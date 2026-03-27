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“These Texts Were Absolutely Diabolical”: Wife Shocked At Her Husband’s Mistress’s Audacity
Young woman with glasses reading intense texts on her phone, showing emotions related to sleeping with married man.
Couples, Relationships

“These Texts Were Absolutely Diabolical”: Wife Shocked At Her Husband’s Mistress’s Audacity

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Learning your partner is cheating on you is one of the most gut-wrenching experiences imaginable. And since every situation can be a little different, the way people react can vary as well.

Sometimes they lash out, sometimes they hook up with someone in revenge, and sometimes they just walk out and never come back.

This woman, after much deliberation, decided to actually contact the lady her husband was sleeping with. However, even though tons of scenarios were running through her head about how it might play out, nothing could have prepared her for the messages she received.

As a warning to others to think twice before going down the same path, she uploaded their conversation to r/Manipulation.

RELATED:

    This woman got in touch with her husband’s mistress

    Image credits:  GSR-PhotoStudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    And it did not go well

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    The conversation was super manipulative and full of gaslighting

    Image credits:  LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymous

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    Everyone was appalled by what was happening and told the woman she needs to leave

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see the point of contacting the other woman/affair partner. Just get your stuff together + divorce his @$$!

    7
    7points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The point is that you confront them with the consequences of their actions. Give the pain a human face. How else are they going to realise that they actually hurt people? . Personally, I would also contact the affair partner's partner (if present) just to let them know who exactly the person is they are with. Cheating is a choice and every choice has consequences.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus, OP, grow a f*****g backbone

    0
    0points
    reply
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    empfehlenswertkunstvollerhase avatar
    ABC NrEleven FCK CENSORISM
    ABC NrEleven FCK CENSORISM
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    SCRЕWІNG, FՍCK, HАVІNG SЕX, HАVЕ SЕX, and from the comments: BІTCHЕS, АSSЕS, FՍCKІNG, FՍCK, SЕX, АSS, CRАP, BІTCH. FՍCK this stupid censorism, BP. Either steal your "content" wholeheartedly or sod off.

    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see the point of contacting the other woman/affair partner. Just get your stuff together + divorce his @$$!

    7
    7points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The point is that you confront them with the consequences of their actions. Give the pain a human face. How else are they going to realise that they actually hurt people? . Personally, I would also contact the affair partner's partner (if present) just to let them know who exactly the person is they are with. Cheating is a choice and every choice has consequences.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus, OP, grow a f*****g backbone

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    empfehlenswertkunstvollerhase avatar
    ABC NrEleven FCK CENSORISM
    ABC NrEleven FCK CENSORISM
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    SCRЕWІNG, FՍCK, HАVІNG SЕX, HАVЕ SЕX, and from the comments: BІTCHЕS, АSSЕS, FՍCKІNG, FՍCK, SЕX, АSS, CRАP, BІTCH. FՍCK this stupid censorism, BP. Either steal your "content" wholeheartedly or sod off.

    Load More Comments
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