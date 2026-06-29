Artist Carves Tiny Architectural Models Of Ancient And Classical Buildings Into Solid Stone (38 New Pics)
Some artists create sculptures, while Matthew Simmonds seems to carve entire worlds into stone. The artist, who has years of experience as an architectural stone carver, creates miniature architectural spaces filled with arches, columns, stairways, domes, and quiet interiors that feel almost impossible to shape by hand. His works often look like fragments of ancient temples, cathedrals, or hidden sacred spaces, all revealed inside solid blocks of stone.
Bored Panda readers may remember Simmonds from a feature we published years ago, and since then, he has continued to refine his remarkable craft. His newer pieces further explore the relationship between sculpture, architecture, light, and imagination, inviting viewers to look closely at every opening, shadow, and carved detail.
Scroll down to see some of his latest miniature architectural sculptures, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that impressed you the most.
More info: Instagram | mattsimmonds.com
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“Proscaenium”
“Faxe limestone from Denmark is a fossilised coral-based stone with its own very unique quality. This piece immediately suggested to me the sense of something very old, a decaying grandeur, and I immediately wanted to contrast the roughness of the material with a very clear and precise statement in the architectural composition.
Inspired by the impressive limestone Roman ruins of the Levant, notably at Jerash and Baalbek, this sculpture references the stage of a Roman theatre, with its ornamental Scaenae Frons, a columned backdrop to the stage often built on several levels.
Faxe limestone, height 45cm.”
“Windows 22”
“Carved from a single piece of limestone, height 116cm.”
“Windows 26”
“From top left to bottom right the panel subjects are:
-A view into a rotunda
-The Aztec Sun Stone
-A wasp-in-a-box
-A tribute to Piranesi's Prison series
-A Gresley A4 steam locomotive
-The doorway to to the Unfinished Chapels, Batalha monastery
-A pair of figures from the Camera Santa, Oviedo Cathedral
-A temple from Bayon, Cambodia
-Muqarnas from the Alhambra palace,
-The Apollo lunar module
-The Neue Wache, Berlin
-Limestone, 50 X 50 X depth 10cm”
“Tivoli III”
“My first excercise in making a sculpture of a single space from two pieces of stone
Carrara marble, height 25cm.”
“Window III”
Faxe limestone, 2026
Height 31cm
“Rotunda V”
“This small sculpture is based on a work I made years ago actually in a sand sculpture symposium, where I dug under the surface to form this space, although here the forms are finer and more refined than I was able to achieve in sand.
Designed either to stand on a flat surface or to be wall-mounted.
Limestone, 22cm x 22cm x 8cm.”
“Arezzo”
“Arezzo,” the last in the Cities of Tuscany series, inspired by the Romanesque church of Santa Maria della Pieve, with its raised choir over the crypt.
Carrara marble, height 36cm”
“Firenze”
“Firenze,” the third sculpture in the series Cities of Tuscany, commissioned for the restaurant Toscano on board the new cruise ship Allura.
The work is heavily inspired by the portico of the Renaissance Pazzi chapel in the cloister of Santa Croce church.
Carrara marble, height 37cm”
“Siena”
“The second in the Cities of Tuscany series. This is inspired by the interior of the cathedral, in particular showing a detail of the unique geometry of the aisle vaulting created by the unusual hexagonal crossing. It also pays reference to Nicola Pisano's pulpit.
Carrara marble, height 36cm”
“Pisa”
“First of four sculptures in a new series "Cities of Tuscany" commissioned for the restaurant Toscano on board the new cruise ship Allura, sister ship to the Vista, for which I made the "Four Classical Studies".
The sculptures will each refer to the architecture of four different Tuscan cities. The first, "Pisa", is inspired by Pisan Romanesque architecture, taking elements from both the cathedral's tower and baptistry.
Carrara marble, height 37cm”
“Window II”
Limestone, height 32cm.
“Reverse Plan: Bamberg Cathedral”
“This is similar to my “Elevation” series, although here using the church plan as a starting point. These works are unusual in that they represent real historical buildings, in this case Bamberg Cathedral in Germany. Possibly the first in a series, this piece explores the relationship between the two-dimensional architectural plan drawing and its projection into three dimensional space.
Limestone, height 51cm.”
“Arbulatory Iv”
“Ambulatory IV,” the third sculpture in the Four Gothic Tales series. Here I'm looking to express something of the grandeur of the great French cathedrals, with an emphasis on the vertical and an overall simplicity of design.
Limestone, height 39cm.”
“Tuscan”
“The last in the series, “Four Classical Studies: Tuscan.” I've given this more of a Renaissance expression, as Tuscan is the most recent of the orders to have been developed. Plus a couple of shots of all four of the guys together before they set sail
Statuary marble, height 37cm.”
“Four Classical Studies: Corinthian”
“Corinthian is the classical order I've generally been using the most, as it tends to evoke a good presence and feeling of power. In keeping with that thought this sculpture moves on to a more Imperial Roman expression compared to the previous two.
Statuary marble, height 37cm.”
“Single Helix III”
“Inspired by Arne Jacobsen's suspended staircase in the Royal SAS hotel in Copenhagen, this was perhaps technically a little ambitious for its scale. I wouldn't mind making a new work based on this but a little larger!
Limestone, 2021, height 21cm.”
“Model Of Temple Bar, London”
“Not strictly a sculpture, but rather a model of an actual building, this was commissioned in 2006 to mark the return of Christopher Wren’s Temple Bar to the city of London, and is currently in the Guildhall, London.
Temple Bar was originally built as a ceremonial gateway to the city of London, but was removed in the late Victorian era when the road where it stood was widened to accommodate heavier traffic. For many years it stood as the entrance to the Theobalds Park estate to the North of London, but fell into ruin when parts of the estate’s lands were sold. In 2004 It was dismantled, restored, and now forms the entrance to Paternoster Square next to St Paul’s Cathedral.
This model was commissioned by the Temple Bar Trust, the charity that raised the funds for the gate’s translocation, as a gift to the Corporation of London. It was carved in a single piece of New Marfil limestone, a finely grained stone which allowed for the working of some of the very small detailing required.
Limestone, height 52cm with base.”
“Undercroft II”
“The last of the Four Gothic Tales. Partly inspired by the cellar of the tithe barn in Provins, near Paris and the crypt of Rochester Cathedral, England.
The use of a series of repetitive architectural elements is intended to give the sense that the space could continue beyond the confines of the stone.
Limestone, height 26cm.”
“Stepwell”
Faxe limestone, height 39cm
“Mirror Study”
“Essay In Baroque Space Iv”
Carrara marble, height 37.5cm
“Tempietto”
“Inspired by Renaissance drawings of the ideal church, in this piece I've tried to convey the sense of a whole architectural interior imprinted in the stone
Carrara marble, 40cm.”
“Gothic Passage With Sedilia”
“A newly finished small commissioned work, "Gothic Passage with Sedilia". Sedilia simply means seats in Latin, and in religious architecture refers to a series of alcoves with seats often set into the walls of Gothic churches.
This sculpture explores in a purposefully simple way a balance of symmetry and assymmetry, and of interior and exterior space, as a passage moves up through the stone between two repeating worlds on either side.
2025, limestone - Height 20cm”
“A Light In Dark Places”
“In this sculpture a Gothic vaulted space with a single tall window is concealed behind a series of arches. Inspired by the Founder’s Chapel of Batalha monastery, Portugal, this work explores the unique geometry of the vaulting in that building that transfers from the octagonal inner space to the square outer wall.
Medieval church buildings can convey a deep sense of spirituality and higher meaning, despite also being symbols of power and authority from a time marked by inequality and strict hierarchies. Nevertheless, through the skills, imagination and passion of the craftspeople that built and adorned them they could express the more profound human aspirations and a connection with the divine. They remind us how important the appreciation of beauty, both inner and outer, is as a refuge to uplift the human spirit and transcend us into a space beyond the everyday world in darker times plagued by worry and uncertainty.
Limestone, height 42cm”
“That Which Remains”
“Creating a fragment of a repeating pattern of identical classical domed spaces, this sculpture is more open than most and is conceived without any particular front or back, to be viewed from any angle.
Statuary marble, height 34 cm.”
“Rotunda Iv”
“This recent sculpture explores a series of interconnected circular spaces around a central colonnaded space. I have left more than usual of the natural stone surface so that it’s possible to see the original form of the rock in its entirety, creating the idea of the natural solid stone and the architectural space as two separate and complete worlds coexisting.
Carrara marble, height 17.5cm.”
“Chapter House V”
“My latest work, “Chapter House V,” based on the unique architectural form of the English and Scottish Gothic cathedral chapter houses.
Limestone, height 32cm.”
“Essay In Baroque Space III”
Carrara marble, height 25cm.
“Lonja”
“The second in the series Four Gothic Tales. The lonja is a type of Gothic market hall seen in Spain, typically a simple squared space often with elaborate vaulting carried by slender columns.
Limestone, height 36cm.”
“Four Classical Studies: Ionic”
“The second in a series of sculptures commissioned for the cruise ship Vista, “Four Classical Studies: Ionic.”
Statuary marble, height 36.5cm.”
“Four Classical Studies: Doric”
“One in a series of four sculptures commissioned for a restaurant onboard the new Oceania cruise ship Vista. The four pieces had to fit within a certain size format, and are quite narrow for their height. This lead me to decide to carry out a project I first had an idea for many years ago, a series of simple compositions each in one of the different classical orders, with the idea to bring out something of the unique qualities of each order. This is the first, “Four Classical Studies: Doric.”
Statuary marble, height 37cm.”
“Remnant Of Kings”
“This small sculpture was commissioned as a birthday present for a fellow of King's College, Cambridge, and represents a fragment of John Wastell's spectacular fan-vaulted ceiling from King's College Chapel, from 1515
Limestone, height 15cm.”
“Basilica Vii”
“The first in a series of four sculptures “Four Gothic Tales,” commissioned for a new hotel, now on their way to the client.
In this piece I've been inspired by the earliest Gothic architecture in the Isle-de-France region.
Limestone, height 31cm.”
“Byzantium: Study”
Carrara marble, height 30cm
“Basilica Vi”
“The second of two sculptures delivered recently to the same client. I miss them all when they go away, but some more than others. This is one of those!
Carrara marble, height 34cm.”
“Cathedral: Study”
Carrara marble, height 41cm
“Part Of Chapter House Iv”
Limestone, height 17cm
“Ambulatory V”
“I wanted to keep the architectural detailing quite bold and simple here, despite the space being on two levels. This was in part inspired by the simple Romanesque interior of St John's chapel in the tower of London.
Faxe limestone, 2026, height 52cm.”