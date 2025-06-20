Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Hides A Secret Second Family For Years, The Truth Comes Out After His Wife Borrows His Phone
Woman looking shocked at phone screen on couch, reacting to man hiding a secret second family revealed by phone.
Couples, Relationships

Man Hides A Secret Second Family For Years, The Truth Comes Out After His Wife Borrows His Phone

37

6

Every healthy marriage is built on a solid foundation of trust. If you can’t be honest with your partner, your relationship is doomed. And once you’ve survived over a decade with your spouse, you might assume that it’s smooth sailing from here on out. Nothing could tear you apart now!

But 11 years into her relationship, one woman had a startling revelation that turned her world upside down. Below, you’ll find a post she shared on Reddit detailing how she found out about her husband’s secret second family, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left her. 

    Spouses vow to always be honest and open with one another

    Image credits: Dimaberlin/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But this woman’s world was turned upside down when she found out that her husband had been living a double life

    Image credits: MikeShots/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Anonymous 

    Later, the woman responded to several questions readers had and provided more background information

    Infidelity can cause irreparable damage to a marriage

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Marriage is intended to be until death do you part, and couples tying the knot are filled with optimism and excitement for the next stage in their lives. Unfortunately, however, we all know that the honeymoon phase can’t last forever. Somewhere between one third and one half of all marriages will end in divorce, and one of the most common issues that splits up marriages is infidelity.

    According to the Institute for Family Studies, about 20% of married men and 13% of married women admit to cheating on their spouse at some point. When it comes to when people decide to betray their spouses, wives are most likely to cheat between the ages of 60 to 69, and husbands are most likely to cheat between the ages of 70 to 79. 

    As far as why people choose infidelity over ending their relationships, PsychCentral notes that some cheat for revenge or attention. Meanwhile, others might end up cheating when under the influence of alcohol or substances. And many people stray from their partners when they feel bored, dissatisfied or lonely in their relationship.

    PsychCentral also reports that about one fifth of cheaters never get caught and never confess to their infidelity. But when the truth does come out, it can cause irreparable damage to relationships. In fact, Osbornes Law says cheating is the number one reason why marriages end in divorce.

    And it’s no secret that being cheated on can be devastating for a spouse to accept. BetterHelp reports that finding out that your partner has cheated can cause emotional turmoil, trust issues, low self-esteem and even PTSD. It can also significantly impact how a person behaves in future relationships. 

    A secretive spouse is a huge red flag

    Image credits: Fred Moon/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In this particular situation, however, it’s not only that this woman’s husband was cheating but also that he was living a secret double life. As crazy as that might sound, this is apparently not unheard of. And Global Investigations notes on their site that they’re experts at spotting the signs that someone might be living a lie.

    The first red flag is if someone is often away from home. Outside of going to work, seeing their friends, going to the gym and running errands, they should probably be at home for the most part. 

    It’s also a bad sign if they have unusual boundaries. For example, if they won’t let you follow them on social media, won’t invite you to meet their friends and family or are unwilling to discuss certain topics, they might be hiding something.

    If your partner avoids simple questions, that may be a red flag as well. They should be open and honest with you. And if their stories don’t add up or they’re extremely protective over their devices, there’s a good chance they’re concealing something that they don’t want you to see. 

    Everyone should feel comfortable opening up to their spouse. And as Verywell Mind warns, keeping secrets from your partner can violate trust and turn a relationship toxic. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you react if you were in this woman’s shoes? Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.

    Readers were appalled by the husband’s behavior and encouraged the woman to cautiously get out of the marriage

    After finding out more from her husband’s girlfriend, the author shared an update on her situation

    Image credits:  YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Finally, she shared one last post updating readers on the status of her marriage

    Image credits: Impactphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)

    37

    6
    37

    6

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a very sad story. It's good for her she didn't have kids with him, so she has never to see him again in her life. I hope she will find new love, with someone who really loves her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many of these stories exist that some of them have to be true. So based on that... This is the kind of person that makes me wish there is a hell of some kind. Makes me think that we should all make one right here on this planet something akin to Arkham. You now just to be sure... The new one that has a section for those that can't be redeemed. Beyond joker level psychos.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    fzc8yxyj75 avatar
    Wombat
    Wombat
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once worked with a man whose father had two families. It was only discovered on his deathbed when two women claiming to be his wife showed up at the hospital. Neither knew abut the other.This would have been somewhere between the 1950s and 1980s I guess. the father was a school inspector in outback Australia, which involved a lot of time away from home (homes?), which is how he got away with it. I don't know any more details, but it must have been devastating for both families.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
