I Made A Christmas Star Inspired Fluid Art, So Here's A Tutorial For An Acrylic Pouring Reverse Flower Dip

ADVERTISEMENT

In this acrylic pouring video, I’m using the Reverse Flower Dip technique to create a fluid art bloom inspired by the Christmas Star – Poinsettia, Božična zvezda in Slovenian language.

Reverse flower dip is one of my favorite methods because it combines surprise, flow, and gentle control. Every reveal is a small moment of magic — unpredictable, organic, and deeply satisfying to watch.

This video is perfect if you love:

✨ fluid art flowers

✨ relaxing and therapeutic painting

✨ acrylic pouring techniques

✨ slow, mesmerizing art processes

If you enjoy fluid art, acrylic pouring, and creative experiments, feel free to like, comment, and subscribe to Fiona Art for more relaxing art videos.

🎨 *MIXING PAINTS – Learn My Favorite Recipes!*

🇪🇺 *EU Products: • (208) My pouring medium recipe – Products …

🇺🇸 *USA Products: • Master the Reverse Flower Dip Technique: P…

✨ *JOIN my YouTube Membership* for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, early access, and other artful perks:

🔗 Click here to join / @fiona-art

🖼️ *WANT TO OWN A PIECE OF MY ART?*

If you see a painting you love, it might be available!

💌 Email me at *zemljicr@gmail.com* for pricing and details.

📱 *LET’S CONNECT!*

👤 Facebook: Fiona's Art Box / fionas-art-box-479552109242554

📸 Instagram: @fionaacrylic / fionaacrylic

—

⚠️ *SAFETY DISCLAIMER:*

Always follow the instructions and safety guidelines of your paint and medium manufacturers. I share my methods for inspiration, but I can't be held responsible for how you choose to use your materials.

Please stay safe and use proper protection when working with art supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

🚫 *IMPORTANT:*

All content on this channel is protected. Do not use my videos, photos, or artwork without my permission.

More info: youtu.be | paypal.me

RELATED:

Christmas Star Inspired Fluid Art – Acrylic Pouring Reverse Flower Dip