Wife Is Never Supportive Of Her Husband, Always Wants To Be “Right”, He Says He’d Be Happier Single

Isn’t it funny how some partners just have a natural talent for turning your already-bad day into an absolute nightmare? You walk through the door hoping for a little sympathy, maybe even a “That sounds awful, babe!” Instead, you’re handed a chore list longer than your workday and a side of “I told you so.”

Seriously, who signed up for the world’s most irritating fact-checker instead of a loving spouse? Just ask our Redditor “Tom”, as he’s living that fun life, and it’s definitely a bumpy ride.

Spouses are supposed to have your back, but they can turn into your worst critics instead

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One man, fed up with his wife’s lack of support and constant need to be right, told her his life would be better without her

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man works a stressful job while the wife stays at home, but she still gives him a long to-do list every time he goes home from work

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man was hit by a bike and told his wife about it, but instead of supporting him, she tried to prove she was right about the law

Image credits: Informal-Animal-7891

“My life would be better without her”: the man is fed up with his wife’s constant lack of support and competitive side, so he told her he would be better off single

Our Redditor has been married to his wife Anne for 13 years. In today’s swipe-right world, that’s practically a lifetime. In the beginning, it was all roses and butterflies. Anne was his ride-or-die, the one who could lift his spirits with just a few words. But somewhere along the way, those butterflies turned into bats, and Anne started showing her true colors.

Now, Tom’s got a high-stress job – he’s basically the office superhero, fixing everyone’s mess. So, when he gets home, he expects at least a little peace and quiet. Maybe even a classic “How was your day, dear?” if we’re really going for gold. But nope, instead Anne hits him with her own problems.

And don’t forget the to-do lists, filled with things that could’ve easily been handled during her free time. Did I mention she’s not working? Yeah, she’s got plenty of free time on her hands.

But hang on, we’re just getting to the good part. Whenever Tom tries to vent, Anne suddenly morphs into a detective, ready to prove him wrong on every little detail. Supportive, right? I don’t know about you, but for me, that’s a giant red flag.

On one Friday, Tom had what can only be described as a terrible day. Work was a mess, and to top it off, a cyclist clipped him while he was crossing the street legally and disappeared into the sunset. Classic hit-and-run, bike edition.

So, our guy went home, desperate for some comfort, and shared the whole ordeal with Anne. Now, at this point, you’d think a loving spouse would say something like “Wow, that’s terrible! Are you okay?” But no. Not Anne. She actually jumped to defend the cyclist. According to her, red lights don’t even apply to bikes. Sure, the guy may have missed a red light, but Anne’s countless red flags can be spotted from the moon.

Image credits: Darius Krause / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Tom, already exhausted and frustrated, calmly tried to explain that he was in the right. But Anne, not one to let facts get in the way of her crusade, grabbed her phone and started frantically googling traffic laws.

When she triumphantly read out loud that cyclists in their state can treat red lights like stop signs (if you say so), she gave him a look. You know the one, the smug, “Ha! I told you so!” look. I would probably start screaming into a pillow by now, wouldn’t you?

But instead of screaming, Tom simply looked at her and said what we’re all kind of thinking at this point: “My life would be better without you.” Anne flipped out, shouted until she lost her voice, packed her bags and stormed off to her parents’ house.

You’d think the point of leaving would be to not have any contact with that person, but no. This wife has been texting our guy non-stop, demanding an apology. But Tom? He’s staying radio silent. Because, when your spouse turns a hit-and-run into a debate about traffic laws instead of supporting you, it might be time to reevaluate some things.

Having an unsupportive partner is frustrating, tiring, and honestly, just annoying. Aren’t partners supposed to have each other’s backs? When one’s too busy tearing the other down or not showing up when it counts, it starts to feel like you’re going through life on your own. And that’s not a fun show to be a part of.

Honestly, being with someone who’s never supportive is exhausting, lonely and stressful. Even experts agree on that one. It’s no secret that stress can wear you down. And who wants to be in a relationship where everything’s all conflicts or stress? I’m guessing no one.

We all know that constant stress can seriously harm both your mental and physical health. No one wants to feel like they’re walking on eggshells in their own home. And trust me, all that stress definitely adds up.

What do you think of this story? Is our guy a jerk for telling his wife he would be better off single? Drop your comments below.

