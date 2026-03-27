“These Texts Were Absolutely Diabolical”: Wife Shocked At Her Husband’s Mistress’s Audacity

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Learning your partner is cheating on you is one of the most gut-wrenching experiences imaginable. And since every situation can be a little different, the way people react can vary as well.

Sometimes they lash out, sometimes they hook up with someone in revenge, and sometimes they just walk out and never come back.

This woman, after much deliberation, decided to actually contact the lady her husband was sleeping with. However, even though tons of scenarios were running through her head about how it might play out, nothing could have prepared her for the messages she received.

As a warning to others to think twice before going down the same path, she uploaded their conversation to r/Manipulation.

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This woman got in touch with her husband’s mistress

Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

And it did not go well

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The conversation was super manipulative and full of gaslighting

Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anonymous

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Everyone was appalled by what was happening and told the woman she needs to leave

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