors.

    stuckupluck Report

    #73

    Cleaning on Thursdays no matter how busy or exhausted I am. My weekends are for fun and relaxing. Cleaning doesn't call into either category.

    allureofnapping Report

    #74

    Always clean the sole of the indoor slippers after cleaning the floors

    ananegoescu Report

    #75

    Employ a cleaner. It's unrealistic to be a full time working single mum and be expected to keep on top of housekeeping

    sophiedawes1 Report

    #76

    I clean the bath and shower whilst stood in it, naked. Then I shower!

    libbicoldicott Report

    #77

    Need separate sponges for cleaning the sink, super dirty pans, and not as dirty items. I cannot cross contaminate. No sponges on counters

    kristenndec Report

    #78

    Socks and underwear should not be washed with any other laundry and must be washed and dried on hot.

    ele_walker Report

