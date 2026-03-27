“These Texts Were Absolutely Diabolical”: Wife Shocked At Her Husband’s Mistress’s Audacity
Learning your partner is cheating on you is one of the most gut-wrenching experiences imaginable. And since every situation can be a little different, the way people react can vary as well.
Sometimes they lash out, sometimes they hook up with someone in revenge, and sometimes they just walk out and never come back.
This woman, after much deliberation, decided to actually contact the lady her husband was sleeping with. However, even though tons of scenarios were running through her head about how it might play out, nothing could have prepared her for the messages she received.
As a warning to others to think twice before going down the same path, she uploaded their conversation to r/Manipulation.
This woman got in touch with her husband’s mistress
Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio/Envato (not the actual photo)
And it did not go well
The conversation was super manipulative and full of gaslighting
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous
Everyone was appalled by what was happening and told the woman she needs to leave
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I don't see the point of contacting the other woman/affair partner. Just get your stuff together + divorce his @$$!
The point is that you confront them with the consequences of their actions. Give the pain a human face. How else are they going to realise that they actually hurt people? . Personally, I would also contact the affair partner's partner (if present) just to let them know who exactly the person is they are with. Cheating is a choice and every choice has consequences.
I agree with contacting the other woman's hubs or partner. Contacting the other woman usually doesn't go well. It doesn't really feel like closure.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
SCRЕWІNG, FՍCK, HАVІNG SЕX, HАVЕ SЕX, and from the comments: BІTCHЕS, АSSЕS, FՍCKІNG, FՍCK, SЕX, АSS, CRАP, BІTCH. FՍCK this stupid censorism, BP. Either steal your "content" wholeheartedly or sod off.
I don't see the point of contacting the other woman/affair partner. Just get your stuff together + divorce his @$$!
The point is that you confront them with the consequences of their actions. Give the pain a human face. How else are they going to realise that they actually hurt people? . Personally, I would also contact the affair partner's partner (if present) just to let them know who exactly the person is they are with. Cheating is a choice and every choice has consequences.
I agree with contacting the other woman's hubs or partner. Contacting the other woman usually doesn't go well. It doesn't really feel like closure.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
SCRЕWІNG, FՍCK, HАVІNG SЕX, HАVЕ SЕX, and from the comments: BІTCHЕS, АSSЕS, FՍCKІNG, FՍCK, SЕX, АSS, CRАP, BІTCH. FՍCK this stupid censorism, BP. Either steal your "content" wholeheartedly or sod off.
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