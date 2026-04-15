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Mads Peter Iversen doesn’t just photograph landscapes; he builds entire moods around them. Based in Denmark, the full-time photographer is drawn to places that already feel larger than life, from Iceland and the Faroe Islands to Norway, Italy, the British Isles, and the quieter corners of his home country. But what makes his work stand out isn’t just the scale of the locations. It’s the way he turns them into something cinematic, whether he’s capturing a mountain reflected in still water, a stormy coastline at golden hour, or a Milky Way sky stretching above an otherwise silent scene.

That cinematic quality makes a lot of sense once you learn more about his background. Iversen’s influences range from fantasy epics and action films to video games and Scandinavian minimalism, and those references seem to echo throughout his photography. Some images feel dramatic and almost otherworldly, while others lean into softness, calm, and atmosphere. He’s just as interested in awe as he is in serenity, and that balance gives his portfolio a striking emotional range.

Scroll down to explore some of his stunning shots, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that transport you somewhere else entirely.

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