Sherlock Holmes, brilliantly portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, says in the very first episode of the Sherlock TV series: "You think. It's annoying." Well, the great detective had his quirks, which, ultimately, only his closest friend could actually tolerate - but in real life, friendships and relationships sometimes end for truly childish reasons.

So, let me ask you - are you ready for today's collection of the weirdest, funniest, and sometimes truly eye-opening reasons why women actually cut off men? Even if you're not, you're welcome anyway - it's really interesting, just believe me!

More info: TikTok

#1

Young woman smiling while applying makeup with a brush, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy concept. he told me if i wore makeup around him again he was gonna put water on my face and i blocked him

julizzzle

Bi.Felicia
Bi.Felicia
Bi.Felicia
Community Member
52 minutes ago

This is a very legit reason, dude threatened her with physical a*****t if she wore makeup against his wishes, while in his presence. Gtfoh!

    #2

    Young man holding menu and talking to woman at outdoor cafe, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. Complaining about how much he spent on dates I didn’t even ask for…

    sozins_comet1

    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    This is neither a cringe or childish reason to dump someone.

    #3

    Laptop screen displaying Roblox sign-up page with various game thumbnails in a bright indoor setting. He spent over 1k on roblox but couldn’t buy me flowers

    evilclit22

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How does one spend 1k on video games? Must be very bad at it.

    It all started with a video on the TikTok account @j.paigee_, who once asked netizens: "What was your most childish reason to cut off a man?" Well, the overwhelming number of comments that poured in included some completely humorous and frivolous ones, as well as some quite revealing ones that many men should really pay attention to.

    In fact, even if you've been in a relationship for a long time or married for many years, this doesn't mean you can relax and ignore everything. Quite the opposite, in fact - life can throw us surprises at any stage.
    #4

    A young couple sitting close in a theater, sharing popcorn, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. He asked me to go to the movies. I bought the tickets on my phone. They were $28 but he only sent me $20. My ex would’ve sent me $100

    Ayris

    #5

    Young woman enjoying pink ice cream cone outdoors, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. He called me “big money” because I paid for ice cream

    MaKayla

    #6

    Man standing in a public restroom wearing shorts and a tank top, facing a urinal against a tiled wall. He peed in the garden instead of going to the toilet

    Stella

    Alexia
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    I get that if you are somewhere in the wild with no toilet around, but.... in someone's garden??

    If we consider the various red flags for women in the dating stage, here, when potential partners are just getting to know each other and making initial judgments about each other, the main reasons that can turn the woman off can be insufficient emotional engagement, being a little too private, or expecting the lady to "do all the work."

    Often, the most problematic things are well-disguised on the first date and only become apparent over time. "Red flags are often obvious - he's verbally a**sive or physically aggressive - but it's the more subtle ones we miss," this dedicated article at Psychology Today claims.

    By the way, we also have a collection of similar subtle red flags while dating, so please take a look at it as well.
    #7

    Woman reacting with shock to a message on her phone, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy in dating scenarios. I told him not to call me after 10pm. He called me at 9:56. I answered and hung up on him at 10pm and blocked him

    Imdavendrew

    #8

    Person wearing glasses and a cap smiling joyfully, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy in casual urban setting. He told me he’s a rapper at 41 😃

    Kamil Law Student

    #9

    Smartphone displaying Snapchat login screen on wooden table, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. He uses filters with lashes on Snapchat😭

    SUCCESS

    It's a completely different story when a woman leaves a relationship with a man she actually loves and has been with for quite some time. For example, this article on Marriage.com lists among the main reasons that the man may have lost interest in the woman, allegations of cheating, and that "both could have grown out of love."

    In total, 17 different possible reasons are listed there, and for each, there are useful and reasonable recommendations on how to cope.

    But these, you must admit, are more complex issues, rooted in long-term relationships, profound differences in mentality, and problems with living together. Here, in our selection today, we're more likely to hear stories of how literally one careless action or word cost the man the entire probable relationship.

    #10

    Young man eating noodles at a table outdoors, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy with avocado reference. he woke up at 6am and ate noodles with a can soda. it was just too much for me

    elajahjanae

    #11

    Young man sitting on a park bench smiling while using a smartphone, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. 300 follower , 2k following

    conmij

    #12

    Three slices of toasted bread topped with mashed and sliced avocado seasoned with seeds and herbs on a plate. I told him I made avocado toast, he asked me what’s an avocado 😭😭

    Patrice

    Whether it's a bad joke or poor personal hygiene (yes, sometimes this happens even on a first date), offensive behavior, or exposing yourself to be too stingy (even in small ways), as we can see, literally anything can be the reason for the end of a relationship that hasn't even started yet.

    But even if you behave impeccably, are a true model of elegance, and are ready to throw money around, this is far from a guarantee that the date won't be your last. After all, as the wise old saying goes, you can't command your heart! That's life, and you just have to accept it.
    #13

    Red-haired woman sitting in a car looking frustrated, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy in relationships. "Come pick me up" ... *blocked*

    Jaz J

    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    did you agree to pick them up, or was it out of the blue? were y'all agreeing to meet? i think this one needs more context-

    #14

    Woman with red nails holding multiple hundred dollar bills, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy concept. He said “damn u got your ownn apartment ok big money” blocked him immediately

    mado

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Same "big money" as the ice cream? Was he dating both at the same time? Or is this just a dumb replacement for "money bags"?

    #15

    Assorted hair extensions of various colors and textures displayed on shelves in a beauty supply setting. He was laughing at my mothers wig 😭

    Samwin Stickills

    Be that as it may, we sincerely believe that this collection of opinions and stories can be both informative and entertaining reading for people of all genders. Ultimately, you can simply sympathize with some hapless dates, and, who knows, maybe add your own similar story in the comments below…

    #16

    Woman holding a microphone smiling during a live performance, representing childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. he had a weird hatred for beyoncé like he constantly brought it up

    z

    Paul C
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    My wife has an irrational hatred of a certain member of the royal family (no, not the obvious one). If she ever brings it up (happens occasionally), I reply that he speaks very highly of her. She then realises it's silly to hate someone irrationally. Until the next time.

    #17

    Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant exterior under clear blue sky, featuring signage and outdoor patio area. Told me he was the head chef at his restaurant.. Buffalo Wild Wings was the restaurant

    indee500L

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Not Gordon Ramsey status, but a respectable career accomplishment

    #18

    Woman looking upset while man tries to comfort her during a serious conversation about childish relationship reasons. Woke one morning and looked at him and said nah I can do better 🤷🏽‍♀️

    Tierra B.

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Sounds more like a you problem than a him problem. If you don't know what you want, it's not the fault of what you have.

    #19

    Man with light brown hair in casual jacket drinking coffee and looking at smartphone in a cozy indoor setting about childish reasons dating Kept saying lol in every text like literally every sentence was like “hi lol” or I’m “driving lol “ “I’m having Burger King lol” I’m like BYEEEE “lol” 😂

    kimberlyWilson_88

    #20

    Woman in floral dress rejecting a marriage proposal, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. if their last name is ugly or weird. i do not want that for my future self.

    user5102683026183

    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    you could just not change your last name... but i guess this makes sense as this thread is for childish reasons.

    #21

    Teen boy taking a selfie with smartphone and ring light, highlighting childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. He bought ring light for TikTok 😪

    IFEOLUWA

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Good lighting makes a huge difference on how you look in videos and Zoom!

    #22

    Young man in a blue blazer applying cologne indoors, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy with avocado question. I hated his cologne. I blocked him on everything and forgot one place. He asked me if I blocked him so I blocked him there too 💀

    Lupita

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    How about buying him some cologne you like? Or just asking him to switch.

    #23

    A young woman and man at an outdoor cafe, sharing coffee and smiling during a casual date conversation about childish reasons. He didn’t dress up for the first date and called me bougie for wanting him to open my doors

    Nicole's World

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Any use of the word "bougie" at all is cause for immediate termination of any relationship.

    #24

    Cartoon character Arnold on a blue Hey Arnold football-themed shirt with text and graphic design elements. He wore cartoon shirts like hey Arnold shirts

    ᥫ᭡

    #25

    Young man in a yellow hoodie mowing a lawn outdoors, illustrating one of the most childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. He didn’t wanna cut grass. HIS OWN GRASS. He was gone pay somebody to do it. Baby, I’m from the country, that’s an automatic no no.

    MEXICO.

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Baby, you're not in the country anymore. Don't expect to see people milking cows in the morning, either.

    #26

    Modern bathroom interior with white toilet and wooden storage shelves featuring woven baskets and toiletries. He kept leaving my toilet seat up, even after I asked him to put it back down

    DeeGee_

    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    That’s just unhygienic. We’re a household of three guys & we put our toilet lid down when done. You know, to minimize particle disbursement. This is not a childish nor is it a cringe reason for bailing.

    #27

    Young woman lying on bed, looking at her smartphone with a slight smile, reflecting childish reasons for ditching a guy. he asked me "how's my day so far?" at 8am

    Jayde

    #28

    Young man smiling and talking to camera indoors, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy in casual setting. he makes edits of himself 💔💔

    L

    #29

    Person holding smartphone scrolling through social media posts about childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. he has an IG highlight named "face card"

    cheshirecat

    #30

    A woman lying awake and looking annoyed beside a sleeping man, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. He was breathing

    channy

    #31

    Young woman in a casual room applying spray to her hair, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy concept. He told me he didn’t like my hair, I didn’t ask for his opinion

    EuphoricLilly

    #32

    Young man drinking water near a bridge on a sunny day, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy scenario. He didn’t drink water. If you don’t care about yourself you’ll never truly care for me.. 😭😭

    Shante

    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    How does one not drink water? As in, how are they alive or not suffering a host of medical issues?

    #33

    Woman reading a book alone in a church pew, reflecting on childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. I don't know if it's childish but he laughed at a Bible verse I posted, like ??

    Yaya

    #34

    Woman holding glasses and rubbing forehead, showing frustration related to childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. He used “am” instead of “I’m”

    kay

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    So Dr. Seuss should have called that "Green Eggs and Ham" character Sam-I'm?

    #35

    Two crispy hash brown patties served on a white plate on a wooden table, illustrating childish reasons ladies ditched a guy. he ate two hashbrown patties without offering me one.

    Melissa

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    My wife found two pieces of bacon I had set aside and was eating the second one when I walked in - did you think I was just leaving bacon out with no plans to eat it? Of course one piece would be hers, but did she really think I had no plans to eat that bacon? Unreal sometimes.

