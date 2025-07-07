Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Of Travis Kelce’s Boss Loses Girl, 9, In Texas Floods And Releases Heartbreaking Statement
Man in suit and football player in gray Super Bowl LIV shirt and cap sharing a moment after a game in Texas floods tragedy news.
Society, World

Family Of Travis Kelce’s Boss Loses Girl, 9, In Texas Floods And Releases Heartbreaking Statement

The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs football team, Clark Hunt, is grieving the loss of a young cousin who perished in the fatal floods over the Fourth of July weekend in central Texas.

The media says 9-year-old Janie Hunt was the great-granddaughter of the late oil baron, William Herbert Hunt, who was the brother of Clark Hunt’s father. 

Highlights
  • The owner of the Chiefs NFL football team from Kansas City is among those grieving the loss of life after the fatal flooding in Texas
  • Tavia Hunt, wife of team owner Clark Hunt, took to social media to remember 9-year-old Janie Hunt
  • Janie lost her life at Camp Mystic, one of the flood’s worst-hit areas

Now, the matriarch of the family, Tavia Hunt, is breaking her silence on their devastating loss.

    “You may not feel ready to trust God again,” Tavia Hunt leans on her faith

    Man in suit and red patterned tie smiling outdoors, related to family of Travis Kelce's boss and Texas floods tragedy.

    Image credits: The White House / Wikipedia

    Couple posing at crowded indoor event with family of Travis Kelce's boss mourning girl lost in Texas floods.

    Image credits: taviahunt / Instagram

    Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, took to social media over the weekend to express her and her family’s utter grief.

    She wrote in a lengthy post about her faith as a Christian and how important it is to remain hopeful, even in the face of unspeakable tragedy. 

    “Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives-including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls,” Tavia wrote.

    As a devout Christian, Tavia addressed the seeming contradiction of believing in an omnibenevolent entity while also suffering the painful reality of the loss of life.

    Young girl with blue eyes smiling, family of Travis Kelce's boss mourns loss in Texas floods with heartfelt statement

    Image credits: BBQChiefs / X

    “How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing, and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen-even to children?” she asked.

    She continued, “If your heart is broken, I assure you, God is near.” Tavia explained that, according to Christian belief, Jesus also felt the same earthly pain that we feel today. She encouraged people to remember that they’re not alone.

    “You may not feel ready to trust God again. That’s ok. Trust grows slowly,” she said, concluding that you “just have to keep bringing Him your hurt each day. That is trust.”

    Janie was at Camp Mystic, one of the worst-affected areas 

    Young girl standing outdoors, wearing a Camp Mystic shirt, linked to family of Travis Kelce's boss affected by Texas floods.

    Image credits: BBQChiefs / X

    Instagram comments showing grief and support after family of Travis Kelce's boss loses girl, 9, in Texas floods.

    One of the most devastating areas of the July 4th disaster involves Camp Mystic, whose cabins and facilities sit right along the river’s banks.

    Clark Hunt’s relative Janie was a camper there, one of the handful whose bodies have been recovered. The whereabouts of at least 10 others remain unknown.

    Another victim from the camp was Dick Eastland, the camp owner and manager who perished while trying to save some of the campers.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tavia Hunt (@taviahunt)

    His family has owned and operated the camp for more than 50 years. Dick Eastland is being remembered as a selfless father figure.

    So far, the number of people who have lost their lives is 82, but dozens are still missing.

    Flash Flood Ally has seen a number of people lose their lives

    Family of Travis Kelce's boss posing together at an event, highlighting the Texas floods tragedy involving a 9-year-old girl.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose star tight end is Travis Kelce, is famously together with Taylor Swift, and did not incur any damages to their property.

    Clark and Tavia Hunt, along with their three children, live in Dallas, Texas, which was not affected by the flood. 

    But it is part of what’s known as Flash Flood Ally, a portion of the state of Texas that is prone to flooding.

    Man in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions gear embracing a suited man, related to family of Travis Kelce's boss in Texas floods story

    Image credits: Simon Bruty / Getty Images

    According to an interview in The Conversation with Hatim Sharif, a hydrologist and engineer at the University of Texas, the crescent-shaped strip of land starts with Dallas, then cuts south, southwest through Austin and San Antonio.

    “The hills are steep, and the water moves quickly when it floods”, he said, adding that since the soil doesn’t soak up that much water, those creeks can rise quickly. 

    “When those creeks converge on a river, they can create a surge of water that wipes out homes and washes away cars and, unfortunately, anyone in its path,” Sharif told the publication.

    Rescue team navigating Texas floods after family of Travis Kelce's boss loses girl, 9, and issues statement

    Image credits: Eric Vryn / Getty Images

    The region is no stranger to fatalities in flood-related calamities. 

    In 1987, 10 teenagers, who were also at a camp, perished after the Guadalupe River surged in western Kerr County. 

    And a mere three weeks ago, 13 people lost their lives after a flash flood in San Antonio swept away cars on an interstate highway ramp.

    Aid for those in need includes grants and loans for home repairs, the White House says

    People wade through floodwaters at night near a wooden building during Texas floods affecting family of Travis Kelce's boss.

    Image credits: KSATtv / YouTube

    Flooded area in Texas showing debris and a damaged truck after floods affecting family of Travis Kelce's boss

    Image credits: Eric Vryn / Getty Images

    With hope fading, efforts are going from searching for survivors to recovering the bodies of the missing. 

    After a federal emergency had been declared, U.S. President Trump announced that aid would be made available to those suffering loss.

    In a press release, the White House said aid would include “grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals recover from the effects of the disaster,” 

    The president is expected to visit the flood site in Texas sometime this week.

    Raging floodwaters in Texas causing destruction as family of Travis Kelce's boss mourns young girl's loss.

    Image credits: New York Post / YouTube

    Netizens react with support and sadness for the victims and the families of the devastating floods in central Texas

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for family of Travis Kelce's boss after Texas floods tragedy involving a young girl.

    Comment expressing prayers and condolences for family of Travis Kelce's boss after losing girl in Texas floods.

    Comment expressing sympathy and prayers for families grieving the loss of girl in Texas floods involving family of Travis Kelce's boss.

    Comment expressing sorrow and prayers for the family of Travis Kelce's boss after losing a girl in Texas floods.

    Comment expressing gratitude for powerful and truthful words offering strength to those affected by Texas floods tragedy.

    Comment expressing grief and support over the loss of a young girl in Texas floods related to Travis Kelce’s boss family.

    Comment expressing prayers and sympathy for family affected by Texas floods linked to Travis Kelce's boss.

    Comment expressing prayers and support for family affected by Texas floods in heartbreaking loss of girl, 9.

    Facebook comment expressing prayers for a young girl lost in Texas floods linked to Travis Kelce's boss family.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sorrow about the family of Travis Kelce's boss losing a girl in Texas floods.

    Comment expressing prayers for families affected by Texas floods including family of Travis Kelce's boss after losing a child.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for the family of Travis Kelce's boss after losing girl in Texas floods.

    Amber Underwood expressing sympathy and sending love for family of Travis Kelce's boss after Texas floods tragedy.

    Comment expressing condolences for the family of Travis Kelce's boss after Texas floods claim a young girl's life.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
