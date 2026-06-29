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Some artists create sculptures, while Matthew Simmonds seems to carve entire worlds into stone. The artist, who has years of experience as an architectural stone carver, creates miniature architectural spaces filled with arches, columns, stairways, domes, and quiet interiors that feel almost impossible to shape by hand. His works often look like fragments of ancient temples, cathedrals, or hidden sacred spaces, all revealed inside solid blocks of stone.

Bored Panda readers may remember Simmonds from a feature we published years ago, and since then, he has continued to refine his remarkable craft. His newer pieces further explore the relationship between sculpture, architecture, light, and imagination, inviting viewers to look closely at every opening, shadow, and carved detail.

Scroll down to see some of his latest miniature architectural sculptures, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that impressed you the most.

More info: Instagram | mattsimmonds.com