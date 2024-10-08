Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Is Never Supportive Of Her Husband, Always Wants To Be “Right”, He Says He’d Be Happier Single
Couples, Relationships

Wife Is Never Supportive Of Her Husband, Always Wants To Be “Right”, He Says He’d Be Happier Single

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Isn’t it funny how some partners just have a natural talent for turning your already-bad day into an absolute nightmare? You walk through the door hoping for a little sympathy, maybe even a “That sounds awful, babe!” Instead, you’re handed a chore list longer than your workday and a side of “I told you so.”

Seriously, who signed up for the world’s most irritating fact-checker instead of a loving spouse? Just ask our Redditor “Tom”, as he’s living that fun life, and it’s definitely a bumpy ride.

More info: Reddit

Spouses are supposed to have your back, but they can turn into your worst critics instead

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One man, fed up with his wife’s lack of support and constant need to be right, told her his life would be better without her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man works a stressful job while the wife stays at home, but she still gives him a long to-do list every time he goes home from work

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man was hit by a bike and told his wife about it, but instead of supporting him, she tried to prove she was right about the law

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Informal-Animal-7891

“My life would be better without her”: the man is fed up with his wife’s constant lack of support and competitive side, so he told her he would be better off single

Our Redditor has been married to his wife Anne for 13 years. In today’s swipe-right world, that’s practically a lifetime. In the beginning, it was all roses and butterflies. Anne was his ride-or-die, the one who could lift his spirits with just a few words. But somewhere along the way, those butterflies turned into bats, and Anne started showing her true colors.

Now, Tom’s got a high-stress job – he’s basically the office superhero, fixing everyone’s mess. So, when he gets home, he expects at least a little peace and quiet. Maybe even a classic “How was your day, dear?” if we’re really going for gold. But nope, instead Anne hits him with her own problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

And don’t forget the to-do lists, filled with things that could’ve easily been handled during her free time. Did I mention she’s not working? Yeah, she’s got plenty of free time on her hands.

But hang on, we’re just getting to the good part. Whenever Tom tries to vent, Anne suddenly morphs into a detective, ready to prove him wrong on every little detail. Supportive, right? I don’t know about you, but for me, that’s a giant red flag.

On one Friday, Tom had what can only be described as a terrible day. Work was a mess, and to top it off, a cyclist clipped him while he was crossing the street legally and disappeared into the sunset. Classic hit-and-run, bike edition.

So, our guy went home, desperate for some comfort, and shared the whole ordeal with Anne. Now, at this point, you’d think a loving spouse would say something like “Wow, that’s terrible! Are you okay?” But no. Not Anne. She actually jumped to defend the cyclist. According to her, red lights don’t even apply to bikes. Sure, the guy may have missed a red light, but Anne’s countless red flags can be spotted from the moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Darius Krause / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Tom, already exhausted and frustrated, calmly tried to explain that he was in the right. But Anne, not one to let facts get in the way of her crusade, grabbed her phone and started frantically googling traffic laws.

When she triumphantly read out loud that cyclists in their state can treat red lights like stop signs (if you say so), she gave him a look. You know the one, the smug, “Ha! I told you so!” look. I would probably start screaming into a pillow by now, wouldn’t you?

But instead of screaming, Tom simply looked at her and said what we’re all kind of thinking at this point: “My life would be better without you.” Anne flipped out, shouted until she lost her voice, packed her bags and stormed off to her parents’ house.

You’d think the point of leaving would be to not have any contact with that person, but no. This wife has been texting our guy non-stop, demanding an apology. But Tom? He’s staying radio silent. Because, when your spouse turns a hit-and-run into a debate about traffic laws instead of supporting you, it might be time to reevaluate some things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having an unsupportive partner is frustrating, tiring, and honestly, just annoying. Aren’t partners supposed to have each other’s backs? When one’s too busy tearing the other down or not showing up when it counts, it starts to feel like you’re going through life on your own. And that’s not a fun show to be a part of.

Honestly, being with someone who’s never supportive is exhausting, lonely and stressful. Even experts agree on that one. It’s no secret that stress can wear you down. And who wants to be in a relationship where everything’s all conflicts or stress? I’m guessing no one.

We all know that constant stress can seriously harm both your mental and physical health. No one wants to feel like they’re walking on eggshells in their own home. And trust me, all that stress definitely adds up.

What do you think of this story? Is our guy a jerk for telling his wife he would be better off single? Drop your comments below.

Netizens say the man told his wife what she had to hear, as it appears she is a very tiring person

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

Monica Selvi

Monica Selvi

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

Read less »
Monica Selvi

Monica Selvi

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I lived with one of those. I tried everything. I tried to let her always be right. Then I realised, it wasn't enough for her to be right, but I *had* to be wrong. There was no room for us both to be right together.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
austinl avatar
Austzn
Austzn
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a friend who was in a similar box only when he let her be "right" he claims she didn't know how to handle it and the behavior got worse. I guess it was the fight she was really after. That marriage ended with her throwing a skillet of hot oil on him. 😟

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see the problem here. She left. Go and be happier.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I lived with one of those. I tried everything. I tried to let her always be right. Then I realised, it wasn't enough for her to be right, but I *had* to be wrong. There was no room for us both to be right together.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
austinl avatar
Austzn
Austzn
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a friend who was in a similar box only when he let her be "right" he claims she didn't know how to handle it and the behavior got worse. I guess it was the fight she was really after. That marriage ended with her throwing a skillet of hot oil on him. 😟

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see the problem here. She left. Go and be happier.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 198.2M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 451.9M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda