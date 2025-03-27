Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Four Deputies From Texas Police Department Take Their Own Lives Within Weeks Of Each Other
News, US

Four Deputies From Texas Police Department Take Their Own Lives Within Weeks Of Each Other

Open list comments 14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

14

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck in Texas once again. In a heartbreaking series of events that has shaken the foundations of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, four deputies have tragically ended their own lives within a brief six-week period. 

As the community grieves these losses, questions about the unseen battles that law enforcement officers face behind their badges arise.

Highlights
  • Four deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office passed away by taking their own lives within a span of six weeks.
  • The recent passings include Deputy Christina Kohler, who had been reported missing before her body was discovered just last week on March 13.
  • The sheriff's office has highlighted its commitment to providing mental health support for its staff.
RELATED:

    Four deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas have taken their own lives 

    Texas police deputies in uniform escort a flag-draped casket outside a building.

    Image credits: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Getty

    Harris County Sheriff's Office emblem on a blue wall with Texas and American flags.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last week, the sheriff’s office announced the passing of Deputy Christina Kohler. The 37-year-old law enforcement officer had joined the force in 2018 and served in the courts division.

    According to police officials, Kohler was reported missing two weeks ago and her body was discovered on March 13, with a medical examiner ruling her passing as self-harm. The news of Kohler’s passing added to the growing number of late officers who have taken their own lives in the last two months. 

    The alarming series of passings has come one after another within a six week period.

    Texas deputy in uniform poses in front of American flag.

    Image credits: HCSO Community Engagement Division

    Texas Deputy in uniform with American flag backdrop.

    Image credits: HCSO Community Engagement Division

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just three days after Kohler’s passing, former Harris County officer Maria Vasquez also took her own life, after having retired from the department in December 2024. The most recent in the series of passings was that of former deputy William Bozeman, who was found deceased at the beginning of last week in March 2025.

    The alarming trend began on February 6, when another ex-sheriff deputy, Long Nguyen, passed away in a similar manner at the age of 58.

    The president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization said the incidents “caught a lot of [them] by surprise”

    Texas deputy in uniform poses with U.S. flag background.

    Image credits: Birdwell Foundation of San Antonio

    Texas police officer in uniform and hat.

    Image credits: Birdwell Foundation of San Antonio

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking about the tragic series of events, the president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, Jose Lopez, told KTRK-TV, “It caught a lot of us by surprise.”

    “One is too many. Two? Three? Yes, it’s definitely devastating,” Lopez added.

    The officer had been helping his Texan colleagues process the grief of the late deputies as he personally knew two of them for more than two decades. 

    “It hits very close to home and it’s a reminder to us how fragile life is and it’s also a reminder we do need to look out for each other. We do need to take care of each other,” Lopez added.

    The risk rate for self-harm is 54% higher for those in law enforcement

    Sheriff vehicles parked outside a building at night, Texas police department in focus.

    Image credits: CW 39

    According to Houston Police Officers’ Union president Douglas Griffith, the entire law enforcement community is under threat. The statistics show that the risk rate for self-harm ranks about 54% higher for those in law enforcement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After four of the HCSO officers recently passed away by taking their own lives, HCSO’s behavioral health team shared that it’s important to break down the stigma surrounding mental health to possibly save more lives.

    “We do everything we can to minimize the threats these officers face, but you can’t always face the threat that’s within,” Griffith said.

    He said that from the first day at the academy, an officer’s mental health takes priority. But sometimes what they see daily carries an unbearable weight.

    “We do see that a lot of our officers who do commit su–ide … there may have been signs that we missed. And then that torments us,” Griffith said.

    The director of the HCSO’s Behavioral Health Division said facing critical incidents takes a toll on the mental health of officers

    Texas police department peer support flyer on a desk, offering emotional help to officers in distress.

    Image credits: KHOU 11

    The director of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Division, Dr Thomas McNeese, went further into the alarming statistics during an interview with KHOU 11.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Behavioral Health Division Director Thomas McNeese shared, “The average citizen I think in a lifetime may be exposed to two — I think is the statistic — critical incidents whereas one of our officers might be exposed to that on a shift. So, over time, that definitely takes a toll.

    “It’s cumulative and it takes a toll over time because it depletes your reserves that you have,” McNeese added.

    “It’s OK to not be OK, but it’s not OK to not do something about it. You don’t want to stay stuck there,” McNeese concluded.

    Harris County Behavioral Health Division is working to support officers’ mental health

    McNeese stated that the Harris County Behavioral Health Division is among the first of its kind in the United States to provide in-person or office care. The division’s peer support deputies include Karen Altamirano and John Celius. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I would say it’s heavy, especially seeing people that you know, it’s hard on them. And the biggest thing was trying to get them to see that it’s going to be OK — we’re going to push through,” Altamirano shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The driving factor for both of us is we want to be that support for our colleagues,” Celius said. “We want to be that support for our peers.”

    If you are having thoughts of self-harm, please call the National Sui*ide Prevention Hotline immediately at 988 or chat with counselors on their official website.

    Netizens commented on the tragic series of events on social media

    Comment on Texas deputies' deaths, questioning the suspicious occurrence of multiple suicides.

    Comment expressing condolences related to Texas police deputies.

    Comment discussing PTSD related to Texas police officers' tragic deaths.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Texas police department comment: "Something needs investigated.

    Comment expressing condolences about tragic losses affecting Texas deputies.

    Comment reacting to the tragedy involving Texas deputies, expressing sadness and condolences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sivenkosi Vesta Hanana discussing Texas police deputies' situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Texas deputies' deaths, discussing potential connections in the situation.

    Comment expressing sympathy about Texas police officers' tragic situation.

    Comment on mental health priority after Texas deputies' tragedy.

    Comment on deputies tragedy: 'Rest in peace hero' by Skip Clawson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thomas Duarte commenting on Texas deputies' tragic events, expressing concern about the situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Texas police deputies' situation, suggesting external investigation for suspicious events.

    Comment highlights pressure Texas police officers face.

    People Also Ask

    • What strategies do law enforcement agencies use to help with mental health issues? Law enforcement agencies collaborate with local health services and mental health advocates through the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program. This community partnership is designed to assist individuals experiencing a mental health crisis who come into contact with the judicial system.

    • Is it permissible for police officers to use antidepressants? Police officers are generally allowed to use antidepressants as long as their condition is well-managed and does not affect their job performance. Law enforcement agencies acknowledge the importance of mental health care.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    14
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    14

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about the effects on them of their new president's policies? Three of them looks from visible minority. Maybe they were hit by the new orders of hunting immigrants?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jeloroc24 avatar
    Jordan Croff
    Jordan Croff
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a "visible minority" I can tell you minority cops are usually the most aggressive when going after their own.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These can't possibly all be suicides.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zxj7rfyqqw avatar
    zxj7rfyqqw
    zxj7rfyqqw
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ex law enforcement. Had to leave for my metal and physical health. Zero regrets looking back. The job just takes and takes until there is nothing left. Everyone is hanging on best they can. Literally the worst job in the world. My advice, get out. Get out and put your health and loved ones first for a change.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about the effects on them of their new president's policies? Three of them looks from visible minority. Maybe they were hit by the new orders of hunting immigrants?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jeloroc24 avatar
    Jordan Croff
    Jordan Croff
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a "visible minority" I can tell you minority cops are usually the most aggressive when going after their own.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These can't possibly all be suicides.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zxj7rfyqqw avatar
    zxj7rfyqqw
    zxj7rfyqqw
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ex law enforcement. Had to leave for my metal and physical health. Zero regrets looking back. The job just takes and takes until there is nothing left. Everyone is hanging on best they can. Literally the worst job in the world. My advice, get out. Get out and put your health and loved ones first for a change.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda