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Mads Peter Iversen doesn’t just photograph landscapes; he builds entire moods around them. Based in Denmark, the full-time photographer is drawn to places that already feel larger than life, from Iceland and the Faroe Islands to Norway, Italy, the British Isles, and the quieter corners of his home country. But what makes his work stand out isn’t just the scale of the locations. It’s the way he turns them into something cinematic, whether he’s capturing a mountain reflected in still water, a stormy coastline at golden hour, or a Milky Way sky stretching above an otherwise silent scene.

That cinematic quality makes a lot of sense once you learn more about his background. Iversen’s influences range from fantasy epics and action films to video games and Scandinavian minimalism, and those references seem to echo throughout his photography. Some images feel dramatic and almost otherworldly, while others lean into softness, calm, and atmosphere. He’s just as interested in awe as he is in serenity, and that balance gives his portfolio a striking emotional range.

Scroll down to explore some of his stunning shots, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that transport you somewhere else entirely.

More info: mpiphoto.dk | mpiphoto.dk | youtube.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

Location: Trælanipa, Faroe Islands

Mads Peter Iversen Report

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Photography is also only part of what he does. Before going full-time in 2016, Iversen studied educational philosophy, worked as a teacher, and spent years coaching gymnastics, all experiences that still shape how he approaches the medium today. Through his website and YouTube channel, he shares breakdowns of composition, light, and editing, treating landscape photography not just as a finished image, but as a full creative process.
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    #2

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

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    #3

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Wadden Sea, Denmark

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    #4

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Mt. Fuji, Japan

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    #5

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

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    9points
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    #6

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark
    Description: “A beautiful night under the stars. The main mission was to capture the spring Milky Way and we found this beautiful old mill as a foreground. We actually have a decent amount of these mills standing around in the Danish landscapes.”

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    #7

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Dolomites, Italy

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    #8

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Háifoss waterfall, Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    9points
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    #9

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Tuscany, Italy

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    #10

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Lake Bled, Slovenia

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    #11

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Drangarnir, Faroe Islands

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    7points
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    #12

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Reynisdrangar sea stacks, Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    7points
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    #13

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

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    #14

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Greenland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

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    #15

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Valensole, France

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    #16

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

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    #17

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    6points
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    #18

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Slovenia

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    6points
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    #19

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

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    6points
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    #20

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Norway

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    5points
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    #21

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Tuscany, Italy

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #22

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Podere Belvedere, Tuscany, Italy

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #23

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Kalsoy, Faroe Islands

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #24

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Stokksnes, Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #25

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Syvårssøerne (Seven-Years Lakes), Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #26

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #27

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Lake District, United Kingdom

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #28

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Drangarnir, Faroe Islands

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    5points
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    #29

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark
    Description: “When a big 22-degree halo showed on the sky and me and a photo buddy was out scouting the scouting trip turned into a photoshoot. We were in an area with a few small trees spaced out enough to be able to separate them. I got some absolutely EPIC photos!”

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #30

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Stonehenge, Salisbury Plain, United Kingdom

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #31

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Dolomites, Italy

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #32

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Stuðlagill Canyon, Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #33

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Greenland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #34

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #35

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Northern Jutland, Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #36

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Limfjorden, Denmark

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    4points
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    #37

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #38

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #39

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Slettestrand, Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #40

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #41

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Denmark

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    4points
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    #42

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

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    #43

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Stockholm, Sweden
    Description: “The “bright nights” have been going for some weeks, which means the season of noctilucent clouds, also known as ‘night-shining clouds’ or just short NLC’s has begun. NLC’s form around 80km up in the mesosphere and are the highest clouds we know of. During the summer, because the sun doesn’t go too far below the horizon, the sun lights up these clouds from underneath giving them an ethereal and “unnatural” glow. Furthermore, the clouds can have some absolutely gorgeous structures, which makes them very characteristic.”

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    #44

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    3points
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    #45

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Kalsoy, Faroe Islands

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    3points
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    #46

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Drangarnir sea stacks, Iceland

    Mads Peter Iversen Report

    3points
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    #47

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Lake Bled, Slovenia

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    3points
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    #48

    Mads Peter Iversen Captured 48 Landscape Photos That Feel Like Scenes From A Fantasy Film

    Location: Scottish Highlands

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    2points
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