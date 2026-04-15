This Photographer Captured 48 Stunning Views From Iceland, The Faroes, And Beyond
Mads Peter Iversen doesn’t just photograph landscapes; he builds entire moods around them. Based in Denmark, the full-time photographer is drawn to places that already feel larger than life, from Iceland and the Faroe Islands to Norway, Italy, the British Isles, and the quieter corners of his home country. But what makes his work stand out isn’t just the scale of the locations. It’s the way he turns them into something cinematic, whether he’s capturing a mountain reflected in still water, a stormy coastline at golden hour, or a Milky Way sky stretching above an otherwise silent scene.
That cinematic quality makes a lot of sense once you learn more about his background. Iversen’s influences range from fantasy epics and action films to video games and Scandinavian minimalism, and those references seem to echo throughout his photography. Some images feel dramatic and almost otherworldly, while others lean into softness, calm, and atmosphere. He’s just as interested in awe as he is in serenity, and that balance gives his portfolio a striking emotional range.
Scroll down to explore some of his stunning shots, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that transport you somewhere else entirely.
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Location: Trælanipa, Faroe Islands
Photography is also only part of what he does. Before going full-time in 2016, Iversen studied educational philosophy, worked as a teacher, and spent years coaching gymnastics, all experiences that still shape how he approaches the medium today. Through his website and YouTube channel, he shares breakdowns of composition, light, and editing, treating landscape photography not just as a finished image, but as a full creative process.
Location: Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy
Location: Wadden Sea, Denmark
Location: Mt. Fuji, Japan
Location: Denmark
Location: Denmark
Description: “A beautiful night under the stars. The main mission was to capture the spring Milky Way and we found this beautiful old mill as a foreground. We actually have a decent amount of these mills standing around in the Danish landscapes.”
Location: Dolomites, Italy
Location: Háifoss waterfall, Iceland
Location: Tuscany, Italy
Location: Lake Bled, Slovenia
Location: Drangarnir, Faroe Islands
Location: Reynisdrangar sea stacks, Iceland
Location: Denmark
Location: Greenland
Location: Valensole, France
Location: Denmark
Location: Denmark
Location: Slovenia
Location: Denmark
Location: Norway
Location: Tuscany, Italy
Location: Podere Belvedere, Tuscany, Italy
Location: Kalsoy, Faroe Islands
Location: Stokksnes, Iceland
Location: Syvårssøerne (Seven-Years Lakes), Denmark
Location: Denmark
Location: Lake District, United Kingdom
Location: Drangarnir, Faroe Islands
Location: Denmark
Description: “When a big 22-degree halo showed on the sky and me and a photo buddy was out scouting the scouting trip turned into a photoshoot. We were in an area with a few small trees spaced out enough to be able to separate them. I got some absolutely EPIC photos!”
Location: Stonehenge, Salisbury Plain, United Kingdom
Location: Dolomites, Italy
Location: Stuðlagill Canyon, Iceland
Location: Greenland
Location: Denmark
Location: Northern Jutland, Denmark
Location: Limfjorden, Denmark
Location: Denmark
Location: Iceland
Location: Slettestrand, Denmark
Location: Denmark
Location: Denmark
Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Description: “The “bright nights” have been going for some weeks, which means the season of noctilucent clouds, also known as ‘night-shining clouds’ or just short NLC’s has begun. NLC’s form around 80km up in the mesosphere and are the highest clouds we know of. During the summer, because the sun doesn’t go too far below the horizon, the sun lights up these clouds from underneath giving them an ethereal and “unnatural” glow. Furthermore, the clouds can have some absolutely gorgeous structures, which makes them very characteristic.”
Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland
Location: Kalsoy, Faroe Islands
Location: Drangarnir sea stacks, Iceland
Location: Lake Bled, Slovenia
Location: Scottish Highlands