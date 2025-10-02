So, let me ask you - are you ready for today's collection of the weirdest, funniest, and sometimes truly eye-opening reasons why women actually cut off men? Even if you're not, you're welcome anyway - it's really interesting, just believe me!

Sherlock Holmes, brilliantly portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, says in the very first episode of the Sherlock TV series : "You think. It's annoying." Well, the great detective had his quirks, which, ultimately, only his closest friend could actually tolerate - but in real life, friendships and relationships sometimes end for truly childish reasons.

#1 he told me if i wore makeup around him again he was gonna put water on my face and i blocked him

#2 Complaining about how much he spent on dates I didn’t even ask for…

#3 He spent over 1k on roblox but couldn’t buy me flowers

It all started with a video on the TikTok account @j.paigee_, who once asked netizens: "What was your most childish reason to cut off a man?" Well, the overwhelming number of comments that poured in included some completely humorous and frivolous ones, as well as some quite revealing ones that many men should really pay attention to. In fact, even if you've been in a relationship for a long time or married for many years, this doesn't mean you can relax and ignore everything. Quite the opposite, in fact - life can throw us surprises at any stage.

#4 He asked me to go to the movies. I bought the tickets on my phone. They were $28 but he only sent me $20. My ex would’ve sent me $100

#5 He called me “big money” because I paid for ice cream

#6 He peed in the garden instead of going to the toilet

If we consider the various red flags for women in the dating stage, here, when potential partners are just getting to know each other and making initial judgments about each other, the main reasons that can turn the woman off can be insufficient emotional engagement, being a little too private, or expecting the lady to "do all the work." Often, the most problematic things are well-disguised on the first date and only become apparent over time. "Red flags are often obvious - he's verbally a**sive or physically aggressive - but it's the more subtle ones we miss," this dedicated article at Psychology Today claims. By the way, we also have a collection of similar subtle red flags while dating, so please take a look at it as well.

#7 I told him not to call me after 10pm. He called me at 9:56. I answered and hung up on him at 10pm and blocked him

#8 He told me he’s a rapper at 41 😃

#9 He uses filters with lashes on Snapchat😭

It's a completely different story when a woman leaves a relationship with a man she actually loves and has been with for quite some time. For example, this article on Marriage.com lists among the main reasons that the man may have lost interest in the woman, allegations of cheating, and that "both could have grown out of love." In total, 17 different possible reasons are listed there, and for each, there are useful and reasonable recommendations on how to cope. But these, you must admit, are more complex issues, rooted in long-term relationships, profound differences in mentality, and problems with living together. Here, in our selection today, we're more likely to hear stories of how literally one careless action or word cost the man the entire probable relationship. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 he woke up at 6am and ate noodles with a can soda. it was just too much for me

#11 300 follower , 2k following

#12 I told him I made avocado toast, he asked me what’s an avocado 😭😭

Whether it's a bad joke or poor personal hygiene (yes, sometimes this happens even on a first date), offensive behavior, or exposing yourself to be too stingy (even in small ways), as we can see, literally anything can be the reason for the end of a relationship that hasn't even started yet. But even if you behave impeccably, are a true model of elegance, and are ready to throw money around, this is far from a guarantee that the date won't be your last. After all, as the wise old saying goes, you can't command your heart! That's life, and you just have to accept it.

#13 "Come pick me up" ... *blocked*

#14 He said “damn u got your ownn apartment ok big money” blocked him immediately

#15 He was laughing at my mothers wig 😭

Be that as it may, we sincerely believe that this collection of opinions and stories can be both informative and entertaining reading for people of all genders. Ultimately, you can simply sympathize with some hapless dates, and, who knows, maybe add your own similar story in the comments below… ADVERTISEMENT

#16 he had a weird hatred for beyoncé like he constantly brought it up

#17 Told me he was the head chef at his restaurant.. Buffalo Wild Wings was the restaurant

#18 Woke one morning and looked at him and said nah I can do better 🤷🏽‍♀️

#19 Kept saying lol in every text like literally every sentence was like “hi lol” or I’m “driving lol “ “I’m having Burger King lol” I’m like BYEEEE “lol” 😂

#20 if their last name is ugly or weird. i do not want that for my future self.

#21 He bought ring light for TikTok 😪

#22 I hated his cologne. I blocked him on everything and forgot one place. He asked me if I blocked him so I blocked him there too 💀

#23 He didn’t dress up for the first date and called me bougie for wanting him to open my doors

#24 He wore cartoon shirts like hey Arnold shirts

#25 He didn’t wanna cut grass. HIS OWN GRASS. He was gone pay somebody to do it. Baby, I’m from the country, that’s an automatic no no.

#26 He kept leaving my toilet seat up, even after I asked him to put it back down

#27 he asked me "how's my day so far?" at 8am

#28 he makes edits of himself 💔💔

#29 he has an IG highlight named "face card"

#30 He was breathing

#31 He told me he didn’t like my hair, I didn’t ask for his opinion

#32 He didn’t drink water. If you don’t care about yourself you’ll never truly care for me.. 😭😭

#33 I don't know if it's childish but he laughed at a Bible verse I posted, like ??

#34 He used “am” instead of “I’m”

#35 he ate two hashbrown patties without offering me one.

