Family Tries To Dump Kids On Childfree Cousin During Vacation, She Threatens To Call The Cops
Three young children playing with sand toys under a beach tent during a family vacation outdoors.
Family, Relationships

Family Tries To Dump Kids On Childfree Cousin During Vacation, She Threatens To Call The Cops

30

When you don’t have children, some people assume that means you have endless free time or that you never get tired. But everyone deserves a break, no matter their lifestyle.

So when this Redditor joined her family for a beach vacation, she planned to actually enjoy it. But things took a turn when her cousins, all married with kids, casually suggested that she babysit all of their children since she doesn’t have any of her own. She said no—and when they kept pushing, she made it clear that if they left the kids with her, she’d call the police.

That confidence didn’t sit well with everyone, and soon, the family chat was in chaos. Scroll down to see how it all unfolded.

    The woman’s relatives expected her to babysit all four of their children during a family vacation simply because she was the only childfree adult

    Three children playing with sand toys under a small tent, illustrating family and childfree cousin vacation conflict.

    Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual image)

    She refused, and when they kept pushing, she made it clear she’d call the police if they tried to leave the kids with her

    Text about family expecting childfree cousin to babysit kids during vacation, leading to conflict and threats to call the cops.

    Text excerpt explaining a family trip where a childfree cousin refuses to babysit on vacation, threatening to call cops.

    Text message about a family vacation where a childfree cousin plans solo time while others attend couples brunch.

    Woman on phone holding baby, appearing concerned during family vacation involving childfree cousin and kids.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt from story about family trying to dump kids on childfree cousin during vacation and refusal to babysit.

    Family tries to dump kids on childfree cousin during vacation, cousin threatens to call the cops for abandonment.

    Text excerpt from a family conflict story about a childfree cousin refusing to watch kids during vacation.

    Family on vacation sitting on a couch with luggage nearby, highlighting a childfree cousin dynamic during the trip.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

    Text expressing frustration about family treating childfree lifestyle as less valuable and wanting time respected.

    Image credits: maddiewithluv

    How to set boundaries with family when you’ve never been good at it

    Wow, what a way to set boundaries with family members, right? Some people might say her response was a bit too much, but honestly, many of us have the opposite problem. We swallow our discomfort and go along with things we don’t want to do just to try to keep the peace.

    Especially with family, saying no can feel almost impossible. We’re taught to stick together, help each other, and be “understanding,” even when the expectations are completely unreasonable.

    But in the modern world, maintaining healthy relationships often means recognizing that peace shouldn’t come at the cost of your sanity. And that’s exactly where boundaries come in. They remind others that your needs matter just as much as theirs. The woman in this story shows how effective a firm boundary can be (though not all of her relatives appreciated it).

    But if you’re like many people and struggle with setting boundaries, unlike the author of the story, there are expert-backed ways to get better at it.

    According to psychologist Rachel Zoffness, Ph.D., it all starts with valuing yourself and your time. You deserve to be respected, and if someone consistently ignores your limits, it’s worth asking whether you want to give them so much access to you. Your time is precious, and if you don’t protect it, others won’t either.

    Another key step is giving yourself permission to do what’s best for you. Cultural pressure says we “owe” our family endless patience, holidays, and emotional labor. But if your relatives drain you or treat you poorly, limiting your time with them isn’t betrayal. You’re your own biggest advocate, and sometimes caring for yourself means stepping back.

    Zoffness also recommends knowing your triggers before you head into stressful situations. Maybe certain comments always get under your skin, or specific people always push your buttons. Recognizing what sets you off makes it easier to plan how you’ll respond and how you’ll take care of yourself when it happens.

    Then comes the part most people find hardest: being clear about your needs. That might mean limiting how long you stay, asking someone not to bring up certain topics, or saying you won’t take on childcare duties. Once you know your limits, communicate them simply and kindly. No long explanations required.

    And finally, practice saying no. Soft no’s, hard no’s—all of them count. The more familiar you get with the words, the easier they become. Pair that with a few coping strategies, like taking breaks, going for walks, or venting to a trusted friend, and it becomes much easier to stay firm.

    Setting boundaries might feel uncomfortable at first, but as this story shows, standing up for yourself is worth it.

    Young man looks stressed as older couple argues with him indoors, illustrating family conflict and boundary setting during vacation.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Readers were happy to see the author stood her ground and refused to be pushed into babysitting

    Text conversation discussing entitled parents overwhelmed by their kids and a childfree cousin threatened to call cops during a vacation dispute.

    Text conversation about adults excluded from brunch and dealing with rude behavior, related to family trying to dump kids on childfree cousin.

    Screenshot of a conversation about a family trying to dump kids on a childfree cousin during vacation conflicts.

    Comments from childfree cousin about family trying to dump kids during vacation and threatening to call cops.

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about a family trying to dump kids on a childfree cousin during vacation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a family conflict involving kids and a childfree cousin on vacation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a family trying to dump kids on their childfree cousin during vacation conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about family trying to dump kids on a childfree cousin during vacation.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about family trying to dump kids on childfree cousin during vacation and her reaction.

    Screenshot of a forum discussing a family trying to dump kids on a childfree cousin during a vacation.

    Online discussion about family trying to dump kids on a childfree cousin during vacation and her firm response.

    Text conversation about a family trying to dump kids on their childfree cousin during vacation who threatens to call the cops.

    Reddit conversation about family trying to dump kids on childfree cousin during vacation and her reaction.

    Screenshot of a conversation where family pressures on marriage and childfree cousin’s stance during vacation are discussed.

    Family tries to dump kids on childfree cousin during vacation who threatens to call the cops in response

    Comment expressing shock at family entitlement when trying to dump kids on childfree cousin during vacation conflict.

    Reddit comment criticizing a woman for trying to leave her kids with a childfree cousin during vacation.

    Comment discussing family expecting childfree women, not men, to watch kids during vacation, highlighting childfree cousin situation.

    Comment on a forum post expressing frustration about parents trying to dump kids on a childfree cousin during vacation.

    Comment expressing concern about family pressure to watch kids during vacation and avoiding the situation completely.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family trying to dump kids on childfree cousin during vacation conflict.

    Commenter expressing disgust at entitlement and support for standing ground in family vacation childfree cousin conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family vacation conflict involving a childfree cousin and kids.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a family trying to dump kids on a childfree cousin during vacation.

    Comment expressing frustration about being treated differently for being childfree, highlighting family vacation tension.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a strong spine and supportive parents, related to family and childfree topics.

    Comment discussing family dynamics and challenges faced by a childfree cousin expected to watch multiple kids during vacation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about babysitting kids during a vacation with childfree cousin refusing responsibility.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

