Wife Finds Hubby’s Alter Ego On Tinder, Shocked To Learn He’s Swiping While She’s 30 Weeks Pregnant

They say every relationship has its little secrets, but some are more shocking than others. Whether it’s eating the last slice of pizza or pretending not to hear the baby crying at 2AM, most couples have a few things they keep to themselves. But what happens when that secret involves a dating app profile? Let’s just say, the drama writes itself.

One Redditor just found herself in the kind of situation that leaves you both confused and plotting a serious life rethink when she discovered her husband’s active Tinder profile.

More info: Reddit

Marriage vows are supposed to be forever, but apparently, some Tinder profiles are too

Image credits: Good Faces Agency / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One pregnant woman’s world was shattered as she discovered her husband was still active on dating apps using a fake name

Image credits: lucas mendes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman posted an update saying she confronted her husband about his Tinder profile, but he denied everything

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PuzzleheadedFrame439

The woman moved into the guest bedroom after her husband started lying about his Tinder account, gaslighting her, saying it’s an old account, but giving no explanation for it

Our star of the show is a 29-year-old woman who’s pregnant and absolutely glowing…until her coworker strolled into work with a surprise. She casually asked the OP (original poster) if her husband has a twin named John. Turns out, the OP’s husband does have a brother who looks a lot like him, but his name is not John.

But why did the OP’s friend ask that about her husband? Well, while on her daily swiping session, she stumbled upon a profile that looked oddly familiar. But this wasn’t some innocent case of mistaken identity. Nope, it was the OP’s husband actually on Tinder, using a fake name.

And it gets worse. Not only was this guy on Tinder, but he was using the same profile pictures and bio from 8 years before, back when the OP met him on the app. It’s like he took a trip down memory lane but with a sneaky, shady twist. So, our pregnant protagonist was left wondering if she’d been married to a double agent this whole time.

Now, let’s break this down because, honestly, there’s a lot to unpack here. First, why is this dude still out there fishing in the Tinder sea while his wife’s busy creating a tiny human? And second, if you’re going to sneak around, maybe don’t use the same photos that got you caught the first time. That’s like robbing a bank in your work uniform.

The OP was shocked, but she was holding onto all receipts, aka the screenshots her friend kindly provided. Her mind was racing with thousands of questions, including the biggest one of all: has he been doing this their entire relationship? But she couldn’t get herself to confront him. She just gave him the cold shoulder for a few days. I don’t know about you, but I would have probably demanded an explanation right then and there.

But just when we thought the tea couldn’t get any hotter, the OP dropped an update. Armed with her detective hat and a magnifying glass (okay, maybe just her phone and a lot of determination), she did some digging.

Turns out, this profile wasn’t just some forgotten relic from the past. Oh no, it’s been updated, new emojis and all. Plus, the app straight-up says the account has been active recently. So much for the “I just forgot to delete it” excuse.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When she finally confronted her husband, things went about as well as you’d expect. He went straight into gaslighting mode, denying everything, even when the evidence was literally staring him in the face. His defense? “When would I have time to cheat? I’m always with you!” Uhm, you mean except when she’s out of town for work, right?

Oh, and when she asked to check his phone, he pulled the classic “I don’t want to be one of those couples”. Hmm, seems like a convenient time to start worrying about privacy, huh?

At this point, our Redditor’s had enough. She moved into the guest room while she figures out her next steps. Oh, and she’s also booking an STD test, because she’s not about to take any more chances. It’s clear that trust has left the building, and she’s not sticking around for round two of his gaslighting tactics.

Gaslighting is the mental gymnastics where your partner tries to convince you that reality is just a figment of your imagination. Experts say gaslighting erodes your self-esteem and leaves you questioning everything, including your own sanity. Making someone believe they are irrational or “crazy”, like the OP’s husband tried to do to her, is one of the top signs of gaslighting.

Keeping a well-hidden diary or journal where you record details from different experiences can help you remember things how they actually happened, which cuts off the other person’s control over the story. Also, it might help to confide in someone you trust who can help give you some perspective on your situation.

So, where does the OP go from here? Divorce lawyers? Couples’ therapy? A dramatic “if you like piña coladas” trap to catch him in the act? I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t stick around in this situation. After all, once the trust is gone in a relationship, it can be pretty hard to rebuild it. Not impossible, though. The pros say that the key to mending broken trust is honesty, vulnerability, and a whole lot of patience.

What’s your take on this story? Drop your comments below.

Netizens say the man is cheating, since he refused to show his wife his phone when she asked him for it

