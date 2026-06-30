Score At Least 21/24 In This Saturday Morning Cartoon Trivia From The 1960s To The 2000s

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Remember waking up early just to park yourself right in front of the TV? Whether your childhood belonged to Hanna-Barbera masterpieces like The Flintstones, slapstick icons like Tom and Jerry, or millennial favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants, Saturday morning cartoons were pure magic. From retro animated series to radical 90s superhero teams, these shows defined entire generations of pop culture.

In this ultimate cartoon trivia challenge, we will test your memory of classic Saturday morning cartoons from the 1960s all the way up to the 2000s. Can you recognize all these legendary animated characters, catchphrases, and iconic scenes? Prove your knowledge of classic animation history and see if you can score a perfect 24/24!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Vika Glitter